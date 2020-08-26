Supermarket Stocks For Super Returns

Although trading near its 52-week high, Kroger is still a value play with a P/E ratio of just over 13 and a healthy 2% dividend.

Supermarket stocks have seen increased investor interest as more Americans stay in and cook at home during the coronavirus pandemic. With lockdowns currently easing nationwide, we shouldn’t expect a repeat of the second quarter’s blockbuster returns, but supermarket stocks are a classic defensive holding and should prove to be extraordinarily resilient in the event of a second wave of infections this fall as kids return to school or if there are delays in vaccine development and the virus lingers into the new year.

Certain common consumer behavior patterns that manifest themselves during a recession, such as less frequent dining out, working from home (with supermarket-bought food and beverages for lunch and snacks) and overall price consciousness will be here to stay for a long time, especially in the post COVID-19 landscape, as the country tries to pull itself out of the most challenging economic crisis since the Great Recession.

In February and March, as lockdowns spread across the United States, supermarkets and food retailers that were quick to adopt curbside pickup and accurate delivery slots were able to quickly capture customers during the early days of the pandemic, when hoarding of essentials made in-store shelves in big cities and suburbs resemble Soviet-era deprivations.

Retail giants Walmart and Amazon have proven themselves adept at making the pivot to online grocery shopping. Amazon’s 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods for about $14 billion has been a success. But size isn’t everything.

Promising upstarts like Cheetah, a San Francisco startup that closed a Series B of $36 million in April, shifted from wholesale delivery to restaurants to a direct to consumer model that has become very popular in and around the Bay Area and is aiming to disrupt the grocery delivery industry.

Cheetah is already challenging Instacart and other better-known food delivery services as customers find themselves unable to get preferred delivery slots with Amazon or are avoiding in-store grocery store shopping entirely and are seeking faster and more convenient alternatives that arrive directly to their doorstep.

These fundamental technological and logistical changes are upending the U.S. supermarkets and grocery store industry that has an estimated size of $682 billion. In this article, I want to shine the light on a few supermarket stocks that have already started to adapt to the new normal caused by the global health crisis and offer the potential, in a frothy market, to deliver superior upside over the next 9-12 months.

Kroger

Kroger is the United States' largest supermarket by revenue, and the second-largest general retailer. Although trading near its 52-week high, Kroger is still a value play with a P/E ratio of just over 13 and a healthy 2% dividend.

Kroger’s digital sales increased by 92% in the fiscal first quarter, which ended May 23. While it is an open question whether they will be able to make those sales more profitable, if people had a positive first experience while homebound or limiting in-store shopping they will no doubt be back for more. Early indications are the second-quarter results will be strong.

With 2,800 stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia, Kroger has a strong national footprint. Kroger has also been aggressively building out grocery pickup and delivery options that are ideally suited for no-contact and low-contact customers.

Kroger is currently trading at approximately $36 per share. We see about 20% upside to $43 per share over the next 6-9 months.

Dollar General

During the Great Recession of 2008, only 25 stocks in the S&P 500 delivered positive returns. The best performing stock that year was Dollar General, with a 60.8% annual return. The next best performer delivered a return only half as good.

When times are tough, companies like Dollar General survive and thrive. A small-box retailer with 16,278 stores in rural and suburban America offers highly discounted consumable products, such as consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

In other words, Dollar General focuses on what people need at low, easy to understand prices. During challenging economic times, with high unemployment and financial uncertainty, stores like Dollar General are well-positioned for growth as consumers look for reliable savings.

In several hundred Dollar General stores consumers can scan and pay for their items as they go, skipping the checkout line completely. Its DG Fresh initiative, which will serve 12,000 stores by the end of this year, will further drive revenue and compete with traditional grocery stores with an expansive assortment of fresh and frozen products.

According to a late 2019 article in the Wall Street Journal, the company is planning to launch a buy-online and pick-up-in-store service and a mobile app with inventory updates, coupons, and predictive suggestions when an item is out of stock or unavailable. These changes, already in process before COVID-19, should be great news for investors.

Dollar General is a great alternative to big-box discount superstores like Costco, another favorite of rural and suburban bargain shoppers. Costco currently sports an eyepopping P/E ratio of 40. Costco’s stock price, unlike the products on its shelves, is quite expensive – especially in comparison to peers like BJ's Wholesale Club which has a P/E of 23 and Walmart (owner of Sam’s Club) which has a P/E of 25.

Dollar General, trading at about $199 per share and a P/E ratio of 25 is a winner. We are looking for about 15% upside by the end of 2020 and a share price of approximately $230.

Summary

Kroger and Dollar General represent uncommon values during uncertain times. For investors who can't stand the heat generated by overpriced equities, look to the kitchen, and consider Kroger and Dollar General.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.