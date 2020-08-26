Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), unsurprisingly, has been one of the most unloved stocks in the tech sector all year. Even from the time of its IPO in September 2018 at $36 per share, Eventbrite was never popular with investors. Markets had always questioned the viability of Eventbrite's business model, the stiff competition it faces versus a host of other vendors, including Evite and Ticketmaster, and its questionable path to profitability.

The coronavirus has made Eventbrite's problems substantially worse. The stock has already lost half of its value this year as the company shores up its liquidity using debt to prepare for an extended lockdown with a buildup of losses. It will take a long time - if ever - for Eventbrite to get back to normal.

Data by YCharts

Since last quarter when I last wrote on Eventbrite, two major things have transpired for Eventbrite.

The first is Eventbrite's second-quarter earnings results, which were released in early August. Wall Street was already bracing for a bruised quarter, but Eventbrite came in even worse than expectations, along with commentary that the time it will take to get back to normal will be neither quick nor linear. Eventbrite had sounded off a note of optimism when it released Q1 results, noting that April ticket sales had improved versus March. But while these trends continued into May and June, revenue still remains tremendously depressed relative to pre-pandemic levels with no line of sight to recovery.

The second is the extension of coronavirus timelines more broadly. In May, when Eventbrite reported its Q1 results, the U.S. was getting optimistic that the worse of the coronavirus seemed to be in the rearview mirror, with some large states like Georgia and Florida moving to re-open large swaths of their economy. In July and August, that has backfired - many of those states are now rolling back some of their re-opening timelines, while both secondary schools and universities are largely opening in digital format only for the fall. In addition to that, many companies - most notably in the tech sector like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - have announced that they don't expect U.S. employees to return to the office until Summer 2021, which is at least six months later than most had probably been expecting.

All of this is bad news for Eventbrite, which is one of the tech companies that is so heavily tethered to coronavirus progress and re-opening. We note that even travel companies like Expedia (EXPE) don't have it as bad as Eventbrite. People are willing to brave travel again, but with the cancellation of many marquee events like Coachella and Stagecoach, and the conversion of many other events to a limited-capacity or spectator-free format (U.S. Open, Kentucky Derby), the large gatherings that generate a lot of Eventbrite's revenue will likely see the deepest delays.

The bottom line for Eventbrite: no matter how far the stock has fallen this year, it's an unsafe bet for a company that is barely generating revenue, bleeding cash, and so heavily reliant on a return to normal. Steer clear here.

Q2 came in well below already-muted expectations

No one was expecting much from Eventbrite in Q2, as we knew most large-format events were impossible to host. What little revenue Eventbrite was able to generate in Q2 was through smaller virtual events - and even this fell far below expectations. Take a look at Eventbrite's second-quarter results below:

Figure 1. Eventbrite Q2 results

Source: Eventbrite Q2 shareholder letter

Eventbrite's revenue fell a breathtaking -90% y/y to $8.4 million, which is fifty points worse than Q1 revenue at -40% y/y and below Wall Street's expectations at $13.1 million (-84% y/y). Note that Eventbrite's second-quarter revenue includes $3.4 million recorded in contra revenue, representing reserves for expected refunds that Eventbrite will have to pay out for cancelled events plus an estimate of uncollectible services revenue. But even if we exclude these revenue reductions, Eventbrite would have still fallen short of Street expectations.

Even though a -90% y/y number is difficult to really make sense of, we are disappointed by Eventbrite's results. The reason is that, back in May, Eventbrite had noted that April paid ticket volumes were down -88% y/y, and May was down at -82% y/y, but that this figure was trending upward. Well, Eventbrite ended the full Q2 down -82% y/y (the same as the May y/y, and selling only 5 million paid tickets overall), so the June recovery wasn't truly that substantial.

Figure 2. Eventbrite ticket volumes

Source: Eventbrite Q2 shareholder letter

And while Eventbrite has directionally commented that July showed further improvement without providing any specific numbers, CEO Julia Hartz still sounded off a note of uncertainty in her prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

While we are pleased with the strong creator engagement, paid ticket volume remained below normal levels in the second quarter due to restrictions on in person gathering. We are, however, seeing encouraging signs as creators are adapting to the current environment. Paid event tickets improved consistently throughout the second quarter and also in July, and we are seeing particular strength in the Self-Sign On channel. We will not predict the shape or duration of recovery, but we are prepared for any scenario."

There is one piece of good news out of the quarterly update, however. Recall that Eventbrite is still embroiled in a dispute with many ticker holders that clamored for the company to take direct responsibility for refunding cancelled events, instead of pawning that responsibility off to event creators. As of last quarter, Eventbrite had spent $3 million of its own money on refunds. The company has now said that it has worked with creators to provide refunds and substantially bring down the amount owed ($354 million in mid-March to $244 million now) while spending only $4 million of its own cash, and the amount of losses it expects to incur from these chargebacks have reduced.

Cash walk

Equally as important as Eventbrite's ticket trends is its latest liquidity picture. In June, Eventbrite raised $150 million in extra cash through a convertible debt offering. As of the end of Q2, it estimates its liquidity at roughly $360 million.

Figure 3. Eventbrite liquidity bridge

Source: Eventbrite Q2 shareholder letter

Note that this is against $196.6 million of total debt, including the new issuance, so Eventbrite's true net cash is approximately only $163 million.

Now, year to date, Eventbrite has burned through $126.7 million in OCF, as shown in the table below:

Figure 4. Eventbrite cash flows

Source: Eventbrite Q2 shareholder letter

At that burn rate, Eventbrite would run through its current liquidity fairly quickly. The good news, however, is that Eventbrite - through the cost cuts that the company has already committed to - expects to reduce its cash operating costs to $33-$35 million by the third and fourth quarters, as shown in the snapshot. This means that Eventbrite's current cash balances are enough to sustain the company for roughly ten more quarters, assuming constant costs (the convertible notes won't be due until 2025, so the company does have some breathing room). Note that we don't count any of Eventbrite's revenue against its cash operating costs to arrive at our approximation for cash burn, because, at the moment, the company is generating negative gross margins, reflecting a tiny revenue scale that isn't sufficient to offset processing costs and other cost of revenue items.

Figure 5. Eventbrite cost outlook

Source: Eventbrite Q2 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

Despite sufficient liquidity that should last Eventbrite a while, I believe the lack of progress on pandemic normalization will limit the stock from recovering in the near to medium term. With large event organizers cancelling or dramatically scaling back their events, it'll take time for consumers to be comfortable attending them as well. In the meantime, Eventbrite is essentially sustaining itself through mostly borrowed cash. And note as well that even once the pandemic begins to stabilize, Eventbrite won't be able to get back to business as usual overnight - it will take substantial marketing costs to spread the word and remind consumers that Eventbrite still exists, after a year or more of limited activity.

Investors are better off watching this story play out from the sidelines.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.