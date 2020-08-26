International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a dividend contender I have been covering since March, has recently increased its DPS about 3% to $0.77, thus notching the 18th consecutive year of dividend growth. The decision was undergirded by the versatility and resilience of the portfolio, which somewhat shielded the company from the painful repercussions of the economic downturn and secured FCF generation despite widespread economic softness even despite the lackluster performance of some product categories. At the moment, the contender is yielding ~2.5%, which looks appealing considering that IFF is an almost non-cyclical company with strong exposure to the food industry.

On a negative side, its Quant Rating is Bearish, mostly due to a D Value Grade (which I will discuss a bit later), lowered earnings expectations of Wall Street, and poor momentum. Apart from that, IFF underperformed its key competitors in terms of sales growth in H1.

Q2 results

First and foremost, International Flavors & Fragrances was not entirely immune to the crisis that sprawled because of the coronavirus containment measures imposed by governments across the globe. Its Q2 total sales were down 7.2% (the 1H20 sales declined 2%; for a broader context, 1Q20 net sales went up 3.8% vs. 1Q19), which was highly influenced by a deep decline in a few product categories that more closely correlate with the economic cycle than others. The sales decline was first in at least 11 quarters. Besides, Wall Street underestimated the effects of the sapping demand for a few IFF's products and made a too-bullish quarterly sales prognosis that failed to materialize.

With the currency effects stripped off, sales were 4% weaker than in 2Q19. But much more interesting insights can come to light when we delve a bit deeper and assess the segmental & product categories figures separately. So, first, it appears that both Scent and Taste were afflicted, reported a 6.2% and 7.8% drop in the GAAP revenues, respectively. But again, this does not give us much regarding the actual reasons that precipitated the contraction. Then we take one step lower to the performance of product categories and see that Fine Fragrance & Food Service, or approximately 15% of the overall product mix, were down 22% in 1H20, while the bulk of the portfolio - Food, Beverage, Hygiene & Disinfection crept higher 5%.

The data for the second quarter was even more depressed, as FF&FS suffered from a 38% reduction in sales (adjusted for currency effects, see slide 9). And the culprit is evident even without a thorough investigation: the disruption of the travel industry because of flight restrictions and closures of restaurants across the globe. The corollary here is that as most countries passed their peak infections and the vaccine development is progressing rapidly, lockdowns (I cautiously suppose) are not to be returned this year, which means sales are due to recuperating and edging higher in Q3 and Q4. However, IFF is skeptical that these markets have been recovering. More specifically, in the Q2 presentation, cautiously commenting on the short-term performance expectations, it said that Fine Fragrance & Food Service would "remain under pressure" (slide 16).

Anyway, the faltered performance of FF&FS was not surprising, at all. At least, a few investors should remember the CFO's words from the 1Q20 earnings call,

...based on our largest - what our largest fine fragrance customers are saying publicly, the category is declining double digits. So I'd expect the same for IFF and our competitors.

But what truly negatively surprised me was a 37% decline in the Q2 accounting income, which means the recession environment has taken its toll mostly on profitability, not on revenues, thus jeopardizing the dividend coverage (a spoiler: which still remained relatively safe). Put another way, lower volumes conflated with unfavorable product mix and some pricing headwinds and led to a diluted EPS of only $0.74.

But how the peers fared? In the previous note, I mentioned a few of them that are responsible for the bulk of sales in this highly consolidated industry, including Symrise AG (OTCPK:SYIEY) and Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDNY).

So, the market leader (see the July Investor presentation, the chart on page 6; also see IFF's comments on competition on page 10) Givaudan reported the 1H20 organic total sales up 4% vs. 1H19 (on a like-for-like basis and a 4.1% growth in Swiss francs), underpinned by an equally strong performance of the Flavours and Fragrances segments (up 3.6% and 4.5% on an LFL basis, respectively), while, as I have already mentioned above, IFF's GAAP revenues contracted 2%. Besides, inspired by strong performance, Givaudan reiterated the 2020 guidance (4-5% average organic sales growth over a 5-year period over 2020, see slide 29).

What about Symrise AG, the third-largest player in the market? Well, its results were even better. According to the half-year report, its sales rose 3.4% organically and 7.6% on an IFRS basis (with portfolio effects and FX factored in), mostly because a 19.7% growth in Latin America that mitigated sales contraction in Northern America, and also because the Nutrition segment delivered stellar total growth of 38.1% (10.5% organic improvement), thus offsetting some softness in Flavor and Scent & Care.

So, an obvious corollary here is that in 1H20, IFF underperformed both its competitors, which encountered similar headwinds spawned by the pandemic. And while IFF is still not able to provide a 2020 sales forecast, Symrise is confident that it will be capable of growing "faster than the relevant market again for the rest of the year," or higher than 3% to 4% (see page 11).

At the same time, it appears that Wall Street is expecting IFF to underperform the industry and report a ~0.5% sales decline this year.

And, finally, let us take a quick look at IFF price performance vs. the peers that have increased sales despite the pandemic (please, take notice that SYIEY and GVDNY are ADRs).

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, IFF also underperformed in terms of price returns.

Cash flows and capital efficiency

The silver lining is IFF's cash flows were almost immune to the decline in the sales volumes of Scent and Taste and especially of Fine Fragrance & Food Services and bleak profitability. For example, the company delivered the LTM net CFFO of $722.4 million and FCF of $519.5 million, materially above the GAAP profit of $422.6 million. The 1H20 figures were also robust, as net CFFO rose 12.7% vs. the same period of 2019, despite a sharp increase in trade receivable and weaker net income. The essential stimulus of strong net cash flow was an increase in accounts payable (vs. a reduction in 1H19), which perhaps means a few payments were likely deferred. As the capital spending was scaled down due to a recessionary environment to $80 million vs. $119.09 million in 1H19, IFF easily delivered Free Cash Flow to Equity, which covered 80% of the increased cash dividends paid to shareholders. And that is why International Flavors & Fragrances decided to increase the dividend: even though its profits slipped because of the pressure on margins, it has FCF and adequate liquidity to do so.

Speaking about capital efficiency, little has changed since my previous coverage. Its CROTC is still in single digits, equals 6.8%.

Bearish Quant Rating

On a negative side, IFF has a Bearish Quant Rating, which raises concerns if the stock is worth investing at these levels.

Let us begin with the valuation. The stock is among the most overappreciated companies in the specialty chemicals industry with a D Value Grade. At the same time, its growth is not industry-leading.

But if we do a bit deeper research here and compare IFF with its principal competitors Givaudan and Symrise, it appears that the stock is trading at a massive discount to both.

Of course, I am not talking about Price/Earnings, which is irrelevant, as far as all three heavyweights have hefty leverages. I mean EV/EBITDA or a debt-adjusted earnings yield, an inverted version of this multiple. While IFF has Forward EV/EBITDA of 16.27x, Symrise has 22.4x, and Givaudan has 27.78x. That hints the stock is underappreciated compared to the peers, and the main culprit is its anticipated weak 2020 growth. And it might be worth considering as a reasonably valued dividend stock.

In sum, given all of the above, I maintain a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.