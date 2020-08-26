No matter how good a business might be, it is still possible to pay too much for the shares.

Investment Thesis

Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) is not attractive at current share price levels. While profitable, and with a strong balance sheet, ANGI has not fulfilled the promise at the time of merger of Angies' List and IAC/InterActiveCorp's (IAC) HomeAdvisor. At that time, 2017 pro forma revenue of $890 million was targeted to grow at a CAGR of 20% to 25% per year, and this is on track with 2019 revenue of $1.3 billion. But adjusted EBITDA margin target of 35% has not been met. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2018 was ~22%, and this fell to ~15% for 2019 and has fallen further to ~13% for H1-2020. At current share price, P/E ratio is 354.50. Even with strong EPS growth per analysts' estimates, the P/E ratio would remain excessively high for years to come based on buying at current share price.

ANGI Homeservices Stock Market Debut - October 2, 2017

From ANGI's website,

IAC completes transaction combining Angie's List with HomeAdvisor to launch category leader in the $400 billion market for home services

ANGI Homeservices offers largest network in North America with 200,000 high quality service professionals across 500 home services categories and 400 discrete markets

...combines Angie's List's well-known brand and large audience with IAC's... HomeAdvisor, creating a pro forma entity that exceeded $890 million in combined revenue ... last twelve months.

... combined company expects to generate $270 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 (excluding deferred revenue write-offs and transaction related one-time costs of up to $100 million)

targeting a five-year compound annual growth rate of revenue of 20 to 25 percent, with Adjusted EBITDA margins ramping to approximately 35 percent.

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns Checking the ANGI "Equity Bucket"

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for ANGI shareholders investing in the company since stock market debut at end of Q3-2017.

Table 1 - ANGI Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks, where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns, indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for ANGI were positive returns for three of four different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last three years and holding to the present. Investor D's return of 98.8% is due to buying during a steep dip in the share price in the second half of 2019, extending into Q1-2020, together with the shorter duration they have held their shares. Investor B's negative return of (6.9)% is due to buying at an elevated share price in 2018. These rates of return, ranging from negative (4.9)% to positive 98.8%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to August 25, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then, surely, we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing the value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant rating for ANGI is 'Neutral', primarily due to an 'F' for 'Value', indicating an above-sector P/E ratio leading to an over-inflated share price. Without the 'F', it is likely the stock would be rated 'Bullish' based on the ratings for 'Growth', 'Momentum', and 'Revisions'.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2 -

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low, and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2023 and 2024 estimates are covered by 3 and 2 analysts, which adds an additional layer of uncertainty for these periods.

The range between high and low estimates is quite wide, suggesting a significant degree of uncertainty in future expectations.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios DashboardsTM below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Normally, in Table 2 above, I would set a P/E ratio taking into account past history for ANGI and comparative P/E ratios for peers. That does not work where the starting P/E ratio is 354.50, in anticipation of future high EPS growth rates, as is the case with ANGI. Instead, in Table 2, I have adopted P/E ratios designed to meet a required ~10% per year rate of return. It can be seen, based on this rate of return assumption, and analysts' EPS estimates, the required P/E ratios in 2024 are still 32.50 for Consensus, 25.50 for High, and 44.50 for Low.

Checking The "Equity Bucket"

Table 2.1 ANGI Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 2.1 shows an increase in shareholders' equity of $299 million over the 2.5 years, January 1, 2018, through end of June 30, 2020. This $299 million increase in equity was applied to increasing net assets used in operations by $64 million and cash net of debt by $235.0 million. This increase of $299 million in shareholders' equity is analyzed in Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 ANGI Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." This has not happened with ANGI.

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020:

Net income is reported on a GAAP basis and over the 2.5-year period totals to $115.8 million.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For ANGI, these items were not material at negative $(3.6) million over the 2.5-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the GAAP income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $133.8 million ($0.26 EPS effect) over the 2.5-year period. The market value of these shares, based on average yearly share prices, is estimated at $214.7 million, $80.9 million higher than the amount recorded against GAAP income over the 2.5 years. This understatement of expense is material, but fortuitously, the issues of shares to staff were mostly offset by shares repurchased at prices far below the average yearly share price. On that basis, the average cost per share issued to staff was similar to the average cost per share repurchased to offset the issues to staff.

Shares issued for acquisitions increased equity by $166 million.

There were no distributions to shareholders out of equity in the form of dividends, nor share repurchases as these were more than offset by share issues to staff.

To sum up, over the 2.5 years, the $299 million increase in shareholders' equity was comprised of comprehensive net income $112 million, capital raised by way of share funded acquisition $166 million, and a net difference of $21 million between the value of shares issued to staff less partially offsetting repurchase of shares.

Summary and Conclusions

The company is profitable and has a strong balance sheet. But, based on analysts' EPS estimates, the ANGI shares are over-priced at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.