I was quite bullish on Apple's stock in the past, but I think that it is opportune to lock in gains now.

Shares are trading at the highest valuation ever, and they are also looking expensive versus other mega-cap tech stocks.

Its growth has slowed down over the years, though, and will be less explosive going forward.

Article Thesis

Apple (AAPL) undoubtedly is a great company, and the stock has been a great investment for basically anyone who bought at any point in the past. This is only a rear-view mirror look, however, and the future may be different. I believe that Apple will remain a great company that should experience success operationally, but I don't believe that buying the stock will be as rewarding as it once was. I will explain in this article more closely what headwinds may be looming for Apple, and why it is not trading at a fair valuation any longer.

I've Been An Apple Bull For A Long Time

I first wrote about Apple publicly in September 2014, rating it a buy. Investors who bought back then have made 410% since then, not including dividends yet. Several more bullish articles followed over the years, the last one was published on February 20, 2019 (190% return to date, not including dividends). I just wanted to get this out at the beginning of the article, so readers know that what I will write in this report is not coming from a position of disliking Apple or its stock. Quite the contrary, I like both the company's products, and I have owned shares in the past.

Apple Is A Great Company

The above statement can, I think, not really be argued against. Apart from bringing the smartphone tech to the next level, Apple develops and sells great consumer products such as the Mac & MacBook and the iPad. Its hardware is employing leading technologies, and its software has great usability and is secure. Customers mostly love the experience that Apple offers through its different main products and ancillary gadgets such as the AirPods.

Apple is not only a very strong company when it comes to providing desirable products to customers, on top of that Apple is also sporting some great fundamentals.

Comparing Apple's fundamentals to those of the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY), we see that Apple's metrics easily outclass those of the broad market. Apple's return on assets is three times as high as the average, return on invested capital is twice as high, Apple's gross margins are 10 percentage points higher and its net margin is roughly three times as high as that of the broad market average.

Clearly, Apple is a company that does not only make its customers happy, it also generates compelling results for its owners, operating with great capital efficiency and strong margins.

Looking at Apple's per-share performance, we see a great growth track record in net profits, cash flows, and dividends. Even during the trailing twelve months period, which includes the pandemic-impacted second quarter, Apple's EPS, free cash flow per share, and dividends hit new all-time highs.

Summing this section up and claiming that Apple has been a great performer historically, that operates with strong fundamentals, is thus a statement that I believe is clearly true. Does this mean that Apple is a great buy at the current price? Not necessarily.

Maintaining Outstanding Growth Will Be Impossible

The key growth driver for Apple's profits during the last decade was the ongoing adoption of smartphones across more or less all possible markets. When the number of smartphones sold per year increases steadily, this makes it easy to grow revenues and profits. Most people already own a smartphone today, so getting access to new first-time buyers becomes increasingly hard. This means that Apple and its peers will still be able to sell large amounts of smartphones, due to the replacement of older models, but the overall market growth will be lower going forward.

We see that smartphone sales saw huge growth rates during 2009-2015, but market growth has basically flatlined over the last 3-4 years. This is not a disaster, as Apple can still sell huge amounts of iPhones. On top of that, it has been able to gradually increase the price per phone in the past, and it should be able to do so in the future, too. But it still is pretty clear that the revenue growth rates of 20%, 30%, or even more, which we have seen in the past, will likely not reappear.

Looking at a chart of Apple's annual EPS growth, we get the following picture:

EPS growth was clearly superior a decade ago, compared to where it is now, as growth has slowed down over the years. This is a perfectly normal and unsurprising occurrence, as maintaining high relative growth rates gets increasingly more complicated the bigger the company gets. Apple has turned into a quite large corporation over the past decade, so continuing to grow its EPS at 60%, or even 30%, is not possible any longer.

The current analyst consensus estimate sees Apple growing its EPS by 11% annually in the long run (per YCharts). This is still a strong feat for sure, but at the same time, this means that investors will not be able to benefit from the outstanding growth that Apple generated in the past.

It should also be noted that Apple has some headwinds blowing in its direction that were not in place five or ten years ago, including trade troubles with China, and pushback from publishers regarding Apple's AppStore fees.

