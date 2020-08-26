Over the last three years, growth rates for NIU had been strong. This dipped in Q1 this year, but has rebounded in Q2 and may continue to be resilient.

So, I think in the China market, we're actually in an even better position than the pre COVID-19 situation. - Dr. Yan Li- CEO, NIU Technologies

As mentioned in last week’s edition of The Lead-Lag Report, one of the broad ironies of this pandemic-induced economic slowdown is that the country where it all began - China - has displayed the most resilience so far. If you’re looking for opportunities to tap into this ongoing recuperation, Niu Technologies (NIU) - a key player in the Chinese Electronic Vehicle market, is an option you may consider. NIU provides smart urban mobility solutions. It functions in the rather niche smart electronic two-wheeler vehicle market. Products include electric bicycles, mopeds, and motorcycles. Here are some of the supporting factors for my investment thesis on NIU.

Sustained policy support for Chinese EVs, and a recent pickup in industry sales in July:

Readers of The Lead-Lag Report will note that I had highlighted how EV penetration was more buoyant in the Chinese market than anywhere else. According to Bloomberg, by 2025, China will account for 54% of total EV sales. Also worth noting that electric two wheelers - the segment where NIU specializes will account for 40% of total EV sales by 2030, up from 30% currently.

A key supporting factor for EV growth has been the policy support that has been extended to this industry by the Chinese government. Xi Jinping's government has been looking to improve urban air quality, reduce energy imports, and drive foreign investment into the domestic industry, and they see the EV industry as an important fulcrum of this broad thrust.

Over the last few months, the Chinese authorities have rolled out a slew of measures to protect the EV industry during COVID-19 that I’ve highlighted in the table below.

Source: Bloomberg

All this comes on the back of previously-existing measures such as exempting domestic EVs from 10% sales tax and prolonging subsidies for EVs until 2022.

It now looks like these measures have had their intended effect. After declining for months, Chinese auto sales have begun to accelerate. In July, wholesales of new EVs grew by 19% YoY. Besides, a couple of days back, it was reported that the Chinese government would purchase 2000 tons of Cobalt - a key battery material for EVs - to boost its strategic commodity reserves. All this bodes well for the outlook of the industry

NIU’s historically strong growth rate which had slowed in Q1 has bounced back and may continue to be resilient

Over the last few years, NIU has showcased a really strong growth trajectory highlighting its success in penetrating its target market. From 2016-2019, sales grew by 80% CAGR, while gross profit and operating income which were negative RMB-12.7m and RMB -231m, respectively, in 2016, improved almost every year, to reach RMB 486m and RMB 187m in 2019. In Q1 though, these numbers were adversely impacted by the health pandemic, with sales volume falling by 39% YoY and revenue declining by 34%. In Q2, they’ve bounced back rather well, especially in China. Q2 sales volume rose by 61% YoY driven by Chinese sales volume which was up 81% YoY. In addition to the policy stimulus highlighted in the previous section, there are a few other reasons for this. Firstly, I like NIU’s growing omnichannel retail strategy where they resort to both online and offline channels to sell their products. In the COVID-19 era, the online mode was a particularly useful tool and it now accounts for 14% of total sales in China relative to just 2% a year ago. Secondly, there were two new launches - MQi2 (electric bicycle) and GO, which were both launched on online platforms. Incidentally, MQi2 accounted for 50.5% of sales in Q2.

Going forward, I continue to be enthused about the company’s sales volume prospects. Firstly, the management has highlighted that there has been a shift in the mentality of people to resort to individual urban mobility commuting services while avoiding public transportation services. Secondly, product announcements in June and July should start getting reflected in the sales in Q3, besides NIU continues to have some product launches for the rest of the year (e-bike due to be launched in Q4). Thirdly the school season in China has just started in August (which will likely aid in sales of new vehicles), and the company has been resorting to school-opening promotion activities off late. Then, on account of COVID-19, planned expansion of their offline stores had slowed as construction came to a standstill - they expect to clear this backlog in the coming months. Lastly, NIU also had rolled out a sales rental program in Europe in July where users can rent scooters from dealers on a weekly or daily basis. Management says they have had more than hundreds of dealers sign up for this, and they think this development could potentially lower the entry barrier for e-scooters as people get a trial before making an actual purchase decision. All in all, management expects the Q3 sales growth range to be between 30%-45%.

