Ford's Stealth 2020 Success: The Explorer

About: Ford Motor Company (F)
by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

The Ford Explorer has high sales volume (over 200,000 per year in the US), a much higher average selling price than the Ford Escape, and is exported to Europe.

In 2019, the Ford Explorer fell badly behind the Toyota Highlander, in the U.S. sales charts for 3-row SUVs.

There was an all-new generation Explorer introduced in June 2019, and the factory in Chicago had manufacturing quality issues, both hurting 2019 sales.

Amazingly, Ford seems to have turned it all around and is now leading the U.S. 3-row SUV sales charts with the all-new 2020 Explorer.

The Explorer has yielded Ford concrete 2020 sales results, while everyone awaits the Bronco family, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and the all-new F-150.

Note: A version of this article was first published on or about August 26, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

There are lots of things going on at Ford (NYSE:F) these days that have made the headlines in recent months: A stock price that has underperformed sensationally compared to Tesla, a new CEO for the second time in about three years, and what’s going on in China?

On the Ford product front, all the attention in 2020 has gone to three areas:

  1. Bronco: A family of new Bronco models have received rave reviews, but the deliveries of the most lauded versions may not happen until Q2 2021. The Bronco was announced in January 2017 (!), and one wonders what kind of competitive and execution risks remain.

  2. F-150 pickup truck: A sort-of all-new F-150 is Ford’s most important and successful product. Here, all indications are solid that both the product and the fall 2020 launch are on track for continued market-leading success.

  3. Mustang Mach-E: Ford’s first purpose-built electric car was shown in November 2019 and should enter production by October 2020, with first U.S. deliveries in November-December 2020 and in Europe perhaps in January 2021.

All in all, these new vehicles could all turn out to be extremely successful - the F-150 in particular is a requirement - but while everyone on Wall Street has been focused on these three new vehicles, there has been something else going on in the market during the first half of 2020: The Ford Explorer.

Yes, the Ford Explorer. This is Ford’s unibody 3-row SUV, which in many ways defined the SUV segment starting close to 3 decades ago. It had a rough 2019 as the nameplate transitioned to an all-new generation. Chief of those problems was an unexpected manufacturing quality issue in the Chicago factory, which is the only place in which the Explorer is built.

Ford struggled with this problem into the fall of 2019. It was not obvious how this was going to turn out. Toyota Highlander led the sales chart for 3-row SUVs in the U.S. market, by a wide margin, for 2019 as a whole.

But then, would you believe it, in 2020, things changed in Ford’s favor. And nobody has been talking about it. Take a look at the first-half 2020 sales chat for 3-row SUVs:

US sales

2020 1H

2019 1H

change

1

Ford Explorer

101,149

101,823

-1%

2

Toyota Highlander

79,071

111,183

-29%

3

Honda Pilot

54,815

68,452

-20%

4

Chevrolet Traverse

52,409

72,375

-28%

5

Kia Sorento

37,796

47,018

-20%

6

Hyundai Palisade

36,455

383

9418%

7

Chevrolet Tahoe

36419

53,795

-32%

8

GMC Acadia

32,928

59,620

-45%

9

Ford Expedition

32,345

43,569

-26%

10

Subaru Ascent

31,397

40,108

-22%

11

Dodge Durango

29,499

36,991

-20%

12

Nissan Pathfinder

26,953

36,312

-26%

13

Kia Telluride

25,376

23,337

9%

14

GMC Yukon

24,608

34,970

-30%

15

Volkswagen Atlas

23,843

37,726

-37%

16

Acura MDX

17,974

22,634

-21%

17

Chevrolet Suburban

16,511

29,295

-44%

18

Buick Enclave

16,205

27,739

-42%

19

Volvo XC90

13,899

16,035

-13%

20

Mazda CX-9

13,451

11,872

13%

21

Nissan Armada

13,154

18,713

-30%

22

Infiniti QX60

12,171

22,836

-47%

23

Mercedes GLS

11,633

9,885

18%

24

Audi Q7

10,650

16,033

-34%

25

Cadillac Escalade

10,555

16,251

-35%

26

Lincoln Aviator

9,682

0

N/A

27

Cadillac XT6

9,205

74

12339%

28

BMW X7

8,653

8,791

-2%

29

Lincoln Navigator

6,575

8,856

-26%

30

Tesla Model X

4050

9000

-55%

31

Infiniti QX80

3638

4822

-25%

32

Toyota Sequoia

2528

4564

-45%

TOTAL

805597

995062

-19%

Data Source: Each company’s monthly and quarterly sales reports

As you can see in the table above, 2020 brought the Ford Explorer firmly back into the #1 market share position in the U.S. 3-row SUV market. One could say that it partially reflects the Explorer’s extreme weakness a year prior, when the old generation Explorer was on its way out and was going to make way for the all-new 2020 model year generation, which arrived at the end of Q2 2019. That makes for an easier year-over-year comparison.

Ford has two major sets of entries in the 3-row SUV field:

  1. Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator: The sheetmetal and interiors are visually differentiated, but conceptually, these two are sister vehicles. It is a unibody platform with a longitudinal engine and rear-wheel drive as the basis.

  2. Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator: These are body-on-frame and share their basis with the Ford F-150. The main difference other than the obvious is the independent rear suspension, which General Motors (GM) most recently finally has copied for the Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade.

The Ford Explorer sells in three times the volume of the Expedition, in the U.S. market. The Explorer sales mix also includes the police interceptor vehicles, and they logically contribute to Ford’s profitability.

From the standpoint of Ford’s SUV unit volume, the Explorer is dwarfed by the Escape, which also has its sister vehicle in the Lincoln Corsair. The Escape is a strictly two-row vehicle and carries a far lower average selling price. There is also no police interceptor version of the Escape.

Therefore, residing between the Expedition and the Escape, the Explorer combines a sweet-spot in terms of its contribution to Ford’s profitability:

  • The average selling price is much higher than the Escape.

  • The U.S. unit sales volume is approximately three times higher than the Expedition.

  • Unlike the Expedition, the Explorer is also exported to Europe.

  • The Explorer has the police interceptor version.

Being right, but perhaps for the wrong reasons

Some people are now bullish on Ford because of the Bronco, all-new F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, and what they will contribute to Ford in calendar year 2021 and 2022. They may be right about all of that, and I don’t disagree that there is a good reason for optimism on those fronts.

Yet, the real reason why Ford will do okay in 2020 even before the arrival of those three high-profile nameplates up to a year later is something that everyone seems to have overlooked: The 2020 Explorer, launched in the middle of 2019. It’s number 1 in U.S. 3-row SUV sales again. And it happened all in the quiet.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.