The stock isn't quite pricing in the struggles ahead, but should the market push shares lower, investors should be ready to strike.

While the quarter was solid, the real impact of COVID-19 will be felt in FY2021 with a large drop in earnings expected.

Many companies have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and dividend champion Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has been no exception. Despite the company managing a top and bottom line beat when it concluded its 2020 fiscal year last month, the stock's share price remains below pre-COVID-19 levels. While the depressed share price may seem like a buying opportunity, the impact of COVID-19 will be more strongly felt in FY2021. Earnings are forecasted to be drastically lower, and it doesn't look like this is quite fully priced into the stock. We will verify ADP's fundamental strength, and outline what an attractive entry point might look like.

COVID-19's Impact On ADP's Business

Automatic Data Processing is a company that provides various human resource products and services to employers all over the world. It was widely expected that a surge in unemployment thanks to shutdowns (in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus) would have a devastating impact on a company such as ADP.

Data by YCharts

ADP wrapped up its fiscal year with 2020 Q4 earnings at the end of July. The company posted better than expected numbers with a top and bottom line beat (revenues beat by $60M and EPS beat by $0.18 on an adjusted basis).

However, the impact of COVID-19 on ADP isn't avoided, simply delayed. The company had some unfortunate news during its earnings presentation. The company's new business bookings are down a whopping 67% in its Employer Services segment.

Source: Automatic Data Processing

Additionally, the company guided for earnings to take a big hit in FY2021. From 2020 EPS of $5.92, next year's earnings will be down between 13% and 18%.

Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Strong

While 2021 will be a tough year for the company, ADP is a strong business with good fundamentals. In other words, they will be fine in the long run. How do we know this?

First of all, the setback for ADP will not drastically impact their operating metrics. The company is anticipating EBIT margin losses of 300 basis points.

With EBIT margins for 2020 coming in at 23%, we are talking about a reduction to 20%. A 13% hit to profitability hurts, but it won't be nearly enough to really distress the company. Revenues will be down mid-single digits, and the resulting loss of cash will be absorbed by a sparkling balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

The company is virtually debt free on a net basis, so even if things are worse than expected, ADP is well equipped to deal with this temporary setback.

The Stock Isn't Pricing In What Could Be A Slow Recovery

While ADP is positioned well for the long term, the shorter term is a bit more unclear. ADP came into the pandemic benefitting from a booming economy with very little unemployment.

Almost regardless of how the rest of the pandemic plays out, it's unlikely that employment will snap-back to pre-pandemic levels. Many of the furloughs are becoming permanent layoffs, and it remains to be seen how many businesses will be unable to reopen their doors.

Data by YCharts

Even though the stock remains below pre-pandemic highs, the stock still trades at an earnings multiple of 23.8X, which is roughly in line with the stock's 10-year median multiple of 24.8X.

There are two issues with this. First, the past 10 years represent a strong economic backdrop versus the current situation. Since 2010, the economy has steadily trended higher (for the most part). It remains to be seen how long it will take for the global economy to recover from the fallout of COVID-19. Airlines have already made it clear that they expect a multi-year recovery ahead. So, while ADP is a strong company, the operating environment (employment) over the next few years appears harsher than much of the decade leading up to COVID-19.

This flows into my second concern. The company is poised to see a setback in operating performance, which management has already guided to for 2021. If we take the company's EPS of $5.92 and back it down 15% (the midpoint of 2021 guidance), the resulting $5.03 per share produces a forward earnings multiple of 28.2X. Even worse, it's impossible to know whether or not ADP will see earnings pressure in 2022, 2023, etc. In summary, the current stock price doesn't price in very much hardship when there is clear hardship on the way.

Wrapping Up

To be clear, the long-term outlook of ADP is positive. It's a leading player in its industry and has a clean balance sheet. The company has also grown steadily with revenues growing at a 5% CAGR over the past decade and earnings following with a 9% CAGR.

However, ADP does appear poised for some near-term turbulence. I don't believe that the stock price accurately reflects what is coming. This could mean a better buying opportunity down the road when turbulence hits or the market isn't setting new all-time highs. Shares would offer a bit more of a margin of safety were they to retreat to average values on a forward basis (in other words, factor in the looming drop in earnings). This would mean a forward multiple of 24X or $120 per share.

As a long-term investor, building a position during a temporary setback (when it's not a reflection of a company's fundamentals) can prove lucrative when the operating environment eventually turns for the better.

