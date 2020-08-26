It has only been a month since my last Sohu (SOHU) article where I highlighted the extreme discount its stock relative to its assets. During this short period, Sohu shares have doubled again due to Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) buyout bid for Sogou (SOGO) which Sohu has a minority stake. While Sohu's recent COVID-19 impacted earnings have been lackluster, Tencent's bid for Sogou should bring into attention Sohu's real investment value. If Tencent's acquisition of Sogou is finalized, it would increase Sohu's net cash position to levels over 60% higher than Sohu's current stock price. Combined with Sohu's other marketable assets, its stock could still more than double just to reach its intrinsic value.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

As mentioned, Sohu's second quarter 2020 earnings were lackluster. Due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidated revenues declined by 9% year over year to $421 million. While quarterly revenues were within the company's previous guidance, it was slightly below the midpoint of that guidance. Sohu has had a history of under promising and over delivering so any results not near the top guidance range would be considered disappointing.

The main disappointment came from Sohu's recently acquired and reintegrated Changyou gaming division. On a sequential basis, online gaming revenue in the second quarter fell 21% from the first quarter to $106 million as people returned to work after a nationwide shutdown. Although the event driven sequential drop was anticipated, the magnitude was to a slightly greater degree than the company's midpoint guidance implied.

On the brighter side, brand advertising revenue rebounded from catastrophic levels witnessed in the first quarter. While a 48% sequential rebound appears quite impressive, the magnitude of Sohu's advertising business on an absolute level was not high enough to compensate for the sequential drop in online gaming revenues. Sohu only booked $38 million in advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

Overall, Sohu has been making progress on the profitability front. While consolidated revenues declined by 9% on a USD reported basis, the drop was at a much lower 5% on a constant currency basis. Since Sohu only operates in China, investors should solely focus on its RMB denominated results. In a world so impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual revenue decline of just 5% might even be considered a relative positive.

The biggest improvement has been at the net income level. After years of losses almost entirely due to a failed online video business, Sohu was able to post both a GAAP and non-GAAP positive net income in two of the past three quarters. While it does not seem likely Sohu will be able to fully recoup its video investments, cost controls should keep the segment's losses at a minimum so that the company would be able to post a positive net income at the consolidated level.

Sogou Minority Stake

Based on Sogou's 2019 annual report, Sohu owns a 33.8% minority position in Sogou. At the $9 buyout price for Sogou and based on Sohu's second quarter 2020 diluted share count, Sohu's position in Sogou is worth over $1.1 billion or $29.2 per Sohu share. This alone is already significantly above Sohu's recent trading range around $20 per share for just one of the company's assets.

The biggest question is how likely would Tencent's takeover bid be successful? Again referring to Sogou's 2019 annual report, Tencent already owns 39.2% of Sogou and

Sohu and Tencent together have indirect shareholdings totaling approximately 73.0% of the total of our outstanding Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares and totaling approximately 96.4% of the total voting power.

In other words if Sohu agrees with the price, it is basically a done deal. There are special clauses that give Sohu even more power, such as majority voting rights as well as the right to appoint a majority of Sogou's board of directors. This potentially could result in a slightly higher takeout price if the initial bid was not already agreed to by both parties.

In my opinion, Tencent would unlikely make a blind bid for Sogou knowing Sohu's position in the company. It is highly likely both companies had talks to some extent regarding the sale of Sogou. This explains the extremely high premium Tencent offered for Sogou. As the chart below shows, SOGO traded at an average price near $5 for over a year and a half. Just a month prior to Tencent's bid, SOGO traded as low as $4 per share. Tencent's offer is thus over double SOGO's average share price in the past year and almost double the trading average during the past seven quarters. For a comparison example, 58.com (WUBA) received an 18% premium takeout bid while Sina (SINA) received just a 12% premium on its privatization offer. SOGO's tight trading range within 3-4% off the buyout bid suggests investors believe the deal is likely to be completed.