An improving cash dynamic that's usually unbecoming of a high-growth company

Source: Compiled by the author using data from NIU’s annual reports

Despite impressive business growth rates, it's interesting to note how effectively the company has been able to monitor its cash dynamics and not get overly caught up in the debt trap. In 2016, NIU had a net debt position of RMB 75m. They have since been able to turn this around and have been reporting a net cash position for the last two-and-a-half years. Working capital dynamics in H1-20 have been well controlled and have aided the ongoing cash improvement. From December 2019 to June 2020, inventories and accounts receivable have declined by 10% and 53%, respectively, while they’ve also been able to stretch their payables which is up 45% YTD. This was instrumental in generating c. RMB 338m of operating cash inflow.

Having written about the merits of this company, I also will highlight a couple of risks that investors should be aware of:

A decline in ASP (Average Selling Prices)

Price realizations are currently not the best they could be for NIU. In Q2, revenue per scooter was down 25%, and despite a rather optimistic forecast on sales volume for Q3 and beyond, the rather dampened realizations will have an impact on overall sales. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly c. 8.5% of the lower realizations were on account of lower international scooter sales (international sales in Q2 decreased by -53% YoY but encouragingly July sales were up +66%), international sales of spare parts too were lower and contributed to the decline in ASP, then the company had recently launched a few new products such as the GOVA series which are low priced and impacted the product mix by 6%. The GOVA series vehicles are generally priced lower than the M and U series, and as the company continues to sell more of this, the overall realization will come down. Lastly, I also believe discounting was a factor. On account of the pandemic, the company did not spend too much on advertising and marketing expenses but rather diverted their efforts to discounting of their vehicles via their online sales channels.

As I mentioned recently in The Lead-Lag Report, consumption in China has fallen off a cliff, and measures such as discounting may likely need to be sustained to bring back consumption appetite. Anyway, the decline in ASP will likely persist, and the management estimates that this could fall by 15-18% in Q3.

Holiday season in Europe

Given the general reluctance to travel since COVID-19, this factor may not make such a big difference, but traditionally, in the months of August/September, especially in Europe, sales for NIU tend to slow on account of the holiday season. Remains to be seen if this is repeated in 2020.

Technicals, valuations and conclusion

After consolidating in a tight range of $6-$10 for about one and a half years, the NIU stock broke out of this range in May and currently is trading with good bullish momentum. On the daily charts, the stock is currently trading above all its key moving averages – the 50-DMA, 100-DMA, and 200-DMA, and most recently took support at the 200-DMA before resuming an uptrend. It must be noted that the stock is currently in the midst of a bullish flag pattern, during which it pulled back thrice over the last month, offering value-agnostic investors a decent opportunity to participate in this high-growth story.

Evidently, this stock is not one for value-conscious investors, as current valuations are very steep. For a company that has posted such impressive growth rates, this shouldn’t come across as a big surprise. Besides, there also will be a section in the market that feels that EVs will be better positioned to latch on to the general aversion to public transportation since the advent of COVID-19. The stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 63x, more than double that of its historical average. The max-multiple it has hit since listing has been a multiple of 70.3x, which was in early July of this year. Given the prospects of EVs in a post COVID-19 world, one could make a case for a re-rating of NIU’s multiple from the traditional average, but entering at a multiple of 63x? I’m sorry, that just makes me feel very nauseous.

I like the NIU story and the regulation support behind this. This looks to be a secular story that will create further inroads over the next few years. Price action on the chart currently is supporting this broad thesis, but yes, given its heady valuations, I do wonder how much of upside one could possibly see from such lofty levels.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.