The international air travel market has been one of the hardest hit parts of the entire aviation sector due to covid-19. While some countries like the United States have large domestic markets which have provided some income for airlines, many countries have little or no domestic markets, meaning that airlines in those countries are dependent entirely on international traffic, the component of the airline industry that seen the greatest reduction in travel as travel restrictions have stifled the movement of people more than has ever been seen in the history of commercial aviation. For many airlines, the fight for survival is dependent on help from their home governments. For Delta (DAL), the fight for survival of large portions of the global aviation industry is being overseen from the Atlanta carrier’s headquarters where the most extensive network of global airline partnerships was created; Delta leaders there are now strategizing how to not just salvage its massive global partnership base but to position Delta and its partners stronger on the other side of the covid-19 crisis.

The evolution of the global airline industry has led to a plethora of strategies between airlines on different continents to work together to increase market access for their customers and grow their own revenues. For U.S. airlines, one of the biggest steps forward from traditional interline agreements between airlines came with the implementation of a joint venture between Northwest Airlines and KLM of the Netherlands in 1997. Now, each of the three U.S. global carriers participate in multiple joint ventures. Global airline alliances were formed with joint ventures a key feature of some but not all airlines in the alliance.

Delta began expressing dissatisfaction with the airline alliance model more than five years ago, saying that a number of airlines that are members of Skyteam, of which Delta is a co-founder, have little value to Delta. To deepen its partnerships with its most valuable partners, Delta has formed joint ventures with carriers both within and outside of the Skyteam alliance. However, Delta’s international strategy is unique among large global airlines because Delta has been the most aggressive carrier worldwide in acquiring equity in foreign airlines. Delta’s equity portfolio includes seven foreign airline brands in six companies with major operations in nearly one dozen countries on four continents. Covid-19 has produced enormous headaches just for Delta and its own operations but the impact on many of its equity partner airlines has been even more pronounced; three of Delta’s equity partners are currently in court supervised restructuring. Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) and LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ)are operating under Chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy laws while Virgin Atlantic is reorganizing under the United Kingdom’s Company’s Act and the parallel Chapter 15 process in the U.S. Delta recorded over $2 billion in impairments and equity investment losses in its foreign airline partners in its second quarter 2020 earnings report although some of those losses might be reversed depending on the outcome of Delta’s partner airline restructuring efforts.

Design of DAL’s partnership strategy

Delta’s investment in foreign partners was intended to cement its partnerships with its strongest alliance partners. Delta has invested in Air France/KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY), Aeromexico, and Korean Airlines, each of which were founding members of Skyteam with Delta. More recently, Delta has invested in Virgin Atlantic and LATAM, both of which are not part of Skyteam as well as China Eastern (CEA), the only equity partner with which Delta does not and cannot have a joint venture, although the Chinese airline is part of Skyteam. Delta’s equity investments are all minority positions except for Aeromexico which is at 51% but Delta does not have majority voting rights in any of its equity partners. Unlike with joint ventures, Delta has seats on the board of its equity partners. Delta has developed a reputation for developing its partner airlines’ profit potential while also benefiting Delta.

Delta’s equity partnerships have provided opportunities for Delta to sell some of its own services to its partner airlines. Delta Tech Ops is one of the largest airline maintenance facilities in the world and counts a number of its equity partners as customers; Delta Tech Ops customers help improve Delta’s own maintenance efficiencies, leading to lower costs for Delta and its partners. Further, Delta is one of the few airlines in the world that operates its own standalone internal reservations system and Delta’s system is now used by Virgin Atlantic. While joint ventures for all airlines allow for the sharing of revenue and for coordinating route planning and pricing across the scope of the joint venture, Delta’s equity partnerships allow the deepest level of cross-border cooperation between airlines, designed to maximize profit potential for Delta and its equity partners across not just the markets under a joint venture but also the entirety of a partner airline’s network and operations.