I want to make clear that I do not at all think that the operating outlook for Apple is a bad one, the company has many things going in its favor, including a great brand, ability to innovate, etc. But at the same time, I also believe that Apple's growth outlook is not as outstanding as it was five or ten years ago. Analysts seem to agree, as Apple's forecasted EPS growth rate is significantly below what the company has achieved over the last decade.

Why Apple's Valuation Does Seem Irrational

So Apple is, after all, still a great company, but one that will deliver below-average growth rates going forward. This alone is not a problem -- an 11% EPS growth rate is still a very strong result after all. But the issue is that Apple's valuation has moved in the wrong direction in recent quarters. I will now argue that Apple's shares are currently trading above fair value, using two approaches.

Comparing Apple's Valuation Relative To Its History

To evaluate whether Apple's shares are under- or overvalued, we can compare its valuation relative to how shares traded in the past.

Looking at the 10-year chart for Apple's price to earnings multiple and its EV to EBITDA ratio (which is neutral to changes in leverage), we see that both ratios have clearly exploded upwards over the last year. Both ratios stand at 10-year highs, and it is not close at all.

Looking at how Apple's valuation has changed over the last five years alone, we see that its EV/EBITDA multiple has risen by a whopping 243%, while its P/E ratio has expanded by 216% over the same time.

Earlier in this article, we have seen that Apple's growth outlook remains compelling, but is weaker than the growth Apple has recorded historically. And yet, its valuation is much higher than it was during those times of higher growth. Does that make sense? Theoretically, one would think the opposite would be true, i.e. a higher valuation during the hyper-growth phase, and multiple compression as growth slows down to some extent.

Buying Apple's shares 4-5 years ago, at an earnings multiple of 10, was a great idea and a chance to lock in outstanding returns. But paying almost 38 times profits for a company that is forecasted to grow by 11% a year does not look nearly as compelling to me.

Comparing Apple's Valuation Relative To Other Tech Giants

We can also look at Apple's valuation through another lens by comparing it to how other tech mega-caps are valued.

In the above chart, we see a comparison between Apple and other mega-cap tech stocks such as Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Apple is not the most expensive-looking, but it clearly belongs to the more daringly valued companies among this group. It has the second-highest forward earnings multiple, after Amazon. This is noteworthy by itself, but this is even more telling when we factor in that its one-year EPS growth rate is among the lowest in the group. Companies such as Alibaba or Facebook are trading at lower earnings multiples despite higher forecasted earnings growth for the next fiscal year. On top of that, Alibaba and Facebook also have substantially higher long-term EPS growth estimates, at around 20% respectively (per YCharts), versus Apple's 11% growth forecast.

Other valuation metrics that we can use to value Apple versus its mega-cap tech peers also point towards a valuation on the high end, with Yacktman forward returns the lowest by far, and with its Price-to-Graham Number being the second-highest among the group. Even based on EV/EBITDA, Apple is among the more expensive half, despite the fact that the other companies are forecasted to grow substantially faster going forward:

Due to the fact that Apple's forecasted EPS growth rate is the weakest compared to these six peers, one could argue that Apple should trade at the lowest absolute valuation of this group. Instead, Apple easily scores among the more expensive tech mega-caps, despite sub-par forecasted growth rates.

To sum this section up, it looks relatively clear to me that Apple is not trading at or even below fair value any longer. Its valuation is well above the historic norm, despite the fact that future growth will not be as tremendous as it was in the past. On top of that, Apple is one of the more expensive companies in mega-cap tech space, despite the fact that it has the weakest growth outlook among the group. I thus conclude that Apple's current valuation is (probably significantly) too high.

Conclusion

Apple is a great company with great products, and it will likely continue to grow its EPS meaningfully going forward. Growth will be lower than it used to be, however. At the same time, the valuation is at the highest level it has ever been, and shares are even trading at a premium valuation compared to faster-growing tech peers.

I think buying shares here will not lead to especially attractive returns going forward, and investors that hold shares may want to think about locking in gains right here.

