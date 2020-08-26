Investors can use options to gain a much higher yield over the next 5 months highlighting the amount of volatility in options.

The company will be nearly 10% FCF positive in 2021, on top of a near 20% yield, which will support strong shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer has an enormous and impressive portfolio of assets as the company moves towards the path of being FCF positive.

Energy Transfer (ET) is one of the largest midstream companies in the world with a market capitalization of more than $17 billion. The company has clearly become a cash flow giant, as its share price of roughly $6.5 versus a 52-week high of more than $14 shows that investors are continuing to ignore it. However, with options, investors can dramatically increase their yield while getting a quality company at a great price.

Energy Transfer - Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Overview

Energy Transfer is a large integrated midstream company with an exciting portfolio of assets.

Energy Transfer Overview - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer has roughly 90 thousand miles of crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and refined product pipelines that carry essential commodities everywhere in the United States. Roughly 30% of U.S. natural gas and crude oil are moved on Energy Transfer pipelines. That means that the majority of Americans have at some point utilized assets transferred by Energy Transfer.

It's also worth noting that the company has international assets that help diversify its U.S. based risk. Past that, for the industry it operates in, it has a significant product and geographic assets. The company has assets located throughout major supply basins in the United States, which tend to have much lower breakeven costs continuing production through the downturn.

On the financial side, the company's overall portfolio is strong. We'll discuss this in more detail in the financial section, but the company, in the worst quarter of the collapse, had $2.44 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $1.27 billion in DCF. It's $448 million in post 18% dividend yield cash flow at the peak of the downturn highlight the strength of the company's portfolio.

Energy Transfer Capital Spending Improvements

Energy Transfer has focused on continuing to invest in growth, while rapidly decreasing this spending in the coming years. The company is taking advantage of the earnings from a massive portfolio of capital spending.

Energy Transfer Capital Spending - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer spent a dramatic $3.4 billion on 2020E growth capital, already a 15% reduction from the original estimate (~$500+ million). The company's subsequent growth capital estimates have declined dramatically for subsequent years with 2021E growth capital now at ~$1.3 billion and 2022E and 2023E growth capital at ~$600 million.

The company is making the right moves by dramatically cutting its capital spending. When your stock is yielding almost 20%, the market is clearly stating it doesn't believe in your cash flow. Why keep investing cash flow in growth when you can choose to either buy back shares or choose other forms of shareholder rewards.

Energy Transfer Capital Spending - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Investors who invest today are taking advantage of multiple years of aggressive growth spending. The company's growth spending is declining significantly from $5.5 billion in 2017 to $1.3 billion in 2021E. However, the company is now reaping the benefits of tens of billions of dollars of capital spending over the past few years.

Throughout this time, Energy Transfer has managed to grow adjusted EBITDA from $7.3 billion in 2017 to $10.35 billion in 2020E - a near 50% growth in 3 years.

Energy Transfer FCF Positive

Energy Transfer is now aggressively on the path to being FCF positive.

Energy Transfer 2020E adjusted EBITDA - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is estimating $10.35 billion of 95% fee-based adjusted EBITDA for 2020. In 2Q 2020, the company had a 52% DCF conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA implying nearly $5.4 billion in DCF. The company's dividend obligations for the year, at a nearly 20% yield, are just a hair under $3.3 billion.

That leaves the company with a $2.1 billion post dividend in DCF. For 2020, the company is spending $3.4 billion on growth capital, but it has already spent most of that and that's expected to decline going forward. For example, based on 2021 spending, the company will have $800 million in FCF, a 5% FCF yield post-distribution on its market capitalization.

Going into 2022-2023, that number will become nearly $1.5 billion. That DCF will enable the company to buyback debt or generate other forms of shareholder rewards.

Energy Transfer Insider Ownership

Going into the coming years, investors aggressively believe in Energy Transfer's story and potential for FCF.

Energy Transfer Insider Ownership - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer insiders have been aggressively buying stock despite incredibly significant insider ownership already. Insider ownership is at an astounding 14.5%, significantly faster than all of the company's competitors. Insiders have, in 2020 alone, purchased 10.6 million units (for ~$110 million) or more than 0.5% of the company.

The company has significant growth potential from here on out that is worth paying close attention to.

Energy Transfer Option Investing

For investors who want to increase their yield, we recommend looking at investing in Energy Transfer options on top of their investment.

Energy Transfer Option Chain - TD Ameritrade

The above image shows the company's options with a Jan. 21 expiration date. Investors could, for example, buy 100 shares and sell Covered CALLs with a $7 strike price expiring mid-Jan 2021. The price of these options is roughly $0.6/share. That means investors are getting a 21.6% annualized yield from these options alone over the next 5-month period with dividends.

That pushes your yield towards 40% for that 5-month period, with the immense amount of volatility baked into options. That doesn't count the extra $0.44 in capital gains if the offer actually went through.

Now, investors should be very clear about the potential downside of options. In this case, with this option, investors are limiting their upside, without limiting their downside (technically, their downside is lower by the price of the options). Generally, that's frowned upon; however, in this case, we feel it's worth it. Investors can increase their cash flow if the stock remains range bound but will lower their cost basis for this long-term positive cash flow holding even if the cash flow drops.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer's risk is the chance of a long-term decline in capital spending, which would put long-term pressure-volume commitments and new contracts. That would hurt the company's ability to generate fresh new cash flow in the coming years, so it's something investors should pay close attention to. However, with prices on their path to recovery, Energy Transfer has enormous potential.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has exciting long-term potential and the ability to generate substantial long-term rewards. The company is moving past its investment phase into its shareholder return phase, and those who invest today, as the company moves towards being FCF positive, will be able to generate strong shareholder rewards.

For those who invest today, they'll gain a near 20% yield and $1.5 billion of post capital spending and dividend FCF. That can be used to repurchase shares or a variety of other things. Investors can also take advantage of the amount of yield baked into options to dramatically increase their yield. That increase in yield is the icing on the cake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.