Delta’s post-covid international network

While all international airlines have had to cut their international operations to a core minimum, if they could even operate at all over the past few months, Delta has recently announced its planned winter 2020-21 and summer 2021 longhaul international routes, providing clarity about how Delta’s own network fits with that of its partner carriers. Delta, like many airlines, has repeatedly published schedules to restore international flying since the covid-19 crisis began, and then been forced to reduce them due to continued government travel restrictions and high disease case counts which have decimated interest in travel. With the valuable summer travel season passed and hope for sustained return of passengers, Delta is scheduling about 80% of its 2019 international system by next June. Most of its routes that normally operate on a year-round basis are scheduled to return by next summer with about half of its normal summer seasonal transatlantic routes scheduled to operate next summer. All of Delta’s pre-covid stateside gateways to Europe are expected to receive returning service. Its Africa routes are expected to return later this year. A similar trend is expected to Asia, Latin America and Australia with route returns beginning between now and next spring with the number of flights/week increasing to largely daily service on most routes.

source: Simple Flying

Delta’s international equity partners

Airline partners have always served a useful role in extending an airline’s network and that will be particularly true for all airlines as they pare newer, less developed routes as well as reduce capacity on other routes. Delta’s equity partners, their role in Delta’s network and their unique challenges during the covid-19 recovery are as follows.

Europe

Delta has been the largest airline regardless of nationality between the U.S. and Europe for a number of years, offering more flights and seats than either #2 United or #3 American; all three of the U.S. global carriers have larger transatlantic systems than any European airline. In 2019, Delta served more than two dozen European cities nonstop from a dozen gateways in the U.S.

Delta's European Joint Venture Partners source: Delta.com

Virgin Atlantic is one of Delta’s most strategically important equity partners, providing Delta with much greater access to London’s Heathrow airport than Delta could obtain on its own. Delta owns 49% of Virgin Atlantic with the remainder held by Sir Richard Branson as the flagship of the Virgin Group. Delta bought its stake in Virgin Atlantic eight years ago and developed a joint venture which allows Delta to connect passengers to/from Virgin Atlantic flights; prior to the Delta partnership, Virgin Atlantic lacked a partner to connect passengers to its U.K. flights. Delta/Virgin Atlantic are larger than United but not nearly as large as the much larger American/British Airways joint venture.

The British government has been much less willing than others in Europe to offer covid-19 aid to its airlines, complicated by the Virgin Group’s headquarters in the British Virgin Islands. The covid-19 crisis and the resulting cessation of international air demand led Virgin Atlantic to seek a solvent restructuring of the company, allowing the company to reduce its lease payments, raise additional capital and defer some of its expenses. Notably, Delta and Richard Branson’s equity stakes are expected to remain intact as a result of their willingness to accept deferred repayments. Virgin Atlantic is cutting thousands of jobs and closing its operations at London’s Gatwick airport, consolidating its London operations at Heathrow airport. On Tuesday, Virgin Atlantic won a key vote from a key group of creditors, giving the company unanimous consent from all four creditor classes and paving the way for judicial approval within weeks for its solvent, court-supervised restructuring. The outcome should give Virgin Atlantic and Delta, as its largest minority owner, the resources to make it through the winter until booking demand returns even as virus case loads in the U.S. fall.

Air France/KLM is Delta’s largest and oldest joint venture partner but Delta acquired equity in the Franco-Dutch company only last year. Air France/KLM operates dual hubs at Paris and Amsterdam with Delta connecting millions of passengers per year between the U.S. and Europe, Africa and Asia via Air France/KLM. The French government, a minority shareholder in Air France, was quick to offer aid to the company in the covid-19 era with the Dutch government following suit. As such, Delta’s relationship with Air France/KLM is likely to continue and to strengthen as traffic recovers. Delta helped orchestrate conversion of separation joint ventures between Delta and Virgin Atlantic and Delta and Air France/KLM into a single joint venture, facilitating cooperation between the two European companies.

Asia

Delta was the second largest airline across the Pacific in 2019, independent of nationality. Delta’s service to Asia is centered at Japan, South Korea, and China. In Japan, Delta recently closed its hub at Narita airport, where Delta previously operated service beyond Tokyo to nearly one dozen cities using rights and strategies developed by former merger partner Northwest. Delta won the right to operate all of its remaining Tokyo flights to close-in Haneda airport and the transition from Narita to Haneda was expected to take place in March. As Delta rebuilds its service to Tokyo, it will be from Haneda.

Delta and Korean Airlines tails source: Delta.com

Delta and Korean Airlines, the third largest airline across the Pacific, agreed to form a transpacific joint venture in 2018, shifting Delta’s connecting Asian traffic that was carried via its Tokyo hub to the Delta-Korean joint venture hub at Seoul. Delta and Korean have had a strong relationship for decades as founding members of Skyteam but each chose their separate commercial paths for much of the past 20 years. Delta sent a team to S. Korea to help Korean Air develop a stronger safety culture after a string of accidents in the late 1990s left Korean’s reputation badly tarnished. Korean faced internal control battles even before covid-19 and Delta backed the current Korean management team including by increasing its equity stake. Korean operates a number of ancillary businesses and is selling some of them to help reduce its debt, problematic even before covid-19. Because S. Korea managed the covid-19 crisis fairly well, Delta has maintained continuous service to S. Korea throughout the crisis.

