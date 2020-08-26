ViacomCBS's (VIAC) (VIACA) stock has increased by more than 50% since my latest article on the company was published back in May and there’s every reason to believe that it will appreciate further in the near-term. Despite the weakness of the advertising market, which was caused by the pandemic, the company’s streaming revenues were able to offset the total losses and ViacomCBS successfully beat its income forecast for the quarter. Since ViacomCBS doesn’t have any debt maturities in the next couple of years, the management will be able to rebrand and launch its new OTT offerings and not worry too much about the company’s leveraged balance sheet. By trading below its peers, ViacomCBS continues to be one of my top picks in the media industry and I have no plans to unwind my position in the foreseeable future.

Learning to Thrive in the New Media Landscape

The pandemic greatly affected the business of ViacomCBS, as the company’s revenues in Q2 were down 12% Y/Y to $6.28 billion. The major decline came from the advertising business, which was down 27% Y/Y. Despite this, the company managed to generate $1.29 billion in operating income, which is above the consensus of $1.07 billion. At the same time, ViacomCBS’s affiliate business increased by 2% Y/Y during the period thanks to the growth of the company’s streaming business. By delivering growth across the board, the company’s OTT offerings such as CBS All Access, Showtime OTT, and Pluto TV were able to increase their revenues by 52% Y/Y, combined. At the same time, ViacomCBS was able to increase its free cash flow by 275% Y/Y by spending less on the production of new series and paying less on its interest rate expenses during the quarter.

Source: ViacomCBS

There’s no denying that over time, the traditional advertising business will decline, as cord-cutting continues to take place right now. To minimize its downside, ViacomCBS will continue to license its content to third parties, while at the same time, it will expand and grow its OTT offerings at the expense of the traditional linear TV business. The company already signed a partnership deal with Apple (AAPL) and it now offers access to CBS All Access and Showtime OTT on Apple TV+. In addition, ViacomCBS is currently in the midst of rebranding its CBS All Access offering and it plans to launch an upgraded offer next year. It seems that the company wants to shift its focus and cater to a younger audience too and there’s already a rumor that CBS All Access will be rebranded to Paramount Plus and is likely going to include a library of movies from Paramount Pictures. ViacomCBS is also interested in expanding its international presence and recently it announced the launch of a global streaming service in 2021.

At the same time, there’s a chance that ViacomCBS will decide to sell itself to a bigger competitor with an established foothold in the OTT field. After the passage of the company’s patriarch Sumner Redstone earlier this month, Financial Times reported that ViacomCBS isn’t opposed to the sale of its business. For those who are unaware, the majority of ViacomCBS voting power is in the hands of the company called National Amusement, which itself is controlled by the Redstone family trust. Without Sumner Redstone, who openly opposed a sale, other members of the Redstone family could shift their stance on the possible sale and vote in favor of being acquired by another media behemoth. Considering that the media field is on the verge of a major consolidation, selling itself for a premium to unlock value might be the right choice to make.

The problem is that there’s a stipulation, which states that National Amusement cannot vote in favor of the sale if it’s not going to receive at least 30% of the voting power in the entity, which will purchase ViacomCBS. However, since Sumner Redstone is no longer alive, lawyers from both parties will likely find a solution to this dilemma. The bigger problem for a potential acquirer will be the ViacomCBS debt situation. With more than $20 billion in debt, ViacomCBS might be a less attractive takeover target in comparison to other, leaner media companies with the same growth potential.

At the same time, if ViacomCBS decides not to sell itself in the near-term, then the increased competition could limit its growth in the long term. While Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) already established themselves as the largest streaming platforms in the world, there’s also a handful of other platforms that constantly increase in size and saturate the streaming market. Platforms like HBO Max, Peacock, STARZPLAY, and others have been increasing the number of their subscribers in recent years and the competition between all of them will only intensify in the foreseeable future. All of this will drive the average customer acquisition cost in the OTT field higher.

Despite all of those risks, ViacomCBS will be able to thrive in the current environment, as it was able to increase the number of its total subscribers to 13.5 million in Q2, which is an increase of 50% Y/Y. While it’s true that the company has a leveraged balance sheet, the business has no debt maturities in the next couple of years and its interest coverage is 4x. At the same time, ViacomCBS has $2.3 billion in cash reserves and $3.5 billion in the credit facility, it’s on track to achieve annualized run-rate cost synergies of $800 million, and it’s currently planning to sell its publishing business, Simon & Schuster, for $1 to $2 billion. Considering all of this, ViacomCBS is not going to have a liquidity crunch anytime soon and it will be able to deleverage its books in the next couple of years. There’s also a high chance that its business will continue to generate positive FCF, while its new OTT offerings will be able to create additional shareholder value along the way. With a forward P/E ratio of 7.56x, which is below the industry’s median of 12.71x, ViacomCBS trades below its peers and has more room for growth. For that reason, I continue to hold shares of ViacomCBS in my portfolio and have no plans to sell them in the near-term.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC, VIACA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.