Sohu's Remaining Assets

Aside from Sohu's stake in Sogou, there are two additional major asset components investors should note that could affect the stock's valuation. The first is the company's net cash position which has not materially changed since my previous Sohu article. Sohu's net cash position at the end of the second quarter was slightly above $5.50 per Sohu share. If Tencent's bid for Sogou follows through, Sohu's net cash position would increase to nearly $35 per share. If the market places a valuation on Sohu to at least its net cash position, its stock could rally another 70% from current levels.

SOHU Consolidated SOGO SOHU excluding SOGO Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments $1,695.59 $1,256.03 $439.57 Total Debt $220.25 $0.00 $220.25 SOHU Net: $219.32 Per Share: $5.58

(Data compiled from second quarter 2020 earnings reports from SOHU and SOGO. Dollar figures except per share line in millions of USD.)

Another major asset Sohu holds is its real estate properties which was purchased roughly a decade ago. Sohu owns four buildings that may be worth over $600 million today. An evaluation of these buildings was detailed in a past Sohu article so I will only summarize with the point that these assets are not fully reflected in Sohu's balance sheet due to deprecation that has already been recorded. Even if these properties are discounted by 25% from market levels at the start of 2020, they would still be worth over $12 per Sohu share.

Thus from just these three key assets, Sohu should be worth over $47 per share even if the company's remaining assets is valued at zero. Other than these hard marketable assets, Sohu owns a portfolio of intellectual property such as gaming and video content. These intangible assets have in large part already been amortized such that the market value could be higher than figures listed on the company's balance sheet.

For example, Sohu's Changyou gaming segment still generates approximately $200 million in annual free cash flow from games some of which are over a decade old. $200 million in annual free cash flow would obviously be worth a lot more than the almost negligible $8 million of intangible assets listed on Changyou's last public financial report. If this gaming division is valued at a giveaway 1x annual free cash flow, it would lift Sohu's value by another $5 per share.

Technical Outlook

As the chart below shows, SOHU has soared recently to levels not seen in over a year. The stock has given back some gains after peaking above $25 over two weeks ago and has consolidated around the $20 level in a fairly tight pattern. This $20 level also represented a resistance level in late 2018 and early 2019 so SOHU's recent pause is understandable from a technical standpoint. SOHU may need to consolidate around this area for another week or two in order for its 50-day moving average to catch up. The longer SOHU holds around the $20 level, the higher the chance the next stock movement will be up in my opinion. Obviously any additional news regarding Tencent and Sogou would take precedence over technical analysis.

Final Thoughts

Despite a quadrupling from the March lows to recent highs, Sohu shares are still incredibly discounted. The prolonged political and economic tensions between the US and China sent most US listed Chinese stocks to multi-year lows. Combined with the outbreak of COVID-19, investor negativity towards China and its US listed stocks reached extreme levels. Many US listed Chinese stocks became extremely undervalued relative to their intrinsic value. Sohu was just one extreme example.

For the past three quarters, my undervaluation argument for Sohu was based on extremely negative sentiment and conservative estimations. Even under those extreme assumptions, SOHU at $20 would still be intrinsically undervalued. For example, I based Sohu's stake in Sogou as only being worth the net cash position held by Sogou which is currently near $3 per share in Sogou stock. Tencent's takeover bid is at three times this value.

By valuing Sogou at just net cash position, I discounted the company's business completely. In Sogou's fiscal 2019 year prior to the pandemic, the company posted a non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.27. Tencent's offer thus values Sogou at over 33x non-GAAP earnings based on pre-COVID-19 business conditions.

Turning back to Sohu and assuming Tecent's buyout is finalized, Sohu shares should be worth $47 based on conservative evaluation metrics that completely discount any value in its businesses. Sohu's value would be over $60 based on a conservative valuation on its ongoing businesses if valued at just a fraction of the multiples Tencent is willing to pay for Sogou. These normalized valuations justify Sohu's CEO share purchases at prices as high as $41.80 detailed in an article I wrote last year. While those open market purchases by Sohu's CEO appeared foolhardy as the stock tanked, he could still be rewarded if Sohu shares ultimately recover to a rational level more reflective of its assets. For investors who can still purchase SOHU at $20 per share, the reward could be even higher.