China is the third pillar of Delta’s Asia strategy. United gained a 30 year head start in China as a result of its 1985 acquisition of Pan Am’s Pacific assets; Delta’s presence in China grew with the Northwest merger while American attempted to grow its own transpacific network, recording massive long-term losses in the region according to DOT data. Air service between the U.S. and China was suspended in late January as the first major cessation of air travel in the covid-19 era. Airline capacity between the U.S. and China had grown dramatically over the past 10 years, limiting the growth of air fares; Chinese airlines lost over $3 billion on international routes in 2019. The Chinese government has dramatically reduced the amount of capacity allowed between the U.S. and China in the covid-19 recovery period. American has not currently restarted service while Delta and United are splitting the current four flights/week for each nation’s airlines which will soon grow to eight/flights per week; previously United was significantly larger than Delta to China meaning the Chinese government’s capacity restrictions could help Delta close the gap in size to China with United. Delta is operating all of its flights to Shanghai, home of its equity partner China Eastern. Although it does not expect a full return of its pre-covid China schedule in 2021, it does plan to reinstate service to Beijing where it was supposed to move from Beijing Capital airport to the new Beijing Daxing airport with most of China Eastern’s flights; the move will occur when Delta restarts flights to the Chinese capital. The new airport is expected to provide opportunities for growth and new flights, although the timetable when that will be economically viable is unclear.

Delta’s equity partner China Eastern was the second largest airline in China in 2019 and is the only Delta equity partner with which Delta does not have a joint venture due to U.S. government requirements regarding joint ventures. Although the Chinese government provided exclusivity to its three major airlines for long-haul international service from their home city, China Eastern will be allowed to develop the new Beijing Daxing airport as a home market, allowing Delta and China Eastern to develop another hub in Northeast Asia. While the Delta-Korean joint venture includes Delta’s service to Japan, China is excluded from the arrangement; Delta’s relationship with China Eastern is on a codeshare/alliance basis with non-voting equity.

Latin America

Latin America has been the most problematic region for Delta from an equity standpoint but also represents the greatest potential for Delta to improve its standing in the region on a long-term basis; Delta is currently the smallest of the three U.S. global carriers in Latin America. Covid-19 has been more severe in many countries of Latin America than in the United States both from a disease standpoint and from the actions governments have taken to reduce the spread of disease. Both of Delta’s equity partners, Aeromexico and LATAM, are currently operating under chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code. Delta’s investment in LATAM is its most recent and also its most costly while Delta’s investment in Aeromexico involves the highest (and only majority) equity stake although voting rights are limited to 49%. Because of the size of Delta’s investments in its two Latin America equity partners, Delta is expected to work feverishly to preserve or regain its equity positions as well as strengthen its business relationship with Aeromexico and LATAM.

Aeromexico is the global airline of Mexico, a founding member of Skyteam, and the “northern bookend” of Delta’s Latin America equity portfolio. The largest international markets to Mexico are leisure markets from the United States which, combined with the potential to grow low cost air travel within Mexico, gave Aeromexico the necessity to rebuild the company to reduce financial commitments now but also to better position Aeromexico to compete with Mexican low cost carriers as travel demand returns. The heart of Aeromexico’s network is Mexico City which has a dated, capacity-limited airport that was on the verge of being replaced until the new airport project was cancelled well into the construction phase, leaving the ability to expand in limbo. Ironically, even though they were given access to Mexico City as part of the approval of the Aeromexico-Delta joint venture, U.S. low cost carriers including Southwest and JetBlue as well as Alaska did not succeed in the Mexican megacity, leaving the U.S. to Mexico City market roughly equally divided between Delta/Aeromexico, American and United.

