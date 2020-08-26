Polymetal International plc (publ) (POYYF) CEO Vitaly Nesis on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Polymetal International plc (publ) (OTC:POYYF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 26, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Vitaly Nesis - CEO

Maxim Nazimok - CFO

Daniel Major - UBS

Dan Shaw - Morgan Stanley

Boris Sinitsyn - VTB Capital

Anton Fedotov - Bank of America

Good day and welcome to the Polymetal H1 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

Vitaly Nesis

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to you the conference for 2020 first half report for Polymetal International. I will - I'm joined today Maxim Nazimok, the CFO of Polymetal. And we together will walk you through the webcast presentation and then have a Q&A session.

Let me first start with the disclaimer on Page 2 of the webcast about the forward going statements. And then on Page 3, overall first half 2020 now was quite successful for the Company. We demonstrated strong operating and financial performance. And crucially, we significantly increased returns to shareholders. Gold production grew 4% year-on-year and against the backdrop of strong commodity prices, EBITDA increased by 53%, underlying EPS increased by 98% and dividend per share, which we consider to be the key metric of the corporate success doubled year-on-year.

Now this was made possible not only by strong commodity prices, but by rising production and by our ability to maintain all-in sustaining cash costs at very competitive levels. We currently have year-to-date dividend yield of more than 5% and as we will see later on, this really puts us among the leaders in the global precious metals industry.

Before more granularity on the company's results, importantly, we have been able to advance our key projects, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At POX-2 the key milestone of the project was successfully achieved in August. The autoclave vessel has successfully arrived and was installed on its permanent foundation within the autoclaving section of the processing plant.

This I believe is a significant derisking event for the whole project. At Nezhda we pressed on with the installation of the equipment, ball mills flotation equipment, gravity concentration equipment and thickeners have all been installed. Currently the focus is on the installation of filtering equipment for the dry tail storage area.

Also importantly we became a part to a financing agreement through which an independent group management company was funded by the [indiscernible] Far East Development Fund to build the grid connection of Nezhda.

This will ensure that the operation will receive relatively cheap grid power while Polymetal will not need to incur in a liability on its balance sheet. We believe this transaction paves the way for significant cost upside as well as for a meaningful reduction in the overall carbon footprint of the company.

In terms of corporate governance, the first half saw a significant Board renewal as two of the Directors departed and three new Independent Non-Executive Directors joined. As a result, the share of INED increased to 67% and share of women on the Board increased to 33%. We view both these results as a strong demonstration of our commitment to the best practice in corporate governance.

Our Quorate hybrid AGM drew strong support for all resolution, including the approval of the revised remuneration policy. On the ESG front, we continue advancing our key programs. We importantly introduced ESG KPI this year starting from CEO and COO and cascading down through the levels of the organization. We used to have specific safety and emissions KPIs, but this has now been strengthened by the addition of project specific parameters throughout the company.

Importantly, following the Norilsk Nickel incident in May, we published detailed permafrost disclosure on our website and we continue to monitor corporate exposure to permafrost very diligently and believe there is no net additional risk from climate change related to the specific situation.

A couple of words on COVID-19 update. Clearly the first half and particularly the second quarter was very challenging as the team did our best to make sure that there are no interruptions in production, supply chain or sales. And I'm proud to report that we have not suffered any material negative impact from the pandemic.

Now we also maintain relatively low level of infection across the organization. Currently there are 72 employees tested positive, which obviously is only about 0.5% of our workforce. And importantly of these 72 people, the vast majority are not or have not been tested positively on site, they've been tested positively during intra-shift breaks or during mandatory observatory period.

We continue to maintain very strict precautionary procedures at all production sites. This is continuing against the backdrop of gradual relaxation of quarantine requirements in both Russia and Kazakhstan. We believe that, for the time being, the risks of viral spread at top operating sites warrants additional costs to maintain these procedures.

The additional cost estimated currently is approximately $2.5 million per month. And this for now is what we expect to lock until the end of the year. We also definitely provide support to the communities where we operate and so far we spent about $2 million on medical supplies and equipment. Clearly the well-being of communities now for us is as important as the well-being of our employees.

Page 6, another significant achievement for the first half is the improvement in our safety performance. For the first time since 2015, there were no fatalities in the first half of the year. And in general, we have experienced 12 months running without fatal accidents. Clearly we remain very vigilant and we will try to continue this track record into the future.

Importantly the overall injury frequency rate has also declined very significantly and this is true not only for our own employees, but also for our contractors. Safety will remain the focus of the management team going forward particularly against the backdrop of a significantly strengthening competition for labor in the gold mining industry.

