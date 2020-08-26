Still, it looks like the recovery is not straight-up-and-to-the-right which has thrown the market and investors off.

Some of it didn't make sense so I present what was said and what was actually said prior to the conference.

When it comes to Micron (MU) and the news cycle surrounding the company or the stock, a lot of times has to do with the macro environment - China-US tensions or pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. But then there was a technology conference. Now, most of these conferences are nothing burgers where the same information from a 10-K is regurgitated or very vague answers to somewhat pertinent questions are heard. But not the most recent one with Micron's CFO. No, apparently there was information in there I wasn't privy to even after digging quite a bit to look for it afterward.

I'm talking about the Keybanc Virtual Future of Technology conference.

There Micron's CFO, David Zinsner, opened up about the current quarter and the next quarter, even though the company doesn't go out that far. I found it very curious he would talk about a quarter beyond the quarter they were in since, well, the current quarter at that point still had more than three weeks left.

Then Seeking Alpha reported Micron would come in below its guidance for FQ1. FQ1? Wait a minute now, we're in FQ4.

I had to take a step back and try to wrap my head around all of this. When did they issue FQ1 guidance? Why are we reporting it as if they did? Was Micron saying the quiet part out loud?

Getting The FQ1 Facts Straight

I listened to the entire conference with Micron's CFO David Zinsner (several times, in fact), and while I heard some structure of what FQ1 would hold, it was not against any prior guidance. The only time I heard Zinsner talk about FQ1 in any detail before this technology conference was on the post-earnings analyst call after last quarter's earnings call. In that discussion, the first question was about the 13-to-14 week quarter and how Zinsner manages to work the guidance. Zinsner used the 1/13th approach to factor in another week of revenue, but he explained revenue is not that simple since one week could be stronger than the previous week. Among all of that talk, I didn't find a range given for FQ1, just $6B (the FQ4 guide) minus a week.

First, let's read together a portion of the transcript I typed up (an official transcript can be found here) around the topic at hand so you can better understand where I'm coming from:

We also, which is somewhat unusual for us, we also gave guidance kind of out one more quarter - not necessarily guidance but a little of visibility into what we thought everybody should be thinking about. And we did that partially because we were guiding the fourth quarter revenue and it had this extra week and we wanted to make sure that people recognized that when you gain a week you lose a week on the next quarter, and just make sure that people were modeling that correctly, because you take six billion dollars and you take an extra week out, you're roughly talking about some kind of four hundred million dollar number that has to come back out of that... ...And so what we said is, hey, if you strip out the extra week in the fourth quarter and you look at that Q4 on a 13-week basis, call it roughly, you get about 5.6 billion. You look at the third quarter that was about 5.4 billion. We felt like those two you know somewhat, somewhere in that range was what we were thinking the first fiscal quarter would look like. I think, you know, at this point now, you know, close, like I said, we haven't closed out this quarter still, we have to close out this quarter, then we'll look at all the data and look at, you know, kinda what the demand signals are telling us to give a really fullsome idea what we think the first fiscal quarter might look like. But I think its, suffice it to say, it's probably somewhat weaker than that range that we gave - this 5.4 to 5.6 - for first fiscal quarter. So likely to be something less than that, but again I think, you know, we're probably not prepared to give a lot of granularity and details around that, until again we close out this quarter and just get a better sense of things. When we get to earnings, which will be late in September we'll be able to give some clarity around what the first fiscal quarter might look like. (Bold emphasis mine)

The confusing part is Zinsner said he gave this specific "guidance" for FQ1 before the Keybanc conference. As I said, I could not find it other than a fuzzy math discussion of a 13-week-to-14-week quarter during the post-earnings analyst call. Apparently, neither could other analysts because if he did analysts wouldn't have generated an average $5.8B consensus for FQ1 at the time of the conference. Analysts would have had to disregard this "gem" of information altogether and give a consensus $300M above the supposed $5.4B-$5.6B range. Analysts don't get that rambunctious as a group.

Did analysts miss this? For once, I don't think so.

Back Up. What Does The Current Quarter Look Like ?

Why are we talking about FQ1? Because Zinsner first talked about FQ4 and gave us some interesting color around what was happening.

I would say as the quarter has progressed things have been way more back-end loaded than we were expecting. And so we still have a few more weeks to go, we still have, you know, a decent amount to cover in terms of ground. As there always are there's qualifications that have to happen toward the end of the quarter. But no, no update to (the FQ4) number, either on the revenue side, margins, or earnings.