Aeromexico/Delta Synergies Source: Aeromexico investment proposal

Unlike American and United, Delta lacks a hub in Texas and so envisions its partnership with Aeromexico as providing a Latin America gateway to the American southwest. Aeromexico is also integrated into Delta’s transatlantic joint venture making it possible for Delta to connect Mexico to Europe with its joint venture partners. Aeromexico’s investment proposal shows that deepening its partnership with Delta is one of its top three priorities of its bankruptcy reorganization. Aeromexico intends to simplify its fleet by removing several models as well as rejecting leases on specific aircraft among models it intends to keep. Given the surplus of aircraft that Delta has in its fleet right now, Delta will be leasing aircraft to Aeromexico to help its partner reduce its fleet costs; it is very possible that Delta could transfer some of its own aircraft to Aeromexico in the medium term since Delta still has new aircraft on order from its suppliers that it doesn’t need. Aeromexico’s restructuring plan also envisions a stronger relationship with Air France/KLM (which serves Mexico) and LATAM, new to the Delta family of carriers.

While a plan of reorganization for Aeromexico will take months to finalize, it is possible that at least part of Delta’s equity stake in the Mexican carrier could be preserved based on Delta’s contributions to Aeromexico’s restructuring including provision of resources and deferral of payments owed to Delta, similar to what was done with Virgin Atlantic.

Aeromexico is positioning itself as a low cost/high revenue carrier, similar to Delta's positioning among the three U.S. global carriers.

Aeromexico believes it has significant ability to expand its margins via Delta and its partners.

source for all: Aeromexico's investment proposal

A partnership with LATAM became possible after the Chilean government blocked a joint venture application by LATAM with American Airlines due to overlap of their route system, predominantly at Miami. LATAM is the result of a merger of LAN which had operations in most of the countries of western S. America with TAM of Brazil in 2012 and is now the largest carrier in Latin America serving most of the major markets in S. Amerca. While LATAM has spent more than five years merging the two carriers, one of the biggest financial hurdles remains high debt levels, much of it fleet-related, and an excessively large and complicated aircraft order book. LATAM has won court approval to reject leases on more than 100 aircraft with dozens of aircraft already returned to their owners. As part of the equity deal, Delta agreed to take over LATAM’s undelivered A350 aircraft and add them to Delta’s order book. Delta had planned to take possession of some of LATAM’s in-service A350 aircraft but LATAM instead is rejecting the leases on them. As with Aeromexico, it is possible that Delta could lease current or future aircraft to LATAM.

Prior to making its chapter 11 filing, Delta and LATAM affirmed their intention to pursue a joint venture and have since filed their application with the U.S. government. One of the unusual aspects of the LATAM filing that has caught the eyes of some aviation observers is that Delta appears to be working with Qatar Airways, the state-owned carrier with which Delta has tussled frequently in public about subsidies. Delta is the second largest shareholder in LATAM with a 20% stake behind the airline’s founder family; Delta’s investment in LATAM was completed at the beginning of 2020, just weeks before the covid crisis began. Qatar Airways has a 10% equity stake. Because it, like other U.S. airlines have received federal government aid, Delta is prohibited from buying back any of its own stock or that of any other airline. Qatar Airways participated in Debtor in Possession financing for LATAM along with the Cueto family. Qatar Airways DIP financing is divided into two vehicles, one of which can be assigned to any investor that was a 10% investor at the time of the DIP approval; Delta is the only investor that fits that description, indicating that Qatar might have made its DIP investment based on the expectation that it would assign have of it to Delta. In trying to determine how each party might benefit, Qatar Airways has complained to Airbus about the inability to delay or cancel some of its Airbus aircraft orders; Airbus reportedly is holding aircraft including A350s which Qatar has refused to accept since the covid-19 crisis began. Delta has also noted that it has not restructured its order book with Airbus even though it has scores of aircraft of nearly every type produced by Airbus due for delivery over each of the next few years. While there is no confirmation that Delta and Qatar are cooperating to help Delta retain its equity investment as a LATAM investor, there are indications that Delta, LATAM and Qatar are working together to help preserve Delta’s equity investment. As with Aeromexico, Delta was already committed to pouring millions of dollars of resource into LATAM as part of its joint venture arrangement which would benefit Delta and LATAM far more than Qatar Airways. Notably, Delta did not write down its full investment in LATAM.

The partnership and future joint venture with LATAM represent the greatest international revenue growth for Delta, and thus why they were willing to put so much more money into equity in LATAM. American currently has a U.S. carrier monopoly on service to Latin America from Miami, the largest single airport gateway to the region. While LATAM serves the largest markets in S. America from Miami, it is certain that, in time, Delta will add service from Miami to other cities in Latin America and may offer its own flights on markets which LATAM currently serves.

