The lower quality and local currency portfolio allocation mean the funds are in no way defensive assets and are likely to see significant drawdowns during periods of market weakness.

While the distribution coverage picture of these funds has improved greatly the funds are still underearning the distribution; we expect the gap to further close somewhat but not fully.

The pair of Stone Harbor Emerging Market debt CEFs have been for many years the poster-children of exactly the types of funds to avoid. For years, they were trading at hefty premiums while heavily overdistributing. This year, they finally went through what we call the CEF three-step: a deleveraging followed by a distribution cut and premium collapse. With the funds now on more solid ground, we opened a small position in the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) earlier this month in our High Income Portfolio.

EDI is an EM debt CEF, focusing primarily on high-yield sovereign EM external debt with pockets of EM corporate and local sovereign debt. The fund closed Monday at a 12.36% current yield and a 3.2% discount. In this article, we discuss the headwinds that made the fund uninvestable for years, why the fund looks more attractive now and the risks that the fund continues to face.

Dancing The CEF Three-Step

The two Stone Harbor funds: EDI along with its sister fund EM Income Fund (EDF) went through the unfortunately all-too-common three-step process that we see in higher-yielding CEFs of 1) deleveraging, 2) distribution cut, and 3) premium collapse. What was somewhat unusual for these two funds is how long it took between steps 1 and 2. In early 2020, we discussed how the market appeared not to have noticed that the two funds had deleveraged in late 2018 after a difficult December - in fact, their premiums increased sharply despite the fact that the funds' earning capacity fell sharply below what it was prior to the deleveraging. Like Wile E. Coyote who runs off the mountain but fails to realize for a few moments that there is no longer any ground under him the funds continued to overdistribute and attract interest but eventually succumbed to the inevitable, nearly halving their distributions and inflicting heavy losses on shareholders.

Source: Systematic Income

Worries Over Higher-Yielding CEFs

Before diving into EDI, let's touch on some of the typical concerns investors have over higher-yielding CEFs. These concerns typically take one of two forms. The first is a historical argument that goes something like - the historic price performance is really poor or distributions have been cut, hence the fund isn't worth a look. The second type of pushback is a complaint about prospective performance saying something like the fund's lower-quality holdings are going to sell off sharply if and when we see another drawdown so the fund is too risky to invest in. These are all valid statements, so they are worth some consideration.

The first rear-view argument is very tempting as a kind of "the proof is in the pudding" analysis. After all, it's hard to argue with actual historic performance. The trouble with this type of "analysis", however, is it typically doesn't try to explain the actual drivers of historic performance and whether those drivers are still in force. And by failing to do this, it implies a direct link between historic and future performance. Recent price performance of the two Stone Harbor funds is horrendous, however, that is primarily due to massive premium compression of these funds. For example, the premium of EDF has collapsed by around 50% from its high. Clearly, a further 50% premium compression is much less likely - it would require the fund to trade at a 50% discount. This suggests that the fund's poor historic price performance makes it more rather than less attractive. In effect, it's a completely different investment proposition - a fund trading at a flat premium is a more interesting value proposition than a fund trading at a 50% premium, all else equal. None of this automatically makes the fund worth investing in but it certainly improves the investment case.

The second risk-based argument is also valid. Lower quality assets, particularly when held in a perpetual CEF wrapper, can and do suffer steep drawdowns periodically. However, this is where two important allocation principles come in that we find useful. First, it's important to know the purpose of each position in the portfolio and secondly, no position can serve all purposes equally well. At its simplest, we can divide portfolio allocations into two roles: yield/total return and dry powder potential/diversification. A security designed to contribute strong levels of yield and total returns is a security that is going to be very bad at providing dry powder potential or diversification and vice-versa. Of course, there is nothing wrong with holding a portfolio made up entirely of highly defensive assets but, to state the obvious, that is not a very common type of portfolio. Even municipal CEFs, which tend to hold majority of their assets in investment-grade bonds sold off nearly 30% on average during this latest drawdown.

