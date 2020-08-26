Retirement Strategy: Selling This Good Dividend Stock Could Significantly Grow Your Income

Income growth is what it's all about, and if an opportunity presents itself to grow an income stream, it should be considered.

It has been about three years since I wrote this very strong article on Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) that was flying under the radar. Truth be told, I was fortunate to read about it in a Seeking Alpha PRO article. At the time I felt it was a strong enough selection to write about it for my followers.

As it has turned out, I was correct with this suggestion. And those folks who purchased it, as I actually did myself, have profited quite nicely, both from an income standpoint as well as with a solid capital gain.

At the time I wrote about it, the stock was priced at $25/share with a sweet yield of 6.4%. It was only two years old at that point and I felt I had stumbled upon a strong dividend growth stock. As I said, I was not wrong, but a funny thing has happened if you have been holding this stock for the last three years. The dividend growth has been anemic at best, but the share price has doubled! Well, what do you know? It has been a growth stock rather than a dividend growth stock! That does not mean it is a "bad" stock, but today's yield is just 3.6% and the chart shows this:

Basically no income growth. However, the share price has nearly doubled since I last wrote about it!

Data by YCharts

The issue with the stock is that it has been stagnant as far as dividend growth is concerned, and with the increased share price, it can be sold for a strong capital gain for another very strong stock that continues to pay and increase its dividend, which is also undervalued: Altria (MO).

Data by YCharts

So basically a stock that has stagnated for dividend growth investors, and has almost doubled - and might have hit a peak - can be sold and traded for shares in MO, a dividend aristocrat that just continues to reward shareholders. I wrote about it in this article so you can see why I am a MO bull.

Getting back to CHCT, since the dividend has stagnated, there is no income growth, but with the share price doubling, you can purchase an aristocrat and basically double your dividend yield, and own a stock that is committed to paying you more every single year!

Sometimes we do get surprised by our selections and I consider this one a really good surprise! I also believe that investors in CHCT are looking at a high share price that could very easily retreat. Taking profits makes sense.

On top of that, CHCT is a REIT, which means the dividend in a regular investment account will be taxed at your regular tax rate, while MO is a true dividend taxed at the reduced dividend income rate!

My Bottom Line

This is a win-win maneuver. Taking the profits and plowing them into a stock that has double the yield at an undervalued price. That to me is a nice gift if you have held CHCT since I first suggested it just three years ago.

For some of my older followers, the stock was also added to the TARP II portfolio as well, so it is a nice trip down memory lane as well.

Did you buy CHCT? Would you make this move right now?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

My work here will remain free to all of my followers (unless it is an Editor's Pick! Then the article will be openly available for only 24 hours or so. But I have no Marketplace service). My hope is that I'll give you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself.

And let me be candid for a second. I have been getting more and more Editors' Pick articles which are deemed to be of high quality. Editors' Pick articles are paywalled after about 24 hours. Seeking Alpha decides on these selections and I realize that some followers miss out on the free time. SA has a Premium subscriber program for just a couple hundred bucks a year, which would open up all the regular paywalled articles (there are thousands upon thousands), plus a slew of other Premium items. You have two choices: Get to my articles within 24 hours, or give the Premium service a try! You can always cancel if you don't find it helpful, but trust me on this: You will find it very useful, especially with all the data that you will have access to, plus every article (excluding PRO), including all Editors' Picks.

One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button and become a real-time follower to receive emails that my articles have been published, and so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. One more thing...I have no equities since I divested everything about 2 years ago due to very serious health issues and my personal circumstance.