Delta-LATAM Route Networks source: Delta Air Lines

Delta pilot objections

In the best of times, joint ventures are unpopular with airline labor groups because they allow management to receive most of the economic benefits of a merger with limited investment in its own fleet. Because foreign carriers can often operate flights at lower costs than U.S. airlines, U.S. airline labor unions have sought and have obtained agreements covering scope, or how much flying under a joint venture can be flown by each airline in a joint venture. There are defined measurement periods required for determining compliance with the agreements.

The covid-19 crisis has thrown the ability of airlines to manage capacity with its joint venture partners out of balance. Countries closed and have begun to reopen to passenger air travel on a unequal basis; airlines have operated cargo-only, charters and repatriation flights in proportions different from history, changing the dynamic of how air travel has occurred, even where it has continued.

While the details of compliance between Delta and its pilot union are complicated and have been the subject themselves of arbitration, it is certain that the reopening of air travel has thrown Delta’s joint venture production balances out of compliance. Delta’s desire to publish an international schedule through at least June of 2021 even as U.S. resident access to many countries remains limited seems in part to assuage pilot concerns that Delta is intent on shifting flying to its joint venture partners.

Several recent schedule highlights show changes that might help restore the share of flying done by Delta pilots. U.S. airlines tend to use smaller international aircraft than their foreign partners because most foreign airlines use far fewer hubs for their international flights than their U.S. airline peers. Like many airlines, Air France and KLM have permanently removed their A380 and 747 aircraft as a result of the pandemic; Delta’s smaller and medium-sized international aircraft allowed smaller foreign destinations to be served. Now, foreign airlines are favoring their own small and medium-sized aircraft because they are easier to fill in a reduced-demand environment so each foreign carrier flight now has fewer seats relative to Delta’s flights in the joint venture. In addition, Virgin Australia, a joint venture but not equity partner with Delta, is completing its own court-supervised restructuring which will eliminate its own long-haul flying, including flights to the U.S. which were operated in partnership with Delta. If Delta and Virgin Australia continue to cooperate – and it may no longer be in a joint venture – Delta will operate the longhaul international flights under the partnership. Chinese airlines are dividing up the same number of flights to the United States between three airlines while Delta and United are currently the only two U.S. airlines that are serving China, meaning that Delta’s share of flying relative to China Eastern is now higher than pre-covid. Because Aeromexico is rejecting leases on some of its aircraft, Delta will assume all flying on the NYC/JFK and Los Angeles to Mexico City routes in the near future; Delta’s share of that joint venture is scheduled to be much higher at least in the near-term than it historically has been. Production balances between Delta and its partner airlines have changed during previous events but were later reset; Delta took over some flying for Virgin Atlantic when the British carrier had to ground some of its 787s due to engine corrosion problems.

It is also worth noting that, on a comparative basis in 2019, Delta flew a higher percentage of its own capacity to/from its joint venture partner hubs in Europe than either American or United. In fact, United, which has a transatlantic joint venture both with the Lufthansa Group of airlines in Europe but also Air Canada flies considerably less transatlantic capacity than Delta and less than American as well. At home, United contracts a higher percentage of its domestic flying to regional carriers than any other U.S. airline while Delta flies a higher percentage of its domestic flying on its own aircraft – and with its own crew members. Finding the right production balance between Delta and its joint venture partners is a critical issue that the company and its pilots must resolve, especially in light of Delta’s announcement that it will furlough nearly 2000 pilots in addition to nearly the same number that took early retirement. Delta’s pilots have sought a higher standard for the amount of flying that is done by its own pilots both in the domestic and international marketplace; growth of Delta’s joint venture partnerships should lead to growth of a larger pie, with Delta pilots flying more in the future than they were even in 2019.

Conclusion

Prior to covid-19, Delta built the largest portfolio of foreign airline equity investments of any global airline, creating deep relationships with a pair of companies in each of Asia, Europe and Latin America. Covid-19 has profoundly impacted Delta’s partner airlines with half of its equity partners ending up in a form of court-supervised restructuring. Delta’s creativity in assisting its partners might save at least some of its equity investments but will certainly lead to stronger ties between the U.S. megacarrier and not just its partners but also will deepen relationships between Delta’s partners themselves. Delta is using its resources including its own surplus aircraft to help its partners reduce costs but must also navigate employee relation issues in order to build stronger future for its own employees as well as those of its partners’. As the world’s economy recovers from the covid-19 crisis, Delta’s equity partnerships will create unmatched opportunities for growth and cooperation in all of the world’s major travel regions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.