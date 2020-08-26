Natural Gas Market: Hurricane Laura Destroys Demand And Supply Alike

Next week, the number of CDDs is projected to plunge by as much as 20% w-o-w.

We anticipate to see a build of 42 bcf, which is 18 bcf smaller than a year ago and 7 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,417 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending August 21.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending August 21), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) dropped by 12.0% w-o-w (from 102 to 90). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 5.0% below last year's level but 9.4% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending August 28), the weather conditions have warmed up across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will increase by 12.3% w-o-w (from 90 to 101). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 79 bcf/d and 82 bcf/d. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should remain above the norm (+29.4%) as well as above last year's level (+30.3%).

Next week

Next week (ending September 4), the weather conditions are expected to cool down substantially. The number of CDDs is currently projected to plunge by as much as 20% w-o-w (from 101 to 81). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should drop by 4.3% y-o-y. However, the deviation from the norm will remain positive but will moderate from +29.4% to +10.7% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below. However, projected TDDs are trending down. TDDs deviation from the norm is currently projected to decline from +21.3% today to +9.5% on September 2.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

There is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 68.5 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 68.2 bcf/d over the same period. The latest extended-range ECMWF model was relatively neutral vs. previous update (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 86.3 bcf/d (adjusted for probability). Consumption (7-day average) is projected to decline by -2.4% over the next 7 days (from 78.5 bcf/d today to 76.7 bcf/d on September 2). Daily consumption has already reached a near-term peak and is now projected to trend down until October.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 85.8 bcf/d. Pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) have not been released yet, but yesterday's nominations were revised higher (+0.3 bcf/d). We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 86.67 bcf/d over the next three months (August-September-October). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

1.6 bcf/d of production is temporarily shut-in due to hurricane Laura and Marco. However, hurricane Laura is expected to have a negative impact on the demand side as well. For example, Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) has already temporarily suspended operations at Sabine Pass LNG terminal. LNG feedgas flows are currently estimated at 2.8 bcf/d (-0.3 bcf/d from yesterday) and yesterday's feedgas flows were revised lower (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 42 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 18 bcf smaller than a year ago and 7 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 139 bcf by September 25.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.





Disclosure: I am/we are short NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.