Given the rock bottom level of risk-free yields, it's going to be hard to generate decent levels of income while being invested in very high-quality securities within safer unleveraged fund vehicles like open-end funds. This means that most investors will tend to fall back on barbell portfolios which contain both higher-yielding lower-quality assets alongside lower-yielding higher-quality assets. This combination will allow investors to raise income levels while providing opportunities for diversification, rebalancing, and taking advantage of opportunities during the next drawdown.

What does all this mean with respect to EDI?

As we suggest above, the rear-view price performance analysis does not readily apply to EDI and its sister fund for a few reasons. First, the funds rightsized their distributions in April. Secondly, their premiums collapsed creating a more compelling valuation picture. And thirdly, they have begun to releverage again and grow their distributions at a time when underlying yields are still attractive and leverage costs are very low.

And as far as the risk-based argument it is quite clear that EDI belongs very much in the higher-yielding / lower quality bucket. The fund is clearly not for everyone - it holds some non-USD assets and has been prone to deleveraging. It definitely carries quite a lot of risk so those investors with an allocation to the fund should be doing so with eyes wide open. That said, it is generating very high earnings levels at a valuation that is historically attractive and so deserves a look in our view.

EDI vs EDF

Many sponsors in the CEF space manage what are essentially copycat funds - funds that have only minor differences in their portfolios. One the one hand this makes life difficult for CEF investors who are faced with funds that do not offer actual variety. On the other hand, it creates additional relative value opportunities. The story is very similar with the two Stone Harbor funds - investors will be hard-pressed to find appreciable differences between them.

The funds' holdings show very similar portfolios with similar leverage, identical fees and very similar net investment income yields. Two metrics we like to use in gauging portfolio similarity are historic NAV returns and NAV return correlation.

In terms of returns, EDF has very slightly outperformed EDI over the last 3 years though this only happened during the recent drawdown. The two funds have a 98% NAV return correlation - one of the highest pairs in the CEF space. This data suggests the funds run very similar portfolios.

Source: Systematic Income

It is tempting when looking at a number of different CEFs to go for the one with the widest discount. More often than not this heuristic is a mistake. As we have discussed in an earlier article, discount fair values are driven by a number of things like fund expenses, leverage levels and costs and underlying portfolio yields. This means that rather than going for the widest discounts investors should be looking for discounts that are trading wide to their fair value. The obvious difficulty with this, of course, is that calculating fair value is difficult across the large span of CEFs so investors are left with a poor proxy by which to make investment decisions. And because many funds with the widest discounts tend to be value traps investors are often faced with disappointing results.

In the case of the two Stone Harbor funds, however, this strategy makes sense. This is only because the funds are nearly identical across the key metrics like leverage, leverage costs, portfolio yields and fund expenses. EDF has historically traded at a higher premium and the current differential is about 5%. This is due primarily to its higher current yield. However, because the income-generating capacity of the two funds is very similar the higher premium of EDF acts as a kind of tax on the fund's earnings. Relative to EDI this tax is equivalent to about 0.40% - a not insignificant figure in a world of low yields.

The other problem with a higher premium is that during drawdowns the EDF premium has tended to compress more than that of EDI, narrowing the spread between the two funds and leaving investors with worse price returns. So, for these reasons, we view EDI as the better choice in this pair of funds.

Source: Systematic Income

Earnings Analysis

Stone Harbor, the fund's sponsor do not disclose monthly distribution coverage unlike some of the larger fund companies. This leaves us with two sources of earnings - semi-annual reports and Section 19a notices. The fund has not yet published Section 19a notices for dividends that are not yet payable and the ones published after its distribution cut are all over the place. The notices suggest that the distributions for June and July were 100% ROC and the May distribution was 82% covered. Monthly notices are rarely reliable given the variation in portfolio coupon payments and the fiscal year figures are not useful because the fund cut its distribution recently. In any case, these notices are provisional and tentative to the extent that distributions can be recharacterized at the end of the year. All of this means we shouldn't take them at face value.

The latest semi-annual report, which was just published, covers the six-month period to end of May. The fund's net investment income per share is $0.30 versus distributions of $0.84. Based on these two figures the fund's distribution coverage is around 35%. This looks terrible, however, this is where a little information can be a dangerous thing.

