Credit Inflation Is Alive And Well In Europe

Furthermore, more and more debt is being created in Europe, both public debt and private debt, leading to a future financial disequilibrium resulting from the presence of massive debt loads.

And, like the United States, these injections appear to be staying in the financial circuit of the economy and not flowing in the real economy.

The European Central Bank has been following the example of the Federal Reserve System and has flooded the European banking system with excesses of liquidity.

Europe seems to be in a similar position to the United States.

As Tommy Stubbington writes in the Financial Times

Banks in the eurozone are so awash with cheap cash from the European Central Bank that they no longer want to borrow from each other, in a striking reversal of the signs of stress in money markets in the spring.”

You have a central bank that’s absolutely relentless in providing cheap liquidity,” said Peter Schaffrik, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “That drives down lending rates across the board.”

Seems like a replay of what has been happening in the United States.

Furthermore, Mr. Stubbington writes

From the point of view of the ECB, this looks like a success story.”

But, the picture then turns into a reprise of the credit inflation story that I have been writing about:

There’s a concern that what the ECB has done is artificially compress credit risk premia, without any of this cash necessarily finding its way into the real economy.”

That is, all the liquidity being injected into the banking system is staying in the financial circuit of the economy, but is not working its way into the production of real output for the economy.

Debt Levels Are Exploding

Talking about the financial circuit of the economy, we discover that debt levels in the United States…in Europe…in Great Britain…in the world…are exploding.

This is the case in terms of public debt. According to Robin Harding, writing in the Financial Times;

This year’s increase in public debt has little precedent outside wartime.”

According to the IMF, massive borrowing, along with economic contraction, will push the US debt up by more than 30 percentage points to 140 per cent of gross domestic product.”

Long-term debt projections in many countries are dire. The IMF says global public debt will hit its highest level in recorded history, greater even than the peak after the second world war.”

But, it is also the case that private debt loads are expanding at a remarkable pace.

Debt levels are rising everywhere, in almost every sector of the economy.

The concern is about how long this expansion can go on. Debt has to be repaid some time.

The Dilemma is…

The dilemma is that Europe, the United States, and other countries around the world, are going through an economic crisis and the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and other central banks around the world must react to keep the crisis from getting “out-of-hand.”

Europe, like the United States, is going through a liquidity crisis. The current central bank model, constructed by former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, is for the central bank to err on the side of monetary ease in circumstances like the one we are going through, and wait to clean up the “excesses” at some later date.

Many analysts give credit to Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve System for protecting the Great Recession from declining further into another Great Depression.

But, now the standard for central bank behavior in the face of dire economic and financial stress is to flood the banking system with liquidity. And, this is exactly what the European Central Bank is doing.

So, the world is faced with massive amounts of debts, and with debt levels that will not stop growing in the short-run.

And, the money that is being passed around does not seem to be going into the production of real output, to the hiring of labor.

Most, if not all, appears to be staying within the financial sector.

The Bottom Line

What is happening now…in Europe…in the United States…in the world…will be with us for a long time.

The massive debt levels being created will not necessarily lead us into some kind of financial collapse, although that scenario is not entirely out of the question.

The massive debt levels do create a “disequilibrium” situation that will be with us for a long time and will constantly have to be dealt with, thereby affecting many of the major decisions that will have to be made in the future.

This situation will impact future monetary policy, future fiscal policy, future capital investment decisions, the future growth of labor productivity, and the future value of the US dollar.

In the latter part of the economic expansion that just ended in February, people kept talking about getting back to a greater “normalcy,” like more normal interest rate levels.

Well, I think, one can just forget that possibility for now. “Normal” is not something we are going to see for quite some time.

For Investors

This, I believe, is the world that investors are going to have to work within for an extended period of time. And, since the situation is a worldwide one, it is an environment investors will not be able to escape.

As I have expressed elsewhere, credit inflation will continue to be the norm and this will mean that investors will find more opportunities to increase wealth in asset prices within the financial circuit of the economy. The sources of real productive output will not be the wealth builder.

The transition to the “new age” of information technology will dominate the future as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated this future into the present. Health care will also benefit from the scientific advances now taking place. These advances, however, will not be accounted for as real productive output, but this will just be a result of how we measure things.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.