Despite the positives, the stock is trading at heft multiple, limiting a higher total return potential, while offering little to no margin of safety.

The company's dividend is well covered and could be an ideal choice for income-oriented investors.

Easterly Government Properties enjoys some of the safest cash flow in the REIT sector, with virtually all of its properties leased to the U.S.'s governmental agencies.

A few months ago, we covered Easterly Government Properties (DEA) for the first time, highlighting the company's unique characteristics and excellent cash flows. Exclusively focused on housing governmental agencies, the stock is one unique REIT, backed by the faith credit of Uncle Sam. Since then, shares have achieved a total return of nearly 10%.

While the stock's yield has slightly declined, as a result of share appreciation, we believe that the company remains a great buy for income-oriented investors at its current price levels. However, some risks remain as well.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, we will:

Briefly discuss some of Easterly Government's financials and developments

Assess the stock's total return potential

Highlight some risks

Conclude why shares offer great income prospects, but little to no margin of safety

Financials and developments

As of its latest report, the company wholly-owned 74 properties, 72 of which were leased primarily to U.S. Government tenant agencies, while two operating properties were leased to private tenants. With virtually 100% of its portfolio having the U.S. government as its primary tenant, the company enjoys some of the safest cash flows in the industry, facing little to no risk of delayed or missing payments.

With rental payments being backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, management has the ability to reliably grow its business, as its current and future performance is largely predictable. As a result, the REIT's revenues have been consistently increasing over the past few years, amid executing several successful acquisitions.

The company's growth strategy during the last quarter included acquiring two new properties in Alabama and California, specially designed to house the operations of Veteran Affairs. Management's pursuit of highly reliable governmental cash flows is again present, with both properties being signed to a non-cancelable lease term of 15 years that expire in December 2033 and June 2034, respectively.

By adding two more properties accommodating the operations of a federal agency, we believe that the company's moat is expanding further. Management holds both the expertise and the relationships needed to develop and acquire properties to meet the specific needs of such agencies. With skills to meet the demands of mission-critical properties, Easterly Government faces reduced competition from other REITs, which may operate in more traditional and crowded real estate spaces.

The company enjoys uniquely high barriers to entry, as management possesses the required knowledge of the GSA procurement processes, protocols, and culture while having a deep understanding of the mission and hierarchy of the different tenant agencies.

Source: Investor presentation

Further, while the company only holds around 3.5% of the federally-leased real estate market share, the fact that it is the largest publicly-traded company in the field gives it a significant advantage in terms of access to capital markets. As a result, its operations are continuously expanding, as mentioned earlier.

With access to capital markets, the company has a significant advantage to its competitors when it comes to raising capital. Because of how secure its cash flows are, coupled with the impressive retention of a 100% occupancy rate, creditors have relatively low demands.

As a result, the company enjoys an average cost of debt of around 4%.

Source: Supplement information

Now, let's assess the company's performance and estimate the potential investor returns over the medium term.

Investor returns

For Q2-2020, the company reported FFO/share of $0.31, 6.8% higher YoY. Despite the solid quarter, and the company's rapid revenue growth as shown earlier, its FFO/share has been growing at a much slower pace, as management is issuing a considerable amount of shares to fund future acquisitions.

As a result, dividends per share have also lagged with constant distributions over the past three years.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author

While the per-share-growth figures may not excite some investors, we believe that the company should be able to significantly leverage its properties to grow FFO/share faster in the future. This includes borrowing at even cheaper rates and above-inflation lease renewals.

In any case, we are going to project FFO/share growth of around 4% and DPS growth of 3% to be prudent. Based on these growth rates, future figures should look like the following:

Source: Author

A key variable in future returns is the stock's current valuation. Easterly Government trades at a significant premium to its peers, as investors have attempted to capture the surplus of its incredibly safe cash flows. As a result, the company is currently trading at around 20 times its FFOs vs. the industry's average of around 14.5x FFOs.

Because of its premium, investors are subject to more limited returns, in exchange for being invested in such a reliable company. Below, we have calculated the annualized expected returns of Easterly Government Properties based on its current price, our expected growth rates, and different potential valuations.

As the table indicates, if the company were to retain its current valuation, investors should expect medium-term returns of around 8% annually.

Source: Author

Risks

Despite the company's robust cash flows and astonishing occupancy ratio of 100%, there are some risks to consider as well.

Firstly, because of the stock's disproportional valuation to growth, there is a minimal margin of safety for current investors. If shares were to trade in the sector's average valuation multiple of around 14 in the medium term, virtually all potential investor returns would be wiped away. In order to see meaningful returns, investors are essentially betting that shares will retain their hefty premium, which includes significant risk, in our view.

From another perspective, shares trading at a premium allows management to issue additional shares as its preferred method of financing, and take advantage of the rich multiple. As a result, the company has a substantially low long-term debt/equity ratio of just 71%. Most companies would rather issue debt instead of equity, as debt is generally cheaper, and interest payments are tax-deductible. Apparently, this is not the case for the REIT in case.

The risk here is that if anything goes wrong with one of the company's future acquisitions, shareholders will face significant dilution, which could otherwise be mitigated if the REIT had chosen to issue debt. Generally, we consider the company's financing riskier than its peers in that regard.

Finally, despite having the U.S. Government as your only tenant offers numerous advantages, as mentioned earlier. However, the company has zero tenant diversification, which may hold some risks in the long-term sustainability of the REIT.

Conclusion

Easterly Government is a uniquely positioned REIT, benefiting from extremely reliable cash flows while enjoying cheap financing due to its access to public markets. The company has been acquiring mission-critical properties, specifically suited for the needs of the numerous U.S. federal agencies, with multiyear non-cancelable leases.

We believe that the company makes for an ideal pick for income-oriented investors, who wish to lock in its well-covered 4.24% yield. At the same time, the stock is trading at a significant premium, which limits the chances for an otherwise double-digit return potential. While we are confident that shares will retain their hefty premium, investors should be aware of the minimal margin of safety amid a valuation contraction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.