Contract pricing for July was down roughly 6% for server DRAM. My theory is clients have been holding off on ordering for better pricing after the 15.5% increase in contract pricing year-to-date in CY20 prior to July. Why order at a higher price when an over 6% decrease has been negotiated in July? Might as well wait for August and use inventory to fulfill end demand. This is why the quarter could be "way more" back-end loaded than management expected.

But notice there's a knock-on effect which will work as a small tailwind in Micron's favor. Clients using inventory means, of course, less inventory. This accelerates getting back to normal levels after building inventory to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. This may be small in the overall picture, but it may slightly offset Micron's uncertainty about FQ1.

Overall though, this isn't all the warm and fuzzies one would need to feel confident to hit the guided $6.0B mark for the quarter. This and the perceived fiscal first quarter guidance is what has led to Micron selling off the last two weeks.

The Chart Was Looking For This Catalyst

These two pieces during this conference pushed the stock into confirming the wising wedge that was forming since March. To that point, the stock was barely hanging on to the support of the prior higher low of the pattern.

But this week, the stock has seen a pretty decent bounce, but I don't see it lasting. It hasn't reached the pattern's target of $41 (the first low after the first high in the pattern), and this may be an oversold bounce.

I alerted my subscribers to Tech Cache of this pattern several weeks ago. With the breakdown in the chart looking imminent, I hedged with puts, which I sold last week. But I'm looking to reload as Micron isn't out of the woods yet from this drop, both sentiment, and chart-wise.

But What About The Long Term?

Alright, so I've discussed the medium term with the next quarter not being as strong as the market hoped. I've analyzed the short term with the chart. What about the long term?

I've read the articles, I've read the comments. I see quite a few people up in arms about management "lying" and predicting better demand and, by proxy, earnings in the coming months since FQ2. Some have considered this recovery dead and have gone so far as to say we've never been in a recovery. I hear you. I understand why you'd think this.

However, depending on how strong or weak FQ4 winds up, it may not be as bad as you're telling yourself. No one said the cyclical recovery would be a linear up-and-to-the-right line in terms of revenue. A lot of investors seemed to have expected this, but I didn't see or hear that from management. What they talked about is demand, and demand has returned. This is a fact. Pricing is one indicator of it (which I've broken down and analyzed for my subscribers), but also bit shipments have continued to look better not only year-over-year but quarter-over-quarter. Don't also forget amid cyclicality there's seasonality.

But who's to say demand won't be uneven on the way up? The pandemic threw a wrench into the linearity of the recovery, but it hasn't hurt it. In fact, it has brought some of it forward - which some have contested is worse. But it's not worse because the long term got hurt, it's because of the exact reason I'm laboring here: It has made it a lumpy up-and-to-the-right recovery should the CFO's numbers play out. It merely made the recovery look worse. And the only reason this matters is the market cares about any sign of demand falling off or pricing plummeting - leading to fears of a "money-losing" period coming shortly. "If there's not sequential quarterly growth, the recovery is off," says the market. And you see this playing out exactly with the stock price right now.

But if the market is fixated on the medium-term being lumpy, it means it has lost the view of the long term. Capex cuts have continued to bring down bit growth to only what could be gained through node transitions. And node transitions have gotten so difficult to the point bit growth has fallen off sharply in percentage growth over the last several years due to transistors getting only incrementally smaller and DRAM cells not compensating. In fact, the only perceived route forward is to go vertically, sorta like NAND has.

Gut Check

The problem is Micron has said the quiet part out loud by affirming the recovery won't be straight up-and-to-the-right. The pandemic has caused some odd demand ebbs and flows, and with no clear visibility into the world's technology needs volume wise, it will continue to be a stop-start kind of quarter-to-quarter operation. Again, though, this doesn't mean there isn't a longer-term recovery in process.

But here's something to think about and keep things in perspective. This stage of the cycle might have continued down or found itself in a more extended trough if it wasn't for the supply discipline seen by the "Big 3." If you look at it in that lens, it's quite impressive we even see this much of a pick up in pricing. It's not due to "outsized" demand, not yet, at least. Supply has become much more constrained than it ever has, and it has a real effect on the market. And one step further, Micron's pricing has become even more insulated (also analyzed for my subscribers) from the pricing market due to high-value products.

