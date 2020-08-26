Not So Common Fixed Income Preview

Introduction

This month, we have already looked at the main groups of fixed income securities: the fixed-rate preferred stocks, the fixed-to-floating preferred stocks and units, and all baby bonds into three separate articles. In our fourth monthly article, I review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: floating-rate preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with a K-1. This makes a total of 82 securities, 50 of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed income ETF: the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just about 10% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 8.4% of the fund's holdings, we are talking around $1.40B in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top five fixed-income ETF holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The status quo with regard to the main indicators have remained unchanged recently. The rally in the equity market continues every day, with S&P 500 being just have made a new fresh all-time high, while the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX) sits at 0.65% after it previously dropped to the rate of 0.50%. Not without significance are all the incentives by the Government and the Federal Reserve. As for the fixed income securities, despite the lowering and lowering liquidity, they're being stable, and although they lag behind the equity market, currently, there is no force for anything to push them down.

The Review

1. Floating Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. While they all trade below their redemption price, their current yield will be their yield to worst. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature. The current three-month LIBOR continues to drag lower, to a rate of 0.25000%, converging with its successor, the three-month SOFR. The three-month SOFR, which is published by the New York Federal Reserve and will be the LIBOR replacement for the dollar-denominated loans and securities, is currently at a rate of 0.07%. Currently, the only exceptions that do not have a minimum nominal yield are Sallie Mae's (NASDAQ:SLM) SLMBP, Watford Holdings' (NASDAQ:WTRE) WTREP, and Customers Bancorp's (NYSE:CUBI) CUBI-C. This means that the falling of the LIBOR immediately means lowering of their distribution rate. While SLMBP does not have a minimum nominal yield in principle, WTREP and CUBI-C are two fixed-to-floating preferred stocks, trading post their call dates that have switched their nominal yields from a fixed rate to a floating rate, related to the three-month LIBOR. CUBI-C is even a recent addition to this group after it had passed his call date two months ago, on 06/15/2020. Here, you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

The security with the highest current yield continues to be Watford's WTREP. Even though it trades the highest of all, at $25, it has a current yield of 7.40%, 1.64% higher from the second-highest yielder, the other ex-F2F preferred stock, CUBI-C. Despite its unenviable nominal yield of 1.95%, Sallie Mae's SLMBP comes third with a current yield of 5.63%, mainly due to the fact it trades at barely 34% of its PAR. If we look at the group more generally, the issues yield currently at an average current yield of 4.39% (0.22% lower than the previous month), while they trade on the average of 91% of PAR.

How have they moved for the last month?

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB-A as it has a par value of $1,000. Except for WTREP and BAC-E, all other issues are positive for the past 30 days, and the average move of these floating-rate preferreds is a gain of $1.03.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third-Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

Since all TRuPS have a stated maturity date, meaning they are term securities, the best way to be observed is by their yield-to-maturity, which is also their yield-to-worst. These also are the fixed income securities with the lowest liquidity with issues of no more than 1-2M shares.

2.1 Floating (LIBOR and Treasury related)

2.2 Fixed

2.3 The full list:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons' (NYSE:RRD) PYS is again the highest yielding third-party trust security with a yield-to-maturity of 15.88% as the issue is trading at 60% of its par value. The rest TRuPS return significantly lower, as the next-highest yielder is the United States Cellular's (NYSE:USM) GJH, while all other issues have a yield-to-worst of below the 5% threshold. The lowest yielding issue is the STRATS Certificates for Walmart, Series 2005-4 (GJO), which cannot be an object for an early redemption, with a YTM of 2.05%.

How have they moved for the last month?

Absolutely, all TRuPS are positive for the last month with an average gain of $0.88.

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust, while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

3.2 No call risk:

3.3 The full list:

The Hillman Companies' HLM that had its distribution payments suspended on April 3, 2020, is now resumed as the company declared the August dividend along with the April-to-July accumulated distribution. For the rest, the issues that do not carry any call risk are all trading below their par value, meaning their yield-to-worst is equal to their current yield. Currently, these trust preferreds are giving an average current yield of 6.61% (0.13% lower for a month) while trading at an average of 93% of their par value.

How have they moved for the last month?

The picture is a copy of the previous two sections, only C-N and BANFP suffer a loss in their market price, while all other issues have an increase in the price. The average move of all issues for the past month is a gain of $0.70.

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

Only the investment-grade units, ARES-A, OAK-A, OAK-B, and BEP-A, are located above $25, and their yield-to-worst is equal to their yield-to-call, while for the rest, they sit below PAR and have a YTW equal to their current yield.

The list:

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

All fixed-to-floating preferred units are issued by an oil-related company (including shippings). Like most of the fixed-rate units above, the fixed-to-floaters are trading below PAR with a YTW equal to the current yield. Out of the 18 issues, there is none that is callable, but there is an issue with its call date occurring this year in November, Targa Resources Partners' NGLS-A. If the company does not redeem it, NGLS-A will start paying a dividend at the rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 7.71%.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By % of PAR and Current Yield

The full list:

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there's one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after a little more than five years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the three-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the three-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is at its minimum rate of 7.00%. With the price of $24.50, this means it has a current yield of 7.14% and a yield-to-call of 7.60%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by % of PAR and current yield.

4.5 One-month change

The strong rally month in the face of all units is expressed by the average move of $0.98 for the month, as only have 4 issues with a decline in their price.

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of September? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

6. A Look At The Most Recent Redemptions:

There are only 2 trust preferred stocks called for redemption this year:

Old Second Capital Trust I, 7.80% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (OSBCP):

And...

Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II 6.55% Trust Preferred Securities (DXB):

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There also are two new series of preferred units issued since the new year:

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 5.750% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Series 3 (BPYPN)

And...

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 5.25% Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 17 (BEP.PA)

Conclusion

This is what our small world of not so common fixed income securities looks like at the end of August. By following the constant rally in the equity market and the S&P 500 reaching a new all-time high, almost all issues are positive for the past 30 days, having an average increase in their price with almost a $1.00. Comparing it to the $25 par value of the fixed-income securities, this turns into a 4.00% gain (the simple annualized return is 48%). All in all, only 8 out of the total of 82 securities are negative. I am personally not very willing to be a buyer or a holder in this market. With the rally continuing, I will be out of almost all my longs by the end of the month. Hopefully, the PFF rebalancing will give us some small opportunities, but it is doubtful.

