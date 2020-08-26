Germany's Economic Recovery: ifo Survey

Summary

ifo Institute's latest economic barometer for Germany is showing continued signs of recovery in the German economy, with remaining pressures in terms of current assessment of business conditions and more positive outlook forward (expectations).

Business expectations are now ahead of the same for December 2019-February 2020 pre-pandemic period, which really says little about the levels of activity expected and more about the speed of adjustments to the expected activity.

Given that the German economy has largely moved past the stage of restricted activity, this is worrying, as it suggests the lack of domestic demand recovery in the medium term.