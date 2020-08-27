Dividend Growth Investing: I Can't Think Of A Better Way To Buy Stocks

Dividend growth investing eliminates much of the stress associated with trying to navigate a volatile present and predict an uncertain future.

With history on our side, it's easy to advocate more speculative growth approaches to investing. Except it's not that easy.

We lack the luxury of knowing what's going to happen before it happens.

Most of us do not have the ability to invest in the rear view mirror.

I'm more impressed than ever by the quality of the comments readers have been leaving on my recent Seeking Alpha articles. They have not only been insightful, they help me develop my thought trajectories more effectively.

I'm all-in dividend growth investing. Based on what I know about myself, it's the only way to invest. For most investors, it should be, at the very least, the primary strategy. There might not be a more reliable and predictable way to build wealth.

Clearly, large numbers of fellow investors disagree.

While some authors react defensively to challenging comments, I have come to use many of them to my advantage.

I look at it this way - if a reader says something sensible in opposition or you see a pattern in the comments, you haven't explained yourself well enough, you have other areas to move into as a writer, or both.

In response to There's No Reason Why A 60-Year Old Can't Invest The Same Way As A 20-Year Old, Seeking Alpha user SWinCA made two comments that qualify on both counts.

In this article, I address the comments with respect to how they pertain to the mindset I take into dividend growth investing.

Comment #1: In A Perfect World

That's a great example in objection to my strict adherence to dividend growth investing and hard rule to stay away from stocks that don't pay dividends.

It's also a perfect world example.

You could argue that, for the better part of the last 20 years in stock market time, we have been living in a perfect world.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has, by and large, done nothing but go up for two decades. It's up more than 2,500% in the past 10 years alone. So, clearly SWinCA is right. I'm wrong. It doesn't get any more clear cut than that.

Except it isn't that simple. In FAANG Stocks Probably Didn't Make You Rich, I discuss the problem with examples like this.

First, the obvious. What if you didn't pick Amazon? What if you picked a stock that didn't perform quite as well?

What if you did pick Amazon? Would you have been able to buy, hold, sell a little at the right time, and maintain the position with massive profits on the table or during a time when the stock took a one- or multi-day nosedive? Would you have been compelled to take all of your profits? Would you have gotten scared and spooked out on aggressive downside?

These are the difficult questions to answer. They're the things we don't talk about. They're the failures (though, I hesitate to classify them "failures") we don't broadcast in the comments section of Seeking Alpha articles.

Second, what if you went with a broad portfolio of growth stocks and executed SWinCA's scenario? That probably would have worked out well for you over the last 10-20 years.

Here again, it's easy to have an irrefutable answer to these questions when you have history - and one of the strongest bull markets ever - on your side. We know what happened. What don't know what would have happened.

The difficult part about being an investor - or just a basic human - is that you don't have the luxury of knowing what's going to happen ahead of time. And you certainly don't have firm control over your emotions and how they impact your trading and investing decisions.

If you were able to pull this off - taking capital gains in stocks increasing exponentially in value and reinvesting them in dividend growth stocks, I have tons of respect for you. If you're doing it now, I hope it keeps working.

We have all done this, at some level, at some point. Take profits and invest them elsewhere. That said, I don't recommend it - at least for myself - as a strategy. There's too much uncertainty, stress, and timing involved. Similar to issues you might find with trading stocks and speculative investing.

The antidote to these things that sink so many investors - dividend growth investing, (almost) singularly and (definitely) methodically.

Comment #2: Asleep At The Wheel

Like all investors, dividend growth investors make mistakes. We'll stay in some companies too long because of the dividend only to see it suffer near- or long-term structural damage to its story, forcing it to cut or suspend its dividend.

SWinCA brings up excellent examples - Ford (F) and, more recently, Disney (DIS), among others.

I want to clear about something you might think about me due to my presentation in recent articles. To some readers, I have given off the impression that I simply buy, hold, and blindly stand pat. This is not the case.