Page 7, a couple of words on production performance in the half before I yield the floor to Maxim. Definitely the increase in production was driven by Kyzyl, which was the star performer in the half. We continue to experience material positive great reconciliations in the upper levels of the open pit.

And some of this will be carried over in the second half as the ore mined previously will be processed in the third quarter. Right now Kyzyl is moving towards the average reserve grade and we do not expect the repeat of this stellar performance next year. So Kyzyl is kind of now at steady state level. Kyzyl performance more than compensated for the slight decline at other assets, mostly grade-driven at mature operations and for discontinued ops.

And [technical difficulty] to Maxim.

Maxim Nazimok

Thank you.

So more detailed look into the specifics of the financial results. Page 8 summarize them in a single table, so basically just a recap of what Vitaly just said, revenue up more than 20%, EBITDA was up 53%. Costs were down 4% for total cash cost and 3% for all in sustaining cash costs. And that combined allowed us to increase both the underlying net earnings and the dividends two-fold year-on-year.

On the cash flow side, the operating cash flow grew even stronger to $300 million in the first half despite the fact that the first half is traditionally seasonally lower for Polymetal. On CapEx, we have spent $248 million and remain on track for the full-year capital expenditure guidance of $475 million.

As a result from negative free cash flow, seasonal negative free cash flow in 2019, we have reported positive free cash flow for $53 million for the first half, net debt to EBITDA continues to decline 1.3 over last 12 months basis, and we expect more material declines as we move throughout the second half.

Page 9, looking into details for revenue. Clearly as the uptick in commodity prices has driven most of the increase, there was an insignificant like 3% sales volume decline, which is temporary and will be reversed in the second half. This is mainly represented by our concentrate at Varvara.

Talking about EBITDA, obviously commodity prices are the key drivers, but we have also benefited from decline in total cash costs and as a result has posted record adjusted EBITDA of $616 million. Looking at cash cost dynamics in more detail, the obvious assumption would be that, we were helped by the foreign exchange. Yet the decline in the average exchange rate year on year wasn't that significant, it was actually only 6%.

So the other factors that have contributed to the total cash cost dynamics would obviously be the increased share of sales from Kyzyl and Vitaly has already marked its stellar performance in terms of production and also changes in grade. This is not just Kyzyl but also a couple of other operations, namely or most importantly Omolon.

All of these factors have offset domestic inflation, which was running at around 3 point something percent. And the uptick in the mining sites, which is revenue linked. So this will be pushing the cash cost further up in the second half. The COVID extra costs added something like $10 per ounce and everything else is pretty much negligible. In cash cost structure, we remain heavily skewed towards costs in the local currencies ruble 48%, tenge, 17%.

So the foreign exchange rate dynamics will continue to play an important role in how we perform in the second half because after a very sharp weakening in March and April both ruble and tenge have recovered part of their losses to arrive at RUB70 per dollar by the end of the reporting period. Right now we see again some kind of moderate weakening, but we'll have to see where we end the year.

So, looking at page 13, this sets out our key sensitivities to the macroeconomic assumptions both the gold price and the foreign exchange. For now we have consciously maintained the same cash cost guidance for the full year between 650 to 700. Predominantly because of the COVID related costs as we see them now are offsetting the impact of the ruble devaluation. We remain very favorably positioned against our competitors in terms of the all in sustaining cash cost levels as you can see from the charts on Page 14. We also remain one of the few miners who continue to lower costs in the current environment.

Turning over to the balance sheet. The dynamics of net debt is set out on Page 15. Again a reminder that our performance on cash flow has been and continues to be pretty seasonal. The first half is traditionally relatively weak on free cash flow due to the seasonality at Mayskoye where we mine and produce whole year around and generate revenue only in the second half.

And we also pay the bulk of our dividends in the first half. This particular period we have paid almost $300 million including the special dividend and the final dividend for 2019. The proceeds from M&A have actually generated another $28 million in terms of cash flow. This is mainly represented by a transaction with VTB with their investments in Veduga. Sales of the non-core assets, which generated $22 million of cash proceeds in the first half and our investments in Tomtor in the amount of $20 million.

Turning over to the leverage. It continues to decline, as I mentioned we maintain a very comfortable net - sorry repayment profile, we actually net cash for 2020. So all of the 2020 repayments are covered by the existing cash balances. The cost of debt has continued to go down in line with the base interest rate and we maintain ample additional liquidity available to us in case of any sudden stress.

Page 17, an important piece of news for today, we revised dividend policy, which has been just approved by the Board. We have looked at the existing dividend policy and actually with a view to increase the transparency and to add predictability into both the capital allocation process within the company and also the dividend flow to our shareholders, the Board has decided to replace the special dividend with a modified policy for the final dividend payments.

