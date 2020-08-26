Cologuard’s sales were impacted in April and May 2020 because of the pandemic, but have since bounced back in June/July 2020. The prospects in 2021–22 are phenomenal.

When a company is fairly certain of a profit margin that is substantial, it can assume responsibility for the clinical trials to develop a blockbuster drug. − Anthony Fauci

On March 10, 2020, I opined that Exact Sciences (EXAS) had solid potential but was suffering because it had announced a public offering of $850 million (upped to 1 billion) of 0.3750% convertible senior debt maturing in 2028, an act that invited the investors' ire. The post also contained a checklist to be tracked. On April 2, 2020, I reiterated my long-term bullish view on the stock because Cologuard, the company's flagship product, was turning into a blockbuster. On August 3, 2020, I doubled down on my bullishness because the company's long-term prospects had started looking even better.

EXAS's Cologuard has massive potential, and I believe it will go on to become a blockbuster. If the company makes all the right moves like it is making now, the product's sales can grow 8× in the next couple of years.

That kind of potential can turn any stock into a multi-bagger. So, I dug deeper, and here are Cologuard's prospects in 2021-22.

About Cologuard

Cologuard is a highly sensitive and accurate, noninvasive, multi-target stool DNA test for screening and diagnosis of colorectal cancer and precancer in average-risk patients older than 45 years. The test is successful in detecting 92% of all colon cancers. It can detect even precancerous polyps and early-stage colon cancer. The test is covered by major insurers and Medicare, and more than 94% of its patients do not have to incur any out-of-pocket cost.

Cologuard offers a convenient and quick at-home kit (for stool sample collection) that can be shipped back in the same box (with prepaid UPS label) to the company's diagnostic laboratory, without the patient having to leave home. Cologuard has become EXAS's blockbuster product, and though its sales dipped in April and May 2020 because of the virus disruption, things have started looking up from June 2020 onwards.

Cologuard's Estimated Revenues

The company estimated in its Q2 2020 earnings call that the market potential is 106 million Americans, and the company's goal is to capture 40% of the market share. However, my estimates differ.

Image Source: EXAS's Q2 Earnings Call

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women are at risk of developing this cancer. About 137 million Americans currently fall in the 45+ age bracket (at risk of colorectal cancer).

Image Source: Statista

It is easy to estimate that approximately 46 million Americans at risk of contracting colorectal cancer will test every year. This is a fair number which assumes that approximately one-third of the population-at-risk will test once every 3 years. It also is a basic approximation that does not account for rescreening and new cases added each year. If I account for these, the potential will snowball some more.

So, if EXAS aims to capture a 40% market share in the next 1-2 years because of its superiority and affordability, it will end up selling at least 18 million Cologuard tests every year. At $500 per test, annual Cologuard revenues work out to approximately $9 billion (minimum). The company has estimated the total addressable market at $18 billion, but I'm sticking to my basic numbers.

Now, imagine this: In Q1 2020, the company sold screening products worth $219.5 million. Q2 2020 was impacted because of COVID-19, and screening products sales fell 34%. So, let's assume that $219.5 million per quarter is the current regular sales number. This gives us roughly $1 billion in annual revenues. Per our estimates, the company is trying to grow 8× in the next 2 years. Even if it achieves half its target, its sales will jump to $4.5 billion in the next 2 years, which too is a solid figure.

Margins

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

In Q2 2020, EXAS reported $268.9 million in revenues and a gross profit margin of 71%. Its fixed expenses (SGA and R&D) of $258.2 million cannibalized almost all its revenues. If the company were to grab 40% of the market share, these fixed costs will be like extracting a small bucket of water from an ocean.

Summing Up

EXAS has another product, Oncotype DX, which too is on its way to becoming another blockbuster product. Its pipeline looks exciting too. The company is also into COVID-19 testing. However, this post is about Cologuard, and I'll cover Oncotype DX and the pipeline at a later date.

As of August 2, 2020, more than 5,000 new healthcare providers have ordered Cologuard. Its sales have stabilized year over year, but they may flatten or grow at a very low rate in the next 1-2 quarters. From there on, the coast seems clear, and all that EXAS has to do is increase awareness and build the brand - and the sales will automatically and easily follow.

I am bullish on EXAS in the long run and confident that Cologuard will become the blockbuster product per the company's forecast. The stock is priced at $80 as of August 24, 2020. I would start buying it in equal installments spread over the next 7 months because, by then, we will know how the virus shapes out, whether a U.S.-China trade war happens, and how the post-elections business scene plays out.

