Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reports earnings August 27th. Analysts expect revenue of $658.44 million and EPS of -$0.83. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 20% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Sharp Revenue Decline

The shelter-in-place policies designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 has led to millions of Americans being stuck at home. Most shopping has taken place online, if at all. Retailers that garner the majority of their sales through physical locations have been hurt by free falling revenue. Last quarter Abercrombie & Fitch reported revenue of $485 million, down over 30% Y/Y. The expected revenue decline of over 20% this quarter would be an improvement. It would also be better than results from Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), which recently reported a revenue decline of over 30%.

Abercrombie & Fitch temporarily closed stores in March and began to reopen them in certain regions. In early June about 60% of company-owned stores were open. During the earnings call we should receive an indication of how many more stores were reopened and how many still remain closed.

Revenue for Hollister and the Abercrombie brand fell 36% and 30%, respectively. In the past the company had grown revenue on the strength of the Hollister brand, which had been a category killer. Hollister has more exposure to international markets vis-a-vis Abercrombie. Hollister is about 56% of the company's total revenue and could be negatively impacted by dismal economic growth outside the United States. If consumers focus on essential items after the economy reopens, then Hollister could be negatively impacted; sales of fashion-related brands could lag overall retail sales.

Margins Could Sag Again

Last quarter Abercrombie & Fitch's gross margin was 54.4%, down about 600 basis points versus the year earlier period. An inventory write-off was responsible for about 300 basis points of the decline. Heavy promotions needed to drive traffic to the stores also weighed. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $264 million, down over 40% Y/Y.

Store, distribution and marketing costs were a combined $430 million, down only 8%. The fall out was that the company suffered an EBITDA loss of $125 million, a decline of over $140 million compared to the year earlier period. Management will likely cut into marketing expenses again this quarter, yet it may not be enough to keep EBITDA from falling again.

Cash Burn

Several retailers have raised debt to shore up liquidity and fund cash burn. Continual capital raises may not be a long-term option, so retailers must produce positive free cash flow ("FCF"). Abercrombie & Fitch experienced cash burn of $138 million, down from a $115 million outflow in the year earlier period. Inventory was $427 million, down from $434 million at the end of February. It is paramount that the company pare its inventory balance and make room for more up-to-date items. This could be the quickest way to improve cash flow this quarter.

The company had $704 million in cash and over $300 million of working capital. This would be an excellent opportunity to monetize its working capital as the business slows. Abercrombie & Fitch borrowed $210 million in new debt to help shore up liquidity. The company's $232 million debt load is very low and at 1.4x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA, it appears manageable. If management has to raise more debt to fund cash burn, then its debt load could become a point of emphasis. Overall, I believe the quality of the company's balance sheet will drive the narrative going forward. Which retailers have the most liquidity, and have demonstrated the best ability to pare inventory and service debt could determine their long-term survival.

Conclusion

ANF is down over 50% of its March lows. The weak economy could cause revenue and margins to continue to shrink. Sell ANF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.