No matter your investing style, you still have to pick companies you think make sound investments, irrespective of the dividend. You're not buying merely because of the dividend. Your buying because it's a good company that pays a dividend that:

is already dividend aristocrat strong,

will one day be dividend aristocrat strong,

and, regardless of the dividend growth streak, has the backing of a company with the financial wherewithal and/or the business to sustain and grow the dividend.

You invest in Apple (AAPL) because it nails points two and three.

You invest in AT&T (T) because it meets points one and three. At least many of us who own and believe in AT&T do.

As is often the case, AT&T helps articulate the larger point.

Some investors have no faith in AT&T's future. Others, like me, do. I think AT&T will get it together and get closer to maximizing the potential it has yet to realize in the viable spaces where it roams - content, content delivery, wireless.

If you have no faith in the company's future, you have choices to make.

You can sell your entire position now and move on. You can sell part of it, collect the dividend on what remains, and prepare to move on. Or you can put your bearishness in the company in the background and remain long solely on the basis of income.

If I had no faith in the company's future, I would probably take option one and find another company with a strong dividend and nice yield to invest in. I do understand why other investors might opt for option two or three.

I have faith in AT&T's future. I don't love the stagnation, but the stable and well-managed dividend makes it easier to deal with the stagnation. AT&T pays me to wait. Not the most alluring thing in the world to say, but it has its merits.

I do believe I'll have the last laugh and will benefit by accumulating shares at and around $30. If my feeling on this ever changes, I will change course accordingly and let you know. At least, I'll have the income to show for it.

This line of thought brings me back to something I brought up in my most recent Seeking Alpha article on Apple:

There was a time, not long ago, when author after author on Seeking Alpha lamented the fact that Apple stock wasn't increasing as rapidly as its tech peers. The outcry was even worse on what some might call Apple fan boy sites. We watched Netflix (NFLX) fly even with a horrific balance sheet. While I didn't agree, countless investors trashed Amazon.com's (AMZN) meteoric rise alongside lack of profitability. Before conspiracy theories became a commonplace societal ill, a handful of Apple bulls (often labeled "permabulls" by the bears) thought somebody, anybody - maybe the options market - worked in concert to purposely keep Apple down via some sick form of manipulation. Thankfully, we don't hear much about that anymore.

I have heard from more than a handful of investors who sold AAPL (and regret it) during that time. The same could happen to impatient AT&T investors in the present day.

This brings us back to the trailhead.

Dividend growth investing requires, above all else, patience and faith in the power and magic of dividend reinvestment and compounding. But it's not blind faith. It's faith in something tried and true we have seen happen repeatedly to ourselves and others.

Today, Apple isn't a dividend play.

Today, AT&T isn't a growth play.

Today, you buy Apple because of its growth and where you see it ending up as a blue chip, dividend growth stock in the future.

Today, you buy AT&T because of its dividend and where you see it ending up as a growth and income stock with a dividend it was competently able to support amid its present uncertainty.

You monitor both situations closely. You must be flexible in your conviction. You must be nimble and prepared to adjust if the story takes a material turn.

However, you have the dividend as a backstop. It gives you a few more minutes to make a decision. It gives you some space and time.

I like that luxury. It takes a significant amount of stress out of the investing process. A process where you don't have the answers to questions that will some day be obvious.

The only thing you can be relatively certain about - if you're in companies such as Apple and AT&T - is that the dividend exists, it's growing, it's not going anywhere anytime soon, and you'll have time to react before it does, if it ever does.

You can only have this relative confidence in strong companies. Strong because they're, well, Apple. Or strong because they're well operated from a financial perspective with prospects for growth like AT&T.

I'm married to dividend growth investing. However, I'm not hitched to any one stock. As much as I like or have faith in the story, they're all numbers to me. I'm ready to trade one stock in for another at a moment's notice. I just know I can't do it armed with information that lives in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.