Where Key Markets Are Headed Next

Bitcoin also may have a major breakout soon as the stars seem to be aligning for the blockchain enterprise segment.

There are some bright spots as the gold, silver, and miners/GSMs correction appears to be concluding.

Record retail investor interest and involvement in the stock market is not a good sign in my view, and typically occurs near a top in the market.

Stocks continue to make new all-time highs, but there are some concerning factors that will likely lead to a substantial correction in the fall.

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500), another day, another all-time high it looks like...

Why technicals are so important now:

Technical analysis always is an important component of assessing future price action. However, at a time when the stock market seems to be largely disconnected from the real economy, stocks and other assets trade less relative to valuations/fundamentals and more according to technical levels.

SPX futures

Technically speaking, key support is at 3,420, while a possible short-term stop-out level is at around the 3,420 - 3,410 level. Crucial resistance is at 3,450. If SPX can break out above this level, a continuation of the melt up toward 3,500, then to 3,550 looks plausible, if not likely.

However, I would tread carefully going forward, as record interest/market involvement from retail investors typically occurs near a top. Thus, I expect a correction of roughly 15%-20% to materialize in early to mid fall due to a possible second wave of the coronavirus, uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election, slower than expected economic growth, possible deterioration in corporate profits, extremely high valuations in certain areas of the market, as well as other variables.

Shiller P/E ratio

Price to sales ratio

We see that the Shiller P/E ratio is at an extremely high level, roughly double its median of 15.79. Perhaps more alarmingly is the record high price to sales ratio. This indicates that stock prices are appreciating more relative to their sales growth than they ever have, even during the tech bubble.

Nasdaq futures

The Nasdaq remains on fire, and is trading at ATHs once again. First support to watch is at 11,725-11,720, then major support is at 11,600-11,550. If this level breaks down we could then test the 11,000 level and possibly lower.

To the upside, there's no real resistance, so for now the trend is your friend. We do not want to fight the tape or the Fed, thus until the market gives us a clearer signal it's ready to decline, pullback, or correct, we simply ride the wave higher.

However, with sky-high valuations in many areas, especially in tech stocks, we remain cautious and encourage some profit taking and/or hedging along the "ride" going forward.

Gold futures

$1,920 support continues to hold for now, yet we see the short-term downward trend has not reversed yet. If $1,920 fails to hold up, we are likely looking at a retest of the correction lows at around the $1,900-$1,875 level. To see a decisive trend reversal back to positive momentum, gold needs to move toward and break out above the $1,950-$1,960 level.

Despite the short-term market gyrations we remain quite bullish on gold, and expect prices to continue to rise substantially in the intermediate and longer term due to perpetual monetary expansion, extremely high debt accumulation, and dollar/fiat currency debasement across the globe.

Silver futures

We see a similar image with silver, as it's trading right around key support, $26.50-$26. If the $26 level breaks down, we will likely see more downside in silver, first to $25 support, and then possibly back down to around the $24-$23.50 correction low retest area.

Just like gold, we remain bullish on silver due to the same fundamental factors mentioned above (regarding gold). In silver, we want to see a move back above $27.50 for confirmation of a trend reversal. Then silver is likely to retest and break out above its recent high of nearly $30.

Oil - WTIC

Oil is in a very interesting spot here, and looks like it's consolidating before its next move higher. If oil breaks above $43.50 - $44 level, oil can probably move into a higher trading range of around $45 - $50/$55. To the downside, initial support is at around $42.50, then major support/possible stop-out level is at $41.50.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin also is in a very interesting spot right here. We saw a correction of 10% from BTC's most recent high to its low of around 11,100 yesterday. Now BTC appears to be recovering nicely. However, if BTC starts to move lower, breaks through $11,000 support, it could fall back to $10,500 - $10,000 support levels. Resistance is at $11,500 and then $12,000.

Once BTC decisively breaks out above $12,000, the $13,000 resistance level is next. It may take several weeks or possibly months even for BTC to break out above $13K, but once it does, there's not much resistance until around ATHs near $20K.

We remain very bullish on BTC and the blockchain enterprises built around Bitcoin in the intermediate and long term. This segment should play an intricate part in the future economy in our view. Top "digital assets" which are actually valuable enterprises built on top of revolutionary blockchain technology, should be worth much more going forward.

Some of our favorite altcoins/blockchain enterprises include:

Chainlink (LINK-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), Cardano (ADA-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD), Zcash (ZEC-USD), Swipe (SXP-USD), as well as other top coins in our portfolio.

The Bottom Line

Right now our GSM segment is at about 27% of portfolio holdings. The sector is concluding a healthy correction process, and we believe that our holdings in this segment will do extremely well going forward. QTD our GSM segment is up by roughly 22%, and this is despite the correction.

Our "Bitcoin/blockchain enterprise" segment also accounts for about 27% of portfolio holdings right now, and is up by over 40% QTD. We believe this segment will continue to do quite well in second half 2020, in 2021, and beyond.

Increasing popularity and functionality, a strong technical setup, the inflation resistant nature of blockchain enterprises' "coins/tokens" as well as other elements should enable this segment to move up in value substantially over the next several years.

We are short-term cautiously bullish on most non-GSM stocks, as there's likely more upside before the fall correction occurs. We expect the SPX could move up to the 3,500 - 3,600 range before the pullback/correction begins sometime in early to mid fall. The correction will likely be around 15%-20% in our view.

