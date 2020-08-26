With reasonable growth estimates and a conservation Price to FCF multiple, investors could expect a ~15% CAGR return on PagerDuty over the next decade.

According to my estimates, PagerDuty's DCF intrinsic value is ~$37 per share, i.e., the stock is currently undervalued.

PagerDuty's total addressable market (Digital Operations Management) is estimated to be worth $100 Billion. And this TAM serves as a long growth runway for the company.

PagerDuty provides a cloud-based platform for enterprise digital operations management functions like incident response, on-call management, event intelligence, predictive analytics, and many others.

Investment Thesis

PagerDuty (PD) provides a cloud-based platform that acts as a central nervous system for modern digital enterprises. The platform combines human response data with digital signals harnessed from any software-enabled system or device to orchestrate team operations. PagerDuty's integrated platform helps businesses improve operations, increase revenue, accelerate innovation, mitigate security risk, and enhance customer experience. The acceleration of enterprise digital transformation trend should drive the demand for PagerDuty's platform (and correspondingly, the company's revenue/free cash flow) higher. Here's my investment thesis for the company:

The long-term enterprise digital transformation trend should continue to serve as a tailwind for PagerDuty, i.e., drive revenue higher.

PagerDuty product offerings have a total addressable market of $100 billion, which is still growing. Considering ARR of ~$200 million, PagerDuty has a lot of room to grow in the future.

In the current market environment, PagerDuty is one of the few high-growth stocks that is available at a reasonable valuation. Therefore, investors could generate ~15% CAGR returns with this stock.

Hence, I rate PagerDuty a buy at $28.

In this article, we will explore PagerDuty's platform and underlying financials, after which we will run it through the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to determine its intrinsic value and expected returns.

Introducing PagerDuty

Source: What is Digital Operations Management?

PagerDuty's unique approach to digital operations management entails a combination of machine and human response data. This approach results in enhanced prevention and resolution of incidents across the organization.

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

The adoption or implementation of PagerDuty's incident response platform could result in significant cost-savings for enterprises. According to the company's estimate, PagerDuty offers an ROI of 731% over a term of 3 years, with a payback period of just four months. The quick ROI in PagerDuty is a huge selling point for the product, and I believe this is one of the primary reasons behind the company's rapid customer growth.

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

As you can see below, PagerDuty's platform and add-on products have several use-cases for organizations like DevOps, ITOps, HybridOps, SecOps, Support, BusinessOps, and IndustrialOps. In essence, virtually any software-enabled system or device can be managed through PagerDuty's platform.

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

Now that we have a sound understanding of PagerDuty's business, let's take a look at its market opportunity and future growth drivers.

Huge Addressable Target Market

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

According to PagerDuty, its core product offerings (incident management) have a TAM of $25 billion. Now, we know that PagerDuty has an ARR of ~$200 million. Hence, there is a vast market opportunity in front of the company.

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

An expansion of PagerDuty's real-time solutions beyond DevOps and IT could be a very lucrative opportunity. Adding up the ~$75 billion digital operations management market gives PagerDuty a total addressable market of $100 billion. A massive TAM and continuous product innovation could afford the company a decade-long growth runway for PagerDuty.

Financial Analysis

In this section, we will analyze PagerDuty's financial statements to understand the trend in some of the critical aspects of the business. Let's start some of the highlights from the previous quarter.

In Q1 FY-2021, PagerDuty achieved an ARR of ~$200 million (quarterly revenue of $50 million), with robust y/y revenue growth of 37%. The company's Non-GAAP gross margins improved slightly and came in at ~87%.

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

PagerDuty's high gross retention rate and dollar-based net retention rate of 121% shows the stickiness and demand of its products from existing customers. Further, PagerDuty registered a healthy 11.8% y/y growth in overall customer count.

Since its IPO, PagerDuty's quarterly revenue has grown from $31 million (Q3-2019) to $50 million (Q1-21) at ~37.5% CAGR. The strong revenue growth rates are attributable to rapid customer growth and high net retention rates.

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

According to consensus analyst estimates, PagerDuty is projected to grow its revenue to $319.2 million at a CAGR of ~25% for the next two years.

Source: YCharts

The Non-GAAP gross margin of ~86.7% serves as proof of unique differentiation and high value in the marketplace of PagerDuty's platform. The company attributes the high gross margins to its cloud-native architecture and innovative production approach.

Source: PagerDuty Investor Presentation

Despite commanding incredible gross margins, PagerDuty is not yet profitable. In fact, the company reported negative GAAP operating margins of 25.31% last quarter. With that being said, this should not be a cause for concern as such operating margins are quite routine during the high-growth phase of SaaS companies. Now, let's move onto the balance sheet to assess liquidity and potential dilution.

Source: YCharts

At the end of last quarter, PagerDuty had $139.46 million in cash and equivalents with very little debt. However, the company reported a negative EBITDA of -$46.65 million in the last twelve months. Thus, we must analyze the cash flow statement to ascertain any potential shareholder dilution.

Source: YCharts

Here are some of the critical aspects of PD's cash flow statement:

Source: YCharts

As of April-2020, PagerDuty's free cash flow turned neutral from negative as cash from operations turned positive. The positive free cash flow indicates that PagerDuty is progressing towards profitability.

Estimating PagerDuty's Fair Value

To estimate PagerDuty's fair value, I will leverage my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

So, let's get into it.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to the model, PD's intrinsic value is $37, i.e., it is undervalued. Hence, according to a DCF, PagerDuty is a buy. Let's also look at the expected return before making an investment decision.

In step 3 of my model, I opted for a conservative Price to FCF multiple as 30x (which is lower than the average for growing, mature SaaS companies like Salesforce (CRM)) to estimate a 2030 price target, and subsequently, the total expected return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, investors could expect a CAGR price return of ~15.42%. Since this return is much higher than my investment hurdle rate of 9.8%, I rate PagerDuty a buy at the current price.

Risks

The business faces near-term headwinds like enterprise customers pausing on expansion deals due to pandemic related business uncertainty, which could result in longer sales cycles (temporary slowdown in growth rates).

Product innovation is absolutely vital for PagerDuty to achieve our growth assumptions. Hence, if PagerDuty's management fails to execute, the stock could fail to meet our projections.

Concluding Thoughts

As the enterprise space continues on its inexorable path of digitization, PagerDuty will reap the benefits. While PagerDuty is not my favorite company out there, I believe that it has solid management, a quality product, and an expansive total addressable market, and therefore, I rate the company a buy.

Key takeaway: I rate PagerDuty a buy at $28.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

