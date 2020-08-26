The hedging program was responsible for much of the second quarter cash flow (as is the case pretty much across the industry).

EQT Corporation (EQT) management made note of their one-year anniversary by noting all the promises made compared to the actual results delivered. That is exactly the kind of transparency one would think that the market would demand at a minimum. This management is very valuable to shareholders because they do not mince words when it comes to accomplishments or missed goals. Hopefully, this kind of review continues well into the corporate future. Managements as blunt as the current EQT management tends to be very successful long term as will the investments of common shareholders in the company.

Management inherited a "good enough" organization while beginning with a 100-day plan to instill that hard-driving attitude necessary to succeed in the commodity business. The result appears to have been a cost-cutting initiative not seen in this organization for some time. That cost-cutting and personnel reduction began before the effects of the coronavirus demand destruction and the OPEC price war became apparent.

Therefore, this company entered the current record warm winter as fully prepared as any company in the industry. This is a management that aims to drive the leverage below 2. Conservative managements like this one tend to never get into serious trouble. The strong balance sheet often allows additional chances to succeed should those changes be needed. Therefore any common stock price decline is not nearly as threatening for this management as it may be with competitors that tolerate some extra leverage and extra costs.

This stock has performed well compared to many in the natural gas producing industry. The stock price is at about the same level as it was when management took over a year ago. The stock did dive along with the market due to fears related to the coronavirus challenges. But then, the stock quickly regained its losses. Not many stocks in the industry (even among the blue chips in the industry) have a similar performance.

Much of the stock outperformance was due to the nervousness of Mr. Market about the previous management. Once this management took over and began to deal with maturing debt and cost issues, the stock market has slowly been re-evaluating the prospects of this stock. The re-valuation process has been hidden by the industry situation over the last year (including a record warm January and February). Going forward, the superior performance of this management should lead to superior long-term stock price action.

Cash Management

This new management had a very good handle on cash as shown below.

Clearly, management tightened the controls on cash management in the first quarter. Usually, the obvious way to do this is to "squeeze" vendors for better terms. Since vendors, typically, compete for what little business exists during a time like the current, squeezing those vendors to improve cash flow is a very typical management action.

Notice also that despite the hedging program, cash flow from operating activities declined. This is because hedging programs rarely cover all contingencies. Even companies that are 100% hedged frequently experience cash flow fluctuations. Hedging does help, but it is not a cash flow "cure-all".

Hedging

The hedging itself was actually responsible for much of the reported cash flow from operating activities.

This dry gas producer operated near breakeven without the benefit of the hedging program on a cash cost basis. This result will probably be very typical for much of the industry as second quarter results are reported.

As a dry gas producer, the uplift from the liquids to the average selling price is not that great. This is because dry gas typically has an insignificant amount of liquids as by-product production. Every penny helps in a situation like the second quarter. However, the cash-settled derivatives clearly had the most significant effect on cash flow (by a mile!).

This management has stated a desire to increase liquids production in the future. Historically, that strategy has led to greater profitability over time. But management has not yet been given the opportunity to embark on a liquids-rich strategy for a sufficient period of time.

The guidance for total per unit operating costs appears to be among the best for dry gas producers in the industry.

Long-Term Debt

This management has aggressively rearranged long-term debt.

This management came up with a solution to refinance long-term maturities coming due. In addition, management paid off the unsecured credit line at a time when lenders get very jittery about lending to the industry. The result of management actions is that very little debt is now exposed to any jittery bankers. In the meantime, significant progress has been quickly made to improve the debt due profile.

The convertible bonds provide another way to significantly repay the debt if management meets the growth and profitability objectives set forth for the coming cyclical recovery.

Many stock prices have advanced from their lows. However, the coronavirus issues are not yet in the rearview mirror. Then, investors should expect considerable stock price volatility going forward as the market waivers on the certainty of the recovery.

The Future

This management is determined to be an industry cost leader. The Marcellus Basin operators as a group are making significant cost reduction progress. Therefore, this basin will be much more profitable in the future than it was in the past.

The rapid growth of Marcellus and Permian production appears to be a thing of the past as well. Therefore, the next natural gas cycle may be more typical of historical cycles than the last one was.

In the meantime, this management has a goal to be the most profitable company in the industry. In one year, management has made a lot of progress towards that goal.

This is not the first time this management sold a company for a decent profit. The experience gained in the first sale should come in handy turning around this large natural gas producer. Management does own a significant amount of stock. Therefore, the management interests are aligned with current shareholders.

This is one of the few natural gas stocks I would consider holding until management decides to sell. The last time around management treated long-term shareholders rather well. That bodes very well for the future of this company.

