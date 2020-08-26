Palantir generated $743 million in revenue last year. Growth in the first half of FY20 has accelerated to 49% year-over-year, almost unheard of for a company of Palantir's scale.

Palantir Technologies has filed for its long-awaited IPO that could come as soon as next month.

Palantir Technologies (PALAN) always has been one of those companies that was spoken about in hushed, awed tones. It has long been one of the most richly-valued private "unicorns" waiting in the wings for a public debut - current estimates for the company's valuation are between $20 to $26 billion, while the CB Insights list of unicorns (the closest to an "official" list we have in the industry) pegs it at $20 billion, the valuation at which Palantir raised its last round. But unlike many of the other unicorns in the >$10 billion valuation club like Airbnb (AIRB), Palantir is far from a household name that everyday consumers are familiar with.

Palantir is known for being a secretive government contractor. The company is famously credited with helping the U.S. government track down Osama bin Laden in 2011. At its heart, Palantir is a big data company - one that both aggregates an organization's massive data from various pools and transforms it into actionable insights. The same tools that Palantir has offered to the U.S. government has now found its way into use cases for enterprise as well.

Palantir filed its S-1 publicly on Aug. 25, and the filing is rich with information that private investors have waited a long time to get their hands on. The IPO (or rather, direct listing) timing is still TBD, but many headlines say Palantir could go public as soon as next month. In this article, we'll cover all the basics that investors need to get familiar with Palantir.

The bottom line here: Palantir is shaping up to be one of the most exciting IPOs in years. We've seen plenty of large IPOs like Uber (UBER) build up heated anticipation only to fail in the public markets - but Palantir, with its top-notch clientele and highly-lauded technology, could be a very different story.

What is Palantir?

The basic question: What exactly does Palantir do?

Investors should think of Palantir as a big data company that primarily serves two segments: Governments and enterprise. The company was founded in 2003 and started off exclusively as a government contractor. Peter Thiel, who also had a hand in co-founding PayPal (PYPL) and starting the Founders Fund (which, in turn, was instrumental in funding companies like SpaceX and Facebook (FB)), also is a co-founder of Palantir and sits on its board. Alex Karp, Palantir's co-founder and CEO, also has made a name for himself as quite an unusual tech CEO - neither an MBA nor an engineer, Karp has a PhD in philosophy and describes himself as a socialist. And like Thiel, Karp has criticized Silicon Valley's mono culture and relocated Palantir's headquarters to Denver this year.

The timeline below shows how Palantir has evolved as a company and as a technology platform since 2003. When the company was founded, it served as an intelligence platform for law enforcement and defense officials. This offering, now called Palantir Gotham (which we'll describe in detail later in this article), was first expanded to the commercial sector for banks in 2009, when the company used big data to help large financial institutions through the financial crisis. To date, Gotham is only applicable for enterprise use in the financial sector.

Figure 1. Palantir evolution timeline Source: Palantir S-1 filing

It wasn't until 2011 that Palantir rolled out its software, this time Palantir Foundry, for non-bank customers in the oil and gas sector. Fast forward to today, and Palantir serves 36 different industries including the government.

Government and commercial clients make up a roughly equivalent portion of Palantir's overall market. Palantir estimates its total TAM at $119 billion - $56 billion of that on the commercial side and $63 billion on the government side. At present, the two segments also generate a roughly equivalent contribution to revenue, with enterprise clients responsible for 53% of Palantir's FY19 revenue and government clients the remaining 47%.

Palantir has been compared to other big data/machine learning/data visualization companies - a list of names in this universe includes Splunk (SPLK), Tableau (now part of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)), and Alteryx (AYX). These tools offer a combination of ingesting data from different streams and highlighting insights that are not typically perceptible to human analysts, or in Alteryx's case blend data from different streams together to be ready for analysis. While Palantir covers aspects of all of these tools, it's really Palantir's specific expertise in government intelligence and data mining that sets it apart, while most of its competitors primarily serve enterprise needs.

Palantir Gotham

We can now dive into the product that built this company from the ground up. Palantir Gotham is intentionally named as a nod to Batman, which illustrates how Palantir views its role in the world: Silently monitoring and eliminating the "bad guys." Palantir Gotham is offered exclusively to government clients and financial institutions.

