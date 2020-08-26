Based on metrics used in the hospitality industry, there is still room for some upside.

While a full recovery will take time, this US-based hotel group is better than competitors at adapting to people's need for social interaction.

The hospitality group has used hospital-grade disinfectants to clean premises in an attempt to reassure customers.

A smile can be seen and even heard on the phone. It can drastically improve our moods especially if we have been through a bad week at the office. Many hotel guests are used to this smile.

The challenge with COVID-19 is that now that blissful smile must also be seen behind a mask.

The hotel industry is adapting and there are alternatives to transmit that message of well-being to guests. Receptionists are now increasingly using phrases like "We missed you" or "We are happy to meet again".

This is essential to avoid giving people a feeling that they have come to a hospital.

Figure 1: Homewood Suites by Hilton Fresno

Source: hilton.com

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) is going a step further by incorporating health practices to a level never seen before in their daily tasks.

Still, given people's reluctance to travel, many investors are having doubts whether demand will pick up in the first place.

Demand for hospitality services

According to Nature Human Behavior journal, "Human beings are a social species that rely on cooperation to survive and thrive".

Therefore, they are dependent on each other and we cannot survive or even flourish without interacting with others. Our societies succeed through cooperation. Almost all of our thoughts are about others or in response to others.

Also, lockdown has marked people and the reactions seen after restriction measures were relaxed, namely people partying shows that the appetite for social interaction is still well alive.

However, it is also important to keep safe.

Precautionary measures are for a check-in to be "as short as possible", having markings on the ground, using Plexiglas partitions and social distancing gestures. As for using gloves, many hoteliers prefer hand-washing, considered "safer".

In this context, Hilton is leaving nothing to chance as it has elaborated new program to make sure that the health of its employees and guests is safeguarded.

This was in June and the hotel group has partnered with Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF, OTCPK:RBGLY), the owner of the Lysol brand of cleaning products and the Mayo Clinic to ensure hygiene standards right from check-in to check-out.

Figure 2: Health and Sanitation Program

Source: newsroom.hilton.com

The program goes on to provide detailed guidelines around the entire guest journey, cleaning and operations protocol throughout the hotel and restaurants.

Guests trust the Hilton brand and are coming back. Hence, the hospitality group is seeing meaningful improvements off the lows of April when nearly 20% of over-all properties had temporarily suspended operations.

As of the earnings date, more than 96% of Hilton's global hotels were open and operational.

Hence, there has been an improvement in hotel occupancy.

Making sense of occupancy rates

First, in addition to occupancy, two other key metrics currently used in the hospitality business are ADR and RevPAR.

While ADR is the average revenue each booked room generates, RevPAR (Revenue per available room) is used for a broader picture of the hotel as it also considers occupancy.

RevPAR = Occupancy rate x ADR

Thus, comparing the difference between the RevPAR for the first three and six months respectively, it is found that there has been a significant improvement for the Asia Pacific region.

In this region, occupancy was largely driven by rebounds in both leisure and business transient travel in China, where occupancy is more than 60%. All hotels in China are currently open.

Figure 3: Occupancy, rates, and revenue per room for the first quarter and half of 2020.

Source: Q2-2020 SEC filings

In the US, occupancy levels have increased by 20% since April and considering the fact that some significant peaks (in relative terms) were achieved during the 4th of July weekend when nearly 800 hotels ran over 80% occupancy rate, proves that people still value the hotel as a destination for leisure.

However, on the other side of the spectrum, pickup of demand in the EMEA region has been slower with occupancy being generally around 30%, although easing government restrictions and continued reopening should help drive further improvements.

It must be mentioned that Hilton's travelers have been allowed to amend bookings without necessarily incurring penalties.

On an overall basis, occupancy rates are increasing after the worst of the crisis in April and have resulted in second quarter revenues of $564 million.

The aim of the hotel group has been to generate revenue so that it can pay the owners of the properties it operates through its managed-services model.

The company is also benefiting to a lesser extent from its higher-income customers as evidenced by the variation of ADR between 2019 and 2020 resulting in a reduction in the rates being charged.

Now, combined with a decrease in occupancy rate, this has resulted in a sharp fall in revenue per room of about 80% for the second quarter.

Thus, the most important challenge for Hilton is to ensure cash position adequacy.

Cash position and growth

Total cash was $3.58 billion as of the end of June following a number of actions taken earlier on including $1 billion note issuance and drawing down on the revolving credit facility of $1.75 billion.

Figure 4: Increase in a cash position to counter COVID-19 uncertainty

Source: Q2-2020 SEC filings

As of June 30, 2020, obligations for maturities and finance leases totaled $10 billion due only as from 2024, out of which finance lease liabilities of $245 million were due 2020 to 2030.

Looking in the rear mirror, the hospitality group pre-sold $1.0 billion worth of points from its loyalty program to American Express (AXP) back in April 2020.

