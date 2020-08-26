I believe Valeo will navigate these short-term challenges and continue to grow share in the emerging hybrid/EV market, driving mid-single-digit revenue and FCF growth and supporting a higher valuation.

Near-term liquidity is a challenge, as Valeo is uncomfortably close to its debt covenants and the bond ratings are only one step from junk.

Management is going with what appears to be a fairly conservative outlook for the second half, as management believes sporadic COVID-19 shutdowns could interrupt the recovery.

Valeo posted ugly numbers for the first half, as cost leverage was weaker than expected and the company missed EBITDA expectations by a wide margin.

Even though the second quarter was a pretty rough one for the auto sector, Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) held up okay in some respects. There are some issues to discuss with respect to orders, writedowns, and the balance sheet, but I believe these are transitory problems, and I continue to believe that Valeo is the best play on EVs in Europe and up there with BorgWarner (BWA) and Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) as key names to consider for the hybrid/EV evolution.

Valeo shares are up more than 30% in local terms and closer to 40% for the ADRs, roughly matching the performance of BorgWarner, since my last Valeo article and outperforming rivals like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) and Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY). Even with that solid run, I think these shares remain meaningfully undervalued on the basis of long-term revenue and FCF growth ranging from the low end of the mid-single-digits to the high end.

A Brutal Set Of Numbers

There’s no point in sugarcoating Valeo’s second quarter/first half performance – it was pretty ugly. While revenue was in line and the company did okay relative to build-rates, profitability was weak, with a 60% miss on the EBITDA line and a EUR 540M miss on the adjusted EBIT line (versus first-half revenue of 7,058M).

Revenue declined 48% in the second quarter, with a 49% drop in organic original equipment sales and a 33% drop in aftermarket sales. BorgWarner (down 43%) and Conti did a little better on the OE side (down 46%), while Autoliv (ALV) had a similar result. Valeo’s aftermarket business doesn’t get much attention (it’s less than 15% of revenue), but this performance was consistent with Tenneco’s (TEN) aftermarket business (it’s not the best comp, but it’s a comp).

Looking at the segments, Comfort was down 46%, Powertrain was down 48%, Thermal was down 53%, and Visibility was down 50%.

There are two ways to look at the company’s performance relative to build-rates. In a straight-up analysis, Valeo came in about 200bp short after significant outperformance (+1,600bp) in the first quarter that had me concerned about inventory-building. If you reindex the numbers to account for Valeo’s actual market exposures, they outperformed by about 600bp, with very modest performance in North America (+20bp), solid performance in Europe (+600bp), and even better performance in China (+990bp). By segment, Comfort was strong (almost 600bp ahead of build-rates) and Powertrain was healthy (almost 400bp ahead), but Thermal was a bit weak (-117bp).

Valeo only reports detailed financials on a semi-annual basis, so I want to be clear about the distinctions between second quarter and first half results. First half revenue declined 28%, with a 29% decline in OE parts. Comfort declined 24%, Powertrain declined 27%, Thermal declined 33%, and Visibility declined 30%. Gross margin fell 1,070bp on severe under-absorption, while EBITDA plunged 83% and EBIT went into a loss. There was really no good news at the segment level; Comfort margins are still company-leading (6%), but every segment got hammered.

The weak EBIT number also included EUR 457M in writedowns. Importantly, none of these were related to the company’s electrification assets, with writedowns for Brazilian production assets, diesel assets, and top column modules tied to lower expected near-term revenue; to that end, management made these writedowns with the view that 2019 levels of sales wouldn’t be regained until 2023.

Weak Near-Term Trends, With Some Balance Sheet Concerns …

Management’s guidance for the second half was weaker than the sell-side expected. Management pegged its guidance to the IHS forecast of a 10% yoy production decline in the second half, and believes the company can outgrow build-rates and generate a 10% EBITDA margin and some positive free cash flow.

Relatively speaking, Valeo management was subdued in its tone and cautious about assuming a sustained second-half rebound. While conditions/activity have definitely improved in recent months, Valeo is not ruling out the risks of second-wave shutdowns and weaker demand as the COVID-19 recession impacts consumer confidence and spending. With a potentially erratic demand outlook, manufacturing efficiency will be compromised, and I believe that’s the principle reason why the EBITDA guide was soft.

Net debt expanded to over EUR 4B in the first half, and that is about 3x the current sell-side EBITDA estimate for 2020. Valeo’s covenants require 3.5x coverage, and I see a risk that Moody’s and/or S&P could downgrade Valeo’s debt to junk before year-end (the bonds are currently Baa3 / BBB- with negative watch warnings). I believe can manage this risk, but it is a near-term challenge investors should appreciate.

… But The EV Opportunity Is Unharmed

While Valeo booked only EUR 5.6B in orders in the first half (down about 50%), that decline isn’t out of proportion to the underlying declines in auto activity. Frankly, with most auto customers battening down the hatches and focused on cutting costs and preserving liquidity, it’s no surprise that RFQs for future launches weren’t pressing items on the agenda. To that end management expects order activity to rebound in the second half, and management further noted no meaningful delays in BEV/hybrid launches where it’s involved.

I continue to find a lot to like in Valeo’s EV/hybrid platform, underpinned by its joint venture with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). OEMs including Daimler, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, and Volkswagen are already partners on various programs, and I believe there will be many opportunities for additional wins down the road – not only from currently-uncommitted OEMs, but also from OEMs who are ultimately unhappy with their own internal or outsourced efforts from other suppliers.

The Outlook

Honestly, if you were holding Valeo for its prospects in the second quarter, I don’t know what to tell you – this story has never been about 2020 performance, but rather steady progress with EV/hybrid programs and improving visibility on the Siemens JV moving towards eventual profitability. This sharp downturn hasn’t helped that last item, but I see no signs of meaningful interruption on the EV/hybrid opportunity.

My near-term estimates were pretty conservative next to the sell-side before this quarter, and that remains the case. I believe Valeo will regain 2019 levels of revenue before 2023 (2022, actually), but I do expect a weaker 2020 than I previously modeled. Longer term, though, nothing changes, and I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4% on EV/hybrid content growth and FCF growth of around 7% as cost variablization and the maturation/scale-up of the Siemens JV helps margins.

The Bottom Line

Weaker near-term cash flow does hurt by DCF-based fair value some, but I still believe that Valeo is notably undervalued, with 20% or greater upside from here. There’s certainly risk to this story, including near-term liquidity risk and longer-term competitive risk (as well as hybrid/EV adoption risk), but I believe investors can still get a more than adequate return on that risk at today’s price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.