So there will be no special dividend effective from 2021. But the Board will now have discretion to increase the final dividend amount up to the full amount of free cash flow generated by the company provided that it is greater than 50% of the underlying net income.

For the interim dividend, the policy remains the same, 50% of underlying net earnings. The minimum - the final dividend is also 50% of underlying net earnings. Both are subject to absolute net debt to EBITDA ceiling of 2.5. We are pretty far away from that ceiling as you can imagine. The beauty of the new policy, as we see it, is more predictability into dividend flow and also more comfort internally by the company to declare the additional dividend. And this will be based on the already final audited financial results.

With this, we remain committed to generating the sector-leading dividend yield. A few illustrations to that, Page 18 is our five-year average, 4.1%, well above most of our peers and very close to FTSE 100 in general. Vitaly already mentioned that for the last 12 months, the dividend yield is actually even higher at 5.4%.

And on dividend dynamics, Page 19, I think it's important to mention that we are not only generating additional profits on the back of the commodity prices, we are fully translating this into increased dividend flows to our shareholders pretty much instantly with dividend per share growing up two-fold year-on-year.

This pretty much concludes the detailed analysis of the financial results. And I will hand over to Vitaly for concluding remarks.

Vitaly Nesis

Page 20 is just the reiteration of 2020 guidance. We are not changing anything presently. Clearly on the cost side, we continue to benefit from weak ruble and weak tenge, but the additional COVID costs remain a concern. Please note that, within the first half, we really had only two full months of additional COVID costs and that translated into roughly $10 per ounce in TCC.

So obviously if as we expect, we'll have 6 months of those costs in the second half, that will translate to about $25 per ounce given the higher sales in the period. So that remains a bit of a drag on our cost performance. Production wise we are very, very certain, we're very confident that we'll meet our guidance.

Page 21 in terms of key milestones and news flow, we plan to conduct our regular Analyst and Investor Day on the 9th of November. It will be focused on growth projects, clearly Nezhda together with the grid line POX-2 and more distant growth prospects including Veduga. In terms of a more granular news flow from the project, we expect releases on initial Tomtor mineral resources and initial Prognoz ore reserves in September, so very shortly.

And in the fourth quarter, we plan to complete the strategic review of Kutyn to announce initial ore reserve for East Bakyrchik which is a new open pit at Kyzyl. And importantly, we plan to complete the construction of steel framework for the autoclave building at POX-2. This will pave the way for the start of smaller equipment installation in this area of the project, which is on the critical path towards the completion.

Now I hope that was a good introduction. And now we would be thrilled to answer your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from [Chris Adar] with Citi.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, my question is on the working capital, I mean, given then the lower sales volume you had in the first half, you had close to $200 million of working capital outflow. Is there any sense which you can provide us as in, what do you expect for the full year working capital?

Vitaly Nesis

This is a pretty traditional thing for Polymetal. I already mentioned, this is mainly represented by Mayskoye. So most of the working capital build up is related to concentrate produced, but not yet sold at Mayskoye. Now we are in August, so the sales and - well the shipments and sales are ongoing in full swing, so we expect effectively a full release of the working capital buildup in the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks a lot.

We'll take our next question from Daniel Major with UBS.

Daniel Major

Hi, can you hear me okay?

Vitaly Nesis

Yes, please.

Daniel Major

Two questions, first on the dividend and the change to dividend policy, I think it's a great move and increase its clarity. But just to be clear on how you expect the framework to work with respect to the balance sheet. Is it fair to assume that you're comfortable after adjusting for seasonal fluctuations in working capital with the net debt ranging between 1.4 to 1.6 sort of billion on a medium-term basis. Obviously, the net debt to EBITDA will change with the commodity prices, but is it fair to assume that level of net debt you're comfortable as not looking to bring that down, is that correct?

Vitaly Nesis

Well Dan, thanks for the question. Actually, a lot of, again a relative leverage reduction, i.e, net debt to EBITDA will occur naturally without management even doing anything by virtue of growing EBITDA on the current commodity prices. I think we will be below one times EBITDA by the end of this year if the current price levels persist until the year end.

So there is no intention to proactively do anything about the absolute size of the debt in the current price environment. In taking any discretionary dividend decisions, the Board will definitely take leverage into consideration. So I think, in any case, we will aim to stay meaningfully below 1.5 times adjusted EBITDA.

