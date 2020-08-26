Before entering into any position, one must always have a time horizon in mind. This is especially important with stocks that have been beaten up due to COVID-19, such as Delta Air Lines (DAL). The entire travel industry has come under fire due to the global pandemic, and rightfully so. I think most people will travel again, the question at hand is when.

How Does The Short Term Look? (0-6 months)

I think this is where the most uncertainty lies. Which is why the stock is behaving the way it is. Investors want to see some life in the company before diving in, and they just aren't seeing it yet. What is positive, is analysts are expecting revenue to continue to climb higher from Q2.

Is it back to the levels pre-COVID-19? No. And it's not even close. To expect the stock to fly back to pre-COVID-19 levels before the revenue is at least close to where it was is a little silly in my opinion. I think the theme for the next few months should be more about survival and not destroying the balance sheet. Based on the Q2 numbers we saw in mid-July, the current cash burn rate was $43 million a day. To the positive, for all of June, it was "only" $27 million a day on average. The company ended the quarter with $15.7 billion left in liquidity. Looking ahead to Q3, even with the increase in capacity, Delta is looking to cut costs by 50% year over year again. This is an awkward statement to digest, but it is positive as it shows the increased variability in their cost structure that they are shooting for.

How Does The Medium Term Look? (6 months - 3 years)

In the Q2 earnings release, CEO Ed Bastian had this to say:

Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery,

This statement goes hand in hand with what we saw happen due to 9/11 in September of 2001. As you can see below, it was almost 3 years before we saw passenger numbers get back to where they were.

For what it's worth, I do not think it will take near as long, especially if there is a vaccine. Looking at what is happening with some of the cruise lines as they sell out cruises into 2021, I think people are keen on traveling again as soon as possible. Personally, the only thing stopping me right now is having to quarantine back home (in Canada) for two weeks if I do indeed travel. I know I am not alone in that. Getting that vaccine is the first step to seeing these numbers really start to climb higher.

Looking at revenue, currently, analysts are expecting revenue in 2021 to fall just below what we saw in 2010. That's right, 10 years ago. For reference, the stock price was sub $15. What is positive is the revenue will almost double year over year, the only issue is everyone is expecting that to happen. If it does not, look out below. How much appreciation do we see over the next couple of years? I can't say for sure, but I am willing to bet the stock will begin to grind higher with big moves on any vaccine news. I do not think bankruptcy is something investors should be concerned about within the medium term as the US Government is more than likely to continue to bail the airlines out until we are back to somewhat normal capacity. The debt to equity ratio is currently sitting at 280%. If Delta can work this back to sub 100% over the next couple of years, it should be considered a win.

How Does The Long Term Look? (3 Years +)

In my opinion, if you are buying the stock, this is why you would even consider it. In 3 years +, we should be fully back to pre-COVID-19 numbers (at least as far as flight capacity goes), and revenue should be catching up as well. This is where the true test of the cost structure that Delta has put forward at this point. The company could see profits start to increase drastically if they can learn a few things from this current pandemic.

Only one analyst is willing to look over 3 years ahead, and they have EPS pegged at $4.55 for 2023. This puts the company back in the 2017/2018 range. This sort of range would give shareholders a lot more confidence. Taking a look at the current valuation below, you can see that the stock is drastically undervalued based on future cash flows. For what it's worth, I think the "Fair Value" listed here is a bit high itself as the stock has not even reached that point, but I do think there is money to be made here. Even the Seeking Alpha Quant rating has the stock at a B- as far as value goes.

For what it's worth, pre-COVID-19 the Quant ratings were very good across the board. I think to believe that we will never see Delta perform the way it was is short-sighted. Yes, it may take some time, but I have faith that the travel industry will rebound stronger than it was before. The only real risk to this thesis crashing down is another pandemic. I believe we will see future pandemics, and I hope we are better prepared across the board for it. I do not think the industry could handle a second pandemic in the next few years.

What Does The Price Say Right Now?

If your time horizon is long enough, you could care less about what the price is saying today. For those of us with a medium(ish) time horizon, it's important to keep an eye on in case things do go further south. We still find ourselves ~50% down from the highs early in the year, meaning the stock has to more than double to get back to those levels. As for when that happens, I have no idea. As mentioned above, Delta is looking at ways to get somewhat back to normal as soon as possible, but I do not think the second we are back to normal we will see the stock back up to previous highs. I think it will take some time for investors to gain confidence in the travel industry as a whole which will keep a bit of a lid on the price.

As for the technicals, I think the bottom is in. There is quite a bit of support from various levels that makes me feel comfortable saying this. Starting with the 200-hour moving average. As I mentioned back at the end of May when I last wrote about Delta, this has been a crucial level to watch, and that holds true now. As you can see below, since that previous article, we saw a run-up, and a positive test in early June, but found ourselves trapped below it again until early August. Since that cross, we have had a couple of positive tests and bounced off the moving average nicely.

Finding horizontal support on Delta right now is really easy. This is both good and bad. Good because the support is so strong and has been tested multiple times. Bad because everyone and their dog can see it which could lead to a weak hand situation. In other words, algorithms and professional traders could look to sink the stock just below to buy up everyone who sells on the break. This again brings in the time horizon question. If you are in for the long haul, you don't care. Otherwise, $24 is an important level to watch.

In the above picture, you can also see a triangle forming. These have a tendency to break either way and usually on a pretty strong move. Given the recent optimism when it comes to COVID-19, I believe this could be a catalyst to push the stock positively out of this range, but I could be wrong and we get bad news in 20 minutes and the stock sinks again. If I have learned anything, it is that things continue to change by the hour when it comes to COVID-19. Like it or not, this stock is tied to the COVID-19 news cycle.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, when looking at the stocks hardest hit by COVID-19 such as Delta, managing your time frame/expectations is extremely important. It is unrealistic to expect the stock to double in the next few months with no news, and hundreds of planes still sitting idle. This is going to take time. The real money will be made in the long term, but there is potential to trade it in the short/medium term as the stock has remained fairly volatile. Identify your ideal time frame, and then pick your position. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.