This is because a number of things have changed that no longer reflect the fund dynamics that were in place during the reporting period. First, the fund cut its distributions by 47% in April. Secondly, the fund started increasing its leverage in January of the year. Thirdly, and less importantly, the fund's expenses do not fully reflect the growth in both total assets as well as leverage.

How the distribution cut impacts coverage is clear - the denominator of the coverage ratio moves from $.14 to $0.08 which alone goes a long way to improve coverage. The impact on leverage and management costs is very marginal so we can more or less ignore them. The key missing piece of the puzzle is how leverage impacts earnings.

The fund does state that its average borrowing amount during the period was $25.4m versus the $30m end of period figure. This tells us that most of the additional earnings due to the leverage is baked into the report's net investment income. If we make an adjustment for the missing leverage we get to coverage of about 70%. This is still on the low side, however, we are less worried about this for a few reasons.

First, the fund obviously acquired some assets when it releveraged over the last few months. Because bonds tend to pay on a semi-annual basis, some of the newly acquired bonds simply haven't had a chance to contribute to the fund's earnings.

Secondly, the fund's annualized EPS of $0.60 for the last reporting period seems unusually low given its historic levels and well below that of 2019 despite the fact that the fund spent 2019 running at no leverage. This very well could be a timing fluke and EPS may very well move up from here.

Source: Systematic Income

It is true that EM Yields are indeed on the low side, however, the yield of external debt is not far off the levels it spent a lot of time over the last 5 years and leverage costs are close to the lows the fund has enjoyed over this time frame. This suggests that the core earning capacity of the portfolio should not have fallen off the cliff just this year.

Source: Systematic Income

Thirdly, assuming the same level of borrowings that the fund had at the end of May and with a rising NAV the fund's leverage would have fallen to around 27%. This gives it some additional room to add assets and increase earnings and coverage. Historically, the fund has often run at a higher than 27% leverage.

Source: Systematic Income

Fourthly, as of June month end the fund was holding about 8% of the portfolio in a money-market fund. This looks to be a tactical opportunistic allocation since the cost of borrowing this cash exceeds the yield earned on it by nearly 2%. We would expect this cash to be put to work in short order if it hasn't been already.

Finally, even if we do see a distribution cut it's unlikely we are going to see a similar bout of discount compression this time around given the fund is trading at a discount rather than a 20% premium.

Away from earnings, it is worth noting that the fund has seen continued insider buying which is always good to see.

Source: Systematic Income

It is also important to outline a few risks of the fund. First is that the fund has a non-USD bucket of around 15%. Generally speaking, emerging market local debt tends to deliver a double whammy during drawdowns because a rise in local rates is accompanied by a weaker local currency which exacerbates losses for USD-based investors.

Another risk is that the fund contains some, it is fair to say, unfamiliar types of securities for income investors. This lack of familiarity can exacerbate behavioral issues and lead to lower conviction. In other words, US-based income investors have a decent sense of the US economy and US companies just by virtue of living in the US and reading the newspaper. How the same investors should think about securities issued by Gabon, Ukraine, and Sri Lanka is another question. And despite the fact that EM debt has tended to have lower leverage than the US corporate market as well as a higher spread per unit of leverage the sector has not enjoyed strong adoption. This lack of conviction in unfamiliar assets may cause investors in EM assets to be more likely to throw in the towel at the worst possible time.

Finally, EM countries may be less well positioned from a COVID perspective, having fewer resources to provide fiscal support, manage the virus and secure a vaccine. That said, the picture so far here is mixed. Some countries like India and Brazil have struggled while many others have fared better than developed countries.

Takeaways

EDI is a fund that remained uninvestable for a long period of time. With its recent distribution cut and premium compression, these headwinds have significantly subsided. Though the fund holds lower quality assets, a number of factors suggest it is worth a look. These are a recent increase in leverage and hence earnings capacity, a shift from a large premium to a discount, low leverage cost, a right-sizing of its distribution and continued insider buying.

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations. Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the closed-end fund, open-end fund, preferred and baby bond markets. Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.