Daniel Major

Very clear. Thank you. And then second question on working capital. I guess we're all familiar with this working capital fluctuations, but if you look back over the last 3 years, net working capital has actually consistently increased. If I look forward, can you give any sense of whether you expect structural increases in working capital when POX-2 or Nezhda or Veduga are commissioned, will that see further increases in working capital, or is that or do you sort of factored into the CapEx estimates or the existing sort of working capital held in the business?

Vitaly Nesis

Well, I think this is a very perceptive question. With Nezhda commissioning, the level of working capital will increase and actually the - overall the increases in the working capital levels have been related to the commissioning of the new assets such as Kyzyl and the start of mining at Nezhda where we have accumulated substantial ore stockpile. As Nezhda will be commissioned and for the first year and a half or so, we'll sell its concentrate to China.

The working capital levels will increase next year. However, with the startup of POX-2, we expect the working capital levels to go down as we will be able to take hold of the concentrate processing in-house and thereby to eliminate partially the concentrate stockpile overhang from Nezhda and partially from Mayskoye.

Dan Shaw

Just two from me. The first one, could you just remind us of your budget assumptions that go into your cost guidance? And then the second one if I can ask a slightly longer-term question, if you think about the COVID situation this year, has anything changed with regards to your longer-term planning and investments, for example, we hear more discussion from companies around greater automation and sort of or - and/or remote working not just for office employees, but mine operators too. Is that something you're looking at given potential safety and productivity benefits.

And then following also on that, do you expect to make many changes to your procurement processes going forward just to diversify the source of your purchases and help improve the resilience of your supply chain to disruption in future. Is that something you're looking at? Thank you.

Vitaly Nesis

Thanks a lot. I think the - for the first question, the simple answer is, I personally don't believe automation or remote working can make a meaningful enough dent in overall employment numbers to make the COVID threat materially less important. Anyway the key area of infection at a remote site is not the - it's not working area, it's the [indiscernible] and it's the accommodation. So people would still need to eat together, even if you automate or remote work 10% of the workforce.

Moreover, what we have seen is, against the backdrop of sharp decreases in employment in other sectors, which have been harder hit or particularly hard hit by the pandemic, the governments assume a more muscular position in terms of preventing headcount reduction or actually trying to motivate companies to increase employment.

So I think automation in particular would be [indiscernible] at least for some time in the mining sector. And we certainly believe that, if you take into account all stakeholders' interest, this is not - this is not something that we intend to do. In terms of diversification of sourcing, we actually have been more or less spared the risks of concentrated supply chains because we always - almost always have both Russian and Chinese options.

However, for several very narrow spare categories, mostly related actually to autoclave operations, the pandemic really spurred our price to try to replace imported spares with something made in Russia, particularly around the frequently replaced parts in the parts such as valves and gauges, stainless pipes. So this is - there are a couple of areas or product categories where we believe we will need to change our sourcing strategy significantly. But this is relatively narrow and very specific.

Dan Shaw

And just on - that's very clear. Just on the budget assumptions for costs?

Maxim Nazimok

The budget assumptions were set at RUB65 at the beginning of the year. When maintaining the current guidance, we assumed a range of RUB70 to RUB75 per dollar.

Boris Sinitsyn

Thanks for the presentation and congratulations, obviously, impressive results. A couple of follow-ups on costs and CapEx. Firstly, did I understand correctly - sorry if I missed it, that in the second half of this year, you would see similar COVID-19 negative effect on costs, i.e $10 per ounce? And second question on costs and CapEx. Is it true that - is it correct that, if the current exchange rate of RUB73 stays until year end, you would still see kind of the same guidance for CapEx at roughly $470 million as is stated right now?

Vitaly Nesis

To start with COVID costs per ounce. What I said was actually that, in the first half, COVID costs really impacted only the last 2 months of the period, because the currency requirements were put in place in late March in Russia, slightly before that in Kazakhstan, for the first half we mostly lived of the people already who are on site.

So the real costs really kicked-in in May. So in the second half, we actually expect the per ounce costs of COVID prevention to increase sharply, roughly to $25 per ounce.

And in terms of the CapEx, the bulk of CapEx spending is actually not denominated in rubles or tenge. I think given the current rates probably, and given this year split of CapEx heavily weighted towards POX, probably 65% of CapEx is in dollar and euro. So I don't think ForEx rate fluctuation would have a material impact on our expectation where the final CapEx number will come in. We did experience some of the COVID related extra costs on our capital projects, particularly at POX, but so far, they've been relatively limited due to a limited footprint of our projects.

Boris Sinitsyn

Thank you. That's very clear. Actually I have three more questions, if I may. First one is on your - probably the - any update on the news of new taxation, cross-border taxation regime between Russia and Cyprus, if you have any update on this and your expectations on what would be your effective tax rate in this case?

