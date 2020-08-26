Mr. Market focuses on the here and now. Maybe the next platform due in 2022 is too far away for Mr. Market to consider right now. But Hess Corporation (HES) has an impressive array of future benefits from the partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM). The Guyana cash flow has finally begun for the partnership. Growth will be uneven at first. But that will not stop the project from adding a lot to the cash flow of Hess. Patient investors could do very well with this stock as the results from the partnership continue to become apparent to the market.

"The Stena Carron rig recently completed appraisal drilling at Yellowtail-2, located 1 mile southeast of Yellowtail-1. The well identified two additional high quality reservoirs, one adjacent to, and the other below the Yellowtail Field, further demonstrating the world class quality of this basin. This additional resource is currently being evaluated and will help form the basis for a potential future development. The Noble Don Taylor commenced drilling of the Redtail exploration well, which is 1.25 miles northwest of Yellowtail-1, in July. The other two drill-ships, the Noble Bob Douglas and the Noble Tom Madden, are drilling and completing Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2 development wells."

Source: Hess Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Press Release July 2020.

By far the most important determinant of future earnings is the partnership progress. More discoveries mean a lot more very profitable production in the future. As noted above, the partnership found yet another reservoir to produce from. On a conversion-type basis, one of these wells off the coast of Guyana is worth at least a dozen Bakken wells because the production decline on these offshore wells has a flatter curve than do the unconventional Bakken wells.

Mr. Market has been preoccupied with the coronavirus and good current momentum stories. Hess offers a delayed but solid future production increase story. Generally, these large projects begin slowly because the goal is to become cash flow positive as fast as possible. But that "slow start" and the resulting waiting period do not detract from the certainty of the future. Once the discovery is made and the commercial viability ascertained, then the remaining "hookup and production" steps are relatively low risk.

"Guyana (Offshore): On the Stabroek Block (Hess - 30%), the Corporation's net production from the Liza Field, which commenced in December 2019, averaged 22,000 bopd in the second quarter of 2020. The operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, is currently commissioning water injection equipment and bringing natural gas injection fully online that should enable the Liza Destiny floating production, offloading, and storage vessel (FPSO) to reach its capacity of 120,000 gross bopd in August. Phase two of the Liza Field development, which will utilize the Liza Unity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, remains on target to achieve first oil in early 2022."

Source: Hess Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Press Release July 2020.

The startup of the first production has been slightly on the slow side. Any beginning usually has "issues", and this startup is no exception. The platforms to follow will have smoother beginnings due to the knowledge gained from each previous platform that produces more oil.

Second Quarter Results

In the past, Hess had been a moderate to high cost operator. That is somewhat reflected in the result below. The cash costs need to decline more.

Source: Hess Corporation Supplemental Second Quarter July 2020, Earnings Report

It is particularly important to have low operating costs in the Bakken because the Bakken production is often discounted from listed oil prices. During times of weak pricing, those discounts often widen. Indeed, Hess reported an average oil price of approximately $20 per barrel for the second quarter for its mostly Bakken production. Hedging nearly doubled that price.

The Guyana production will help raise the average price received as well as lower the average costs over time as more production comes online because Guyana will be low cost and high margin production.

Finances

Whenever there is a large and very profitable project like the partnership with Exxon Mobil, then finances will appear stretched until the cash flow begins. That is the case with Hess. However, a discovery like the series of discoveries off the coast of Guyana has some very generous lending limits. Therefore, financing the project will not be a problem.

The Guyana partnership is the most significant project in the Hess portfolio of projects. Therefore, it has first call on any capital. Hess did dramatically increase the Bakken production in the hope that the Bakken cash flow would help finance the Guyana partnership and lower the amount borrowed. Obviously, those hopes have not materialized in the current situation. Even so, the Guyana discoveries will increase future profits and cash flow significantly for Hess.

The Bakken

Historically, Hess has not been a cost leader as an operator. This is why it is so significant that Exxon Mobil is the operator for the Guyana partnership. Nonetheless, Hess has belatedly begun to attack costs in the Bakken. The cash costs, combined with the depreciation costs, imply a reasonable breakeven. However, management appears to now realize that the Bakken differential when selling oil demands better cost control.

Therefore, management (through the midstream business) has purchased the Tioga Gas plant and upgraded the capabilities of the plant. In addition, the Hess Midstream (HESM) system will allow investors a glimpse of the cost savings available through modern water handling. Hess Midstream will probably grow faster than Hess in the Bakken due to the necessary growth of the water handling system to reduce operating costs.

The Future

Hess appears to have more than adequate credit lines to fund the partnership needs until the partnership becomes cash flow positive. Additionally, Hess has a significant ownership in the midstream. This ownership can be liquidated for additional cash should the need arise. Therefore, the future of Hess is not in doubt.

As the Guyana partnership proceeds to bring online the Guyana production, the company could become a takeover candidate as the cash flow from the partnership builds. The stock of Hess has really not responded much to the discoveries in Guyana. As cash flow builds, the stock should climb either from a takeover offer or from a market realization that significant cash flow increases are on the way.

The Bakken also offers profitable growth possibilities. There are some current possible challenges with takeaway capacity in other articles I cover. However, those challenges should prove transitory.

The second quarter will be one of the toughest quarters in memory for the industry. But it is now in the rearview mirror. The future will unfold as the coronavirus demand destruction gets handled. The five-year future appears very bright for this company.