Palantir is a holistic platform with a wide array of modules, but here I've highlighted some of the key features that can help investors get a flavor for what Palantir is used for.

One of the most sweeping tools that Palantir offers is called Palantir Gaia, which is essentially a world map that helps command officers understand where their assets are placed in the world. These are live maps so teams across different locations can collaborate with the same view.

Figure 2. Gaia Source: Palantir S-1 filing

Another key feature is Dossier. Dossier is essentially a government version of a collaboration tool that helps to consolidate and track research and information, similar to what many enterprise teams might use to track workflows.

Figure 3. Dossier Source: Palantir S-1 filing

One of the most direct big-data applications of Palantir is in a module called Ava, which is an AI tool that helps users scrape through mounds of inbound data to track patterns. The tool automatically highlights connections across various data sources that the human eye would not be able to recognize.

Figure 4. Ava Source: Palantir S-1 filing

Other key Gotham features include video surveillance/analysis tools, graph and spreadsheet tools that help organizations map out their data, as well as tools that are able to deploy Gotham in low/no-connection environments using "ruggedized" technology with no network connection.

Though Palantir started out as primarily an Army software provider, its tools are now broadly used across the federal government. The list of departments/bureaus that use Gotham include: Army/Navy/Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command, Center for Disease Control, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs, the FDA, the SEC, the National Institute of Health, and other departments not specifically listed in the S-1.

One other interesting piece of information on Palantir's government business: Pre-2016, many on-the-ground units of the Army were requesting access to Palantir's technology, but the federal government had blocked it in favor of developing custom solutions. In 2018, an appeals court blocked that policy (known as Section 2377 of the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act) and instead of pursuing custom-built solutions, directed government institutions to use commercially available solutions.

Since that ruling, as can be seen in the chart below, Palantir's Army revenues have exploded. The overall company's revenue acceleration for the first half of 2020, in fact, was largely driven by a huge surge in Army revenues of $78.8 million that exceeded the Army's $53.7 million in revenue for all of FY19. Needless to say, the opportunity for growth in the government vertical is still vast.

Figure 5. Palantir Army revenues

Source: Palantir S-1 filing

Palantir Foundry

Though it's certainly less flashy than Palantir Gotham, Palantir's enterprise revenue through its Foundry product now makes up slightly more than half of the overall revenue base. From the company's own S-1 verbiage, Palantir built Foundry out of a realization that both public and private entities faced similar challenges that could be solved via data:

As we expanded from our government work into the commercial sector, we saw that private enterprises had similar problems to those that affected organizations in the public sector. We also learned that big data isn’t valuable just because it’s big. We believe that the integration and joining of different datasets is what matters most. Data integration also happens to be among the hardest problems to solve."

A key feature of Palantir Foundry is called Monocle. This tool offers a graphical representation of all the data relationships within a company. These are interactive graphs with a click interface - users can drill down into any level of detail to explore their data further.

Figure 6. Monocle Source: Palantir S-1 filing

Another similar tool is called Contour. This product allows for "tops-down" exploration of large data sets in a dashboard-like interface. Again with a click interface, users can drill into any level of detail and publish their findings to others.

Figure 7. Contour Source: Palantir S-1 filing

Importantly, Foundry also contains some enterprise-specific elements such as specific tools for data engineers that help them deploy updates to applications as well as tools that help operations leaders visualize their company's supply chain and model "what-if" dependencies if certain nodes break down.

Palantir's enterprise customers are generally very large institutions as well. Foundry customers include British Petroleum (BP), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Fiserv (FISV), and Merck (MRK).

Key Takeaways

Palantir already is shaping up to be one of the most exciting IPOs of 2020. This is a company with one foot in the government world and another foot in the commercial sector, with roughly half of its revenue dedicated to each segment. Palantir has been compared to other big data, machine data, and visualization companies like Splunk and Tableau, but it's really Palantir's experience and specialty in government contracting that sets it apart from its rivals. Keep a close eye on this IPO - more to come as it draws nearer.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.