Second, given the recent price in - sorry the recent increase in gold price, do you see any decrease in attractiveness of offtake terms to China, maybe not in absolute terms, but in a relative terms to gold?

And the last question is, like a specific one on Veduga, it looks like your stockpile had some amount of ore in there, which contains some more or less material amount of gold because of high grade. Are there any plans to monetize this ore stockpile before you commission POX-2? That's - these are the three questions. Thank you.

Vitaly Nesis

Okay. Boris, on your first one, we are pretty much following the news headlines as you do. So what it appears more or less certain is that, they will - the double tax treaty between Russia and Cyprus will stay in place, but it will not be revoked altogether. There was a bit of news that there will be some exemptions in the new tax treaty, allowing the listed companies meeting certain criteria to maintain a 5% rather than 15% withholding tax rate. Yet there is no official text of the new double tax treaty, so although this might present some kind of an exemption available to Polymetal, I cannot yet ascertain this.

So for now, I mean, I don't see any conservative stance on that. In terms of offtake terms to China, I think the spot picture is totally dominated by the shortage of material flow out of Latin America where Peru and Mexico, the two primary sources of concentrates have been hit particularly hard by COVID restrictions.

So right now, actually the market is very favorable. And to give you a sense, even very low quality materials, low grade materials, which previously were extremely difficult to sell or impossible to sell to China without blending now flow into China pretty easily.

And on the third question, which ore did you refer to, Kyzyl?

Maxim Nazimok

Veduga.

Vitaly Nesis

Veduga. For Veduga, we will complete the mining, the ore mining net in about 2 months. Now we'll ship the mine for to Kyzyl, process it into the concentrate. And then this concentrate will go to the existing POX. So this quarter, the third quarter of 2020 will be the last mining quarter for Veduga before the new project comes on stream, ore mining quarter. And the next quarter will be the last processing quarter for a high grade ore before the new project comes in stream.

Anton Fedotov

Thank you very much for presentation. I had two questions. First of all, what do you think about the COVID related risks or risk of a COVID infection in the second half of this year versus the first half? It seems that in Russia at least the virus outbreak moved from large cities towards smaller cities and towards more distant areas. Will it pose a higher risk to your operations in OpEx in the second half?

And my second question relates to the dividend policy announced this morning. It seems to me that, you are effectively migrating to 100% of the free cash flow linked to the leverage, although it is not clearly stated in the dividend policy. Is it correct or 100% payout will be still exceptional and in a normal situation, you will pay lower dividends. Thank you.

Vitaly Nesis

For the first question, you are right in that, there are now more cases in the far east than it was in 2 or 3 months ago. On the other hand there are quite a lot of our employees travel to production sites from Central Russia and from Kazakhstan. So I don't think the geographic spread really plays a role. I think what is important is continued implementation of restrictive measures pretty much proactive prevention of infection entry into the site. So I would rate the COVID risk still is probably number one short-term risk for our business. By no means do we believe that the danger is behind us. We will continue to be vigilant.

Maxim Nazimok

Yes, on the dividends, I would probably going to shift the focus here. So the guaranteed minimum dividend remains the same, 50% of underlying earnings. There is an option or a discretion by the Board to go up to 100% of free cash flow.

But I wouldn't take it as kind of the base case assumption. So, the Board will need to - as was the case with the special dividend, the Board would need to look at the number of factors before being able to distribute all of the free cash flow into dividends. So, probably somewhere in between would be the right assumption to make.

Daniel Major

Hi, just a couple of quick follow-ups. Firstly, can you just remind us in terms of an portfolio M&A disposals, is there anything left to go now in terms of proceeds from disposals you're expecting in second half of this year or 2021?

Vitaly Nesis

We have one more asset, which is still undergoing strategic assessment or sale process, which is Kutyn. Given the much higher gold price, our value expectations for Kutyn have increased. And this actually presents difficulty for the potential buyers because they don't have that much money. We will announce the final resolution for Kutyn probably in November. We either will try to come up with a creative sales structure or we will just abandon the sale and try to save Kutyn within our own portfolio.

Daniel Major

And then just last one, you mentioned about the reduction in treatment charges, is this likely to have a meaningful impact on your cost expectations for Mysquare in the second half, well, full year?

Maxim Nazimok

All of our concentrates are sold on either annual actually long-term contracts. We don't really do spot market sales, really small loss every now and then. So the answer to your question is, no.

Daniel Major

Great. Thanks.

Vitaly Nesis

Well, thank you very much for active participation. We look forward to receiving additional questions and clarification requests by e-mail or by phone either to senior management or to IR team. And thank you again and have a very nice day. Stay healthy. Bye-bye.