Consequently, Hilton has taken actions rapidly in view of the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus and has sufficient liquidity to absorb cash burn during 2020.

Furthermore, the fact it operates predominantly on a managed-property and franchise model means that actual ownership of properties is limited. Hence, little capital is stuck in developing a new property.

Also, from a development perspective, despite activity being disrupted by COVID-19, Hilton was still able to add 7,000 rooms as of June 2020.

Now, some investors may wonder why Hilton's management is adding capacity at this particular moment in time.

The reason is anthropological and lessons can be learned from human migration for thousands of years. Hence, human beings venture out first to their immediate neighborhood, then wander region-wise before finally adventuring further out when faced with a calamity.

Therefore, in context of travelling within COVID-19 challenges, it makes sense for Hilton to have more rooms nearer to their customers to limit the distance traveled and at the same time reduce the likelihood of customers switching to the competition.

Competitive position

The occupancy rate has climbed from 40% for the first six months of 2020 to 45% as of the beginning of August. According to the executives, this should be up 50% by early fall with most of the improvement due to extension of the leisure travel season possibly to October. Also, many offices remain closed.

As for business-related travel, it has been more severely hit by the pandemic, with employees resorting to video conferencing technologies for communication purposes.

Moreover, when comparing to Marriott (MAR), another hospitality group, Hilton is better in terms of occupancy.

However, this better performance appears to have been done as a result of a decrease in the average rates which is perceived on each room which is sold. Still, in terms of occupancy/rate mix, Hilton scores better as it enjoys a higher revenue per room.

Figure 5: Occupancy for three months ending June 2020.

Source: Table built from Q2-2020 SEC filings for Marriott and Hilton.

This means that the strategy Hilton has put in place to address the slump in demand, namely by lowering rates is resulting in better room occupancy and higher revenue per room.

Moreover, this has not necessarily been done by providing bargain prices but more through a marketing campaign aimed at targeting lower rated leisure travelers and providing them with the right service mix within the hotel premises.

In this context, a full-service hotel where all amenities are provided has to be serviced by more staff and needs an occupancy rate of 40% to 45% for breaking even.

This is not the case for select service (limited service), the option which has most probably been chosen by Hilton and which requires fewer employees and which needs fewer occupancy numbers in order to recover costs.

Consequently, approximately 2,100 corporate roles were reduced globally in the second quarter.

Hilton's current revenue strategy makes sense when compared to one competitor but it is important to analyse it in context of the wider industry trends.

The wider outlook

According to a survey of 2,000 global business executives by McKinsey done in June 2020, it was found that the COVID-19-led downturn could result in two possibilities in the hospitality industry: either a recovery by 2021 or one by 2023/24.

Exploring this in more detail, it was found that more US luxury hotels are closed compared to economic ones with the latter also benefiting from a higher occupancy rate of 40% compared to only 15% for luxury hotels.

The occupancy of 40% also happens to be the rate for Hilton hotels during the first six months of 2020. This means that Hilton is operating more as an economy hotel and should recover faster to pre-pandemic levels as per McKinsey's scenario A1.

Figure 6: Comparing the recovery of the RevPAR of different classes of hotels.

Source: McKinsey

Interestingly, Hilton is able to take advantage of leisure demand that has been less affected by travel restrictions.

However, Hilton is still suffering from cash burn as business travel is taking longer to recover.

To remedy the situation, the sales department, faced with an erosion of demand from the traditional customer base, is finding alternative ways to sell rooms.

In some cases, rooms are being sold as office space and in other cases as dormitories. Also, "dozens and dozens of deals across the country with universities" have been done according to Executives during the Q2-2020 earnings call.

Still, it is important for sanitation measures to be rigorously respected as any outbreak which is traced back to any of Hilton's hotels may dampen recovery efforts.

Cases of infection could also spark volatility in the stock price.

However, except for some cases in Italy and Australia, hotels have been relatively safe when used as quarantine destinations and the new sanitation program launched by Hilton is a strong positive.

Valuations and key takeaways

Valuations may be on the higher side when taking into consideration trailing Price to Sales but when considering the hospitality-specific RevPAR metric, Hilton more than deserves this higher value.

Hence, my price target is $90-92. While this is higher than the average analysts' target on Yahoo Finance (at $85), it is still lower than the high end of the range, which is $102.

Figure 7: A comparison with peer Marriott

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the hospitality industry, the dire expectations of April and May have not materialized in the second quarter despite occupancy still at lows compared to the normal average of 70%.

Here, the fact that human beings are social beings and like to enjoy away-from-home amenities whenever possible is helping.

Given a choice, we prefer to cherish that drink with a group of friends at the bar instead of sipping it alone in a corner.

While the road to recovery looks tough for the majority of hotels, Hilton by rapidly changing the way it operates and quickly adapting seems one step ahead.

Finally, the revenues for the third quarter look to be better than for the second one as occupancy levels are higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long INN. This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.