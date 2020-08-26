The ETF Investor For The Week Of 8/24-8/28

While consumer staples and health care are still on the buy list, I'm taking utilities off for now since they broke below the 200-day EMA.

The SPY, IWM, and IWC are still on the buy list.

This series is an extension of my regular, trading-day "Technically Speaking" series. Here, I assume that broad-category ETFs are the investor's primary investment vehicle. The column is devoted to intermediate-term (3-6 months) trades and longer.

Investment thesis: the (SPY), (IWM), and (IWC) are still attractive but should be hedged. Of the 11 large ETF sectors, consumer staples (XLP) and health care (XLV) are still on the buy list. I'm removing utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) because they broke below the 200-day EMA. China and Japan (FXI) and (EWJ) are now on the watch list.

SPY

The SPY (SPY) is still a buy. Let's take a look at the daily chart: The underlying technicals are mostly bullish. Prices are in a clear uptrend and above the EMAs. All the EMAs are rising and the shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs. Momentum is rising. Declining volume (see the arrow in the bottom panel) is the primary negative. Fundamentally, economic data has "turned the corner" but is still a long way from pre-pandemic levels. The Fed has done everything in its power to create supportive financial conditions.

Small and mirco-caps are still attractive as well. Micro-caps recently broke through two key areas of resistance and have since been consolidating. They are still above the trend line that connects lows from early and late July.

Small-caps share the same technical profile as micro-caps except that small-caps broke the short-term trend line. However, with strengthening fundamentals, this is still an attractive investment.

There a number of potential negative economic scenarios right now (see this link for further discussion). That makes it appropriate to hedge index positions with sell-stops, puts, or the addition of bonds. Here are the returns of the standard SPY/TLT portfolio: Data from Finviz. Green means an increase; red means a decrease. The first number is the SPY percentage; the second number is the TLT percentage.

Notice that during the last year, the 50/50 allocation gained 16.47% -- a very nice annual return.

Sectors

Here, we're still defensive. Here's the RRG chart for the 11 major sector ETFs: There are a few important points above.

Energy has fallen sharply during the last 10 weeks. Technology and communication services are now weakening. Since these two sectors comprise the bulk of the QQQ and, to a lesser extent, the SPY, we should expect both indexes to weaken modestly. Consumer discretionary has nearly crossed over to the weakening sector. Defensive sectors are still rising through the lagging quadrant.

With that, let's take a look at the three sector buys: staples, utilities, and health care.

Let's take them in order: The consumer staples chart is strong: prices, which are in a solid uptrend, broke through key resistance levels in early August. They then retested that level and resumed their upward move.

After breaking through resistance at the 103-104 level, health care has trended sideways, consolidating gains. Today, I'm formally taking utilities off the buy list. While they are still rising in importance on the RRG chart, the daily price chart has broken below the 200-day EMA.

This does not mean that they won't return to the list should the technical picture change. But the 200-day EMA is an important technical line that must be respected for analytical purposes.

International Markets

According to the RRG chart, two countries' ETFs are entering the watch phase: Japan (EWJ) and China (NYSEARCA:FXI) are now lagging the SPY. While they're not a buy yet, both should be watched.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.