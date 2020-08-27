As the incumbent share-leader, Renesas will face intense competition in autos, but the company's opportunities in safety/infotainment are meaningful, as are opportunities for space-saving/power-saving combo solutions.

Although Renesas posted better than expected Q2 results and has stabilized its market share, investors seem skeptical about the company's ability to outgrow its served markets and expand margins.

With most semiconductor stocks having rallied strongly on the expectation of sharp V-shaped recoveries in major markets like autos and industrials, finding bargains in the space has gotten more challenging. While Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) too has seen a strong recovery rebound (more than doubling from its April lows), the stock has significantly lagged the SOX index over the past year, as well as peers/rivals like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), STMicro (STM), and Texas Instruments (TXN), on what I believe are elevated concerns about market share loss in autos and inadequate margin leverage.

I don’t want to underplay the risks that Renesas is facing in the auto business; companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), NXP, ON Semi (ON), and STMicro are targeting the sector aggressively, and I don’t see Renesas as particularly well-placed in vehicle electrification. On the other hand, the non-auto business is doing well, with the IDT acquisition having added some meaningful diversification. Not unlike the situation with STMicro a year or so ago, I think there’s too much pessimism here, and I believe the combination of improving end-markets and improved execution can drive a higher valuation for the shares.

A Strong Second Quarter

Renesas did far better in its second quarter than either the sell-side or the company’s management expected. Although revenue declined 13% yoy and 7% qoq, it was 4% above the high end of management’s guidance range and comfortable above sell-side expectations. Relative to peers, this performance was basically in line with TI, better than NXP, and weaker than STMicro.

Auto semiconductor sales declined 23% yoy and 22% qoq, notably better than NXP and TI (and likely STMicro, though that company doesn’t offer the same detail), and well ahead of a global build-rate of -45% (and a -40% in the Japanese/Korean markets). Control was incrementally weaker than infotainment, with infotainment boosted by some recent wins. Industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT (or 3I) revenue declined about 2% yoy and grew 11% qoq; while the performance of the comp group was mixed, Renesas outperformed low single-digit growth at TI, but couldn’t match NXP’s high-teens qoq growth. Within 3I, data center was a noticeable area of strength.

Gross margin improved almost four points from the year-ago level and slightly on a sequential basis. Auto gross margin improved 240bp yoy, but declined almost three points qoq, while 3I improved slightly yoy and weakened 160bp qoq. As has been the case for some time, 3I gross margin is substantially higher – 57.4% versus 36.4%.

Operating income rose 11% and declined 10% qoq, with margin up four points from last year and down 70bp from the prior quarter. Not surprisingly, auto operating margins are well below 3I margins (11% versus 26%-plus), but cost-cutting efforts in non-core businesses and ongoing cost synergies from the IDT deal are making positive contributions.

Inventory days rose 12 from the year-ago level and 10 from the prior quarter. Management has significantly curtailed production (the opposite of TI’s strategy), with utilization down six points to 47% in the quarter, as the company is looking to avoid past problems with channel inventory. Given that the company used to generate gross margins in the high 30%’s to low 40%’s on utilization rates in the 70%’s (or higher), I’d argue that the acquisition of IDT and the ongoing improvements in the auto business are producing some noticeable benefits.

Cautious Guidance, But A Better Long-Term Outlook

Management was cautious with guidance for the third quarter, calling for flat sequential revenue in a quarter where many of its peers called for sequential growth. Renesas management believes that auto channel inventories are “excessive” and management sounded incrementally more cautious on the outlook for a sharp second-half rebound, so it is managing production and inventories accordingly.

At the same time, though, the outlook for the auto business is improving. The company had already hit 80% of its auto order target at midyear, including a major ($1 billion) ADAS/AD win with a Tier 1 customer and increasing “combo” awards that include Renesas’s analog, power, and embedded offerings. Management is actively targeting more in-vehicle infotainment business (as well as ADAS), and this is an area where the company had recently been under-investing.

While I’m bullish on Renesas’s long-term opportunities in autos, that bullishness does come with some caution. Renesas seems to have stabilized its microprocessor market share (it’s the leader with 19% overall share) and it is still the leader in auto MCUs (having slightly improved its share in recent years), but rivals like NXP, TI, and STMicro are all aggressively targeting growth opportunities in autos.

I am also concerned that Renesas may have under-innovated in areas like power management, and that may well cost the company meaningful per-car content. Renesas has posted some wins, but I believe companies like Infineon and STMicro are better-placed here. Safety, infotainment, and autonomy are all major long-term opportunities and areas where Renesas has historically had good share, but it remains to be seen if the company’s newest offerings will prove as competitive.

Looking at the 3I business, I’m still bullish on data center spending through 2020 and into 2021, with COVID-19 only driving more spending to support work-from-home demand, and 5G spending for several years. While demand for factory automation and appliances is not strong now, I believe these markets will recover meaningfully in 2021.

The Outlook

I don’t expect Renesas to outgrow its served markets to the same extent as NXP, STMicro, or TI, in part because I think it will be very difficult for Renesas to maintain its historical share in autos and I believe the company will lose out on some content opportunities in areas like hybrid/EV power management. I do still expect market outgrowth, though, as Renesas is well-placed to leverage growing auto safety and infotainment content, as well as growth in factory automation, IoT/industrial IoT, and data centers.

I’m expecting around 4% long-term revenue growth from Renesas, but a lower growth around 3% would still support an attractive enough return potential to merit a bullish position. I also expect ongoing margin improvements from past restructuring/integration efforts and a mix shift toward higher-value products, as the company’s 3I business continues to grow. While a high teens adjusted FCF margin would not be particularly impressive for the sector, it would still be enough to drive a double-digit annualized expected return.

Looking at my margin-based valuation models, Renesas still looks undervalued, but it’s worth mentioning that companies that under-earn on gross and operating margin tend to be penalized more than you would otherwise think is “fair” based on calculated relationships between margins and valuation multiples.

The Bottom Line

I believe that Renesas is priced for a healthy double-digit annualized return from here, making it one of the relatively few attractively-priced chip companies that don’t have glaring strategic or competitive problems. While it’s true that I think Renesas will have to fight hard in the auto space, I believe the company’s ability to craft combo solutions will be an important differentiator, and I like the long-term opportunities in 3I. Accordingly, I think this is a name to consider today as the auto and industrial markets are poised to turn.