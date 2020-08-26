Developments in the marketplace, including the adoption of zero commissions by many trading platforms, have negated some of that advantage.

Its zero fee, zero commission, zero minimum structure was a bit of a unicorn in the fund space when it launched.

Investment Thesis

In the investment fund world, cheaper often means bigger (as in assets under management). With so many now charging less than 0.05%, the competition for investor dollars has become incredibly fierce.

Fidelity went big by offering the first "zero" fund in the marketplace - zero minimum investment required, zero trading commissions and a 0% expense ratio. The no-fee Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX) has attracted nearly $6 billion in assets since it debuted two years ago, still not nearly as big as the biggest large-cap ETFs but big enough to create a dent in the fund marketplace.

The 0% expense ratio will move it right to the top of the list for some investors, but will it make sense for everyone? Maybe. Maybe not.

Overview

There are times when investing can be complicated and there are times where it can almost seem too simple. With investors often pivoting in and out of sectors, regions and themes in order to capture outperformance, it's simple market beta investments that have produced the best returns. International, small-caps, low volatility, dividend stocks. They've all underperformed this year. It's been mega-caps and tech stocks that have almost exclusively led this market higher. The only other strategy that has done noticeably well is momentum, which has been heavily invested in, you guessed it, large-cap tech stocks!

That means simply investing in the S&P 500 would have delivered some of the year's best returns outside of the Nasdaq or Nasdaq 100. Total market index funds, even though they maintain allocations to underperforming small-caps, have still done relatively well also.

The Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX) is a relatively late entrant into the space, having launched just two years ago, but it's already become a hit thanks to its main selling point - a 0% expense ratio. With the industry heading in that direction for some time, Fidelity became that first fund to officially go to zero beating out Vanguard, State Street, Blackrock and Schwab for the honor. On top of that, the fund also comes with no trading commissions and no minimum initial investment required.

It truly is an investment product for the everyman. Or is it?

Why FZROX Is A Winner

While the 0% expense ratio is certainly a headline grabber, it might be worth asking why Fidelity has launched a product in which they're taking no fees whatsoever.

The simple answer is the company is using it as a loss leader. It's designed to get money in the door so the company can cross-sell the customer into different funds, financial advisor relationships, brokerage accounts and other products. You could think of Fidelity using FZROX as a "lose the battle, win the war" type of strategy.

And so far, it's worked. FZROX has attracted nearly $6 billion in assets and has developed a product that can compete with the Vanguards of the world.

Data by YCharts

Since inception, FZROX has essentially matched the performance of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), although the presence of mid- and small-caps in the portfolio has resulted in it lagging the S&P 500 (SPY) by a modest amount.

The advantages of FZROX are pretty straightforward. It doesn't cost you a penny to invest. Even better, Fidelity offers a total of four funds in its ZERO suite, so you have the ability to tweak or expand your portfolio however you see fit. The Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (FNILX) essentially covers the S&P 500, while the Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund (FZIPX) invests in the mid- and small-cap portion of FZROX. If you want to tilt your portfolio one way or the other, simply use the combination of FNILX and FZIPX in lieu of FZROX. If you want to add international exposure, you can own the Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund (FZILX).

Overall, the cost advantages of FZROX over VTI and SPY are relatively negligible (VTI charges 0.03% while SPY charges 0.0945%). Trading costs can also be a factor though. Since both VTI and SPY are heavily traded, bid/ask spreads are very narrow. We also saw during the recent bear market that the ETFs occasionally traded at noticeable discounts and premiums to NAV, something that is unusual for funds of this size. Depending on when you traded, there may be added costs to trading VTI or SPY, something that wouldn't exist with FZROX since it's a mutual fund and gets bought and redeemed at NAV.

Why FZROX Isn't Perfect

The same thing that gives FZROX an advantage on trading costs also acts as a disadvantage. As I just mentioned, FZROX is a mutual fund, not an ETF. Therefore, it doesn't offer the intraday trading flexibility that comes with VTI, SPY and every other ETF in the marketplace. That may not be a major issue if you're a long-term buy-and-hold investor and only make portfolio tweaks periodically throughout the year. But if you're a more avid trader, see something happening throughout the trading day and wish to react immediately, FZROX may not be the best choice.

The other major disadvantage for some investors is that FZROX and the other ZERO funds are available only through Fidelity. That won't impact investors materially, but it may administratively. If you're a lifelong Vanguard account holder and hold all of your assets with them, it may be inconvenient to open an ancillary account with Fidelity simply for the purpose of saving a couple of basis points on fees. A $10,000 investment in FZROX vs. VTI saves someone a whopping $3 a year. Is that really worth the hassle?

With the advent of commission-free trading across most securities on most platforms, the no commission fee structure that once provided Fidelity with an advantage is now relatively negligible. The fund industry is quick to adapt once an issuer develops an advantage and this case is no different.

Conclusion

FZROX and its zero-cost structure are certainly the industry leader, but how much of an advantage is it really? The expense ratio saving is minimal unless you're investing seven figures and the adoption of commission-free trading across many of the major trading platforms makes one of its other primary advantages almost non-existent. For a lot of investors, especially those who want trading flexibility, might find FZROX to not be worth the hassle.

On the other hand, if you're already a Fidelity account holder and looking for a long-term core portfolio holding, I see no reason why you shouldn't consider FZROX or any of the other funds in the ZERO suite.

Like many funds, it's simply of matter of choosing the fund that best aligns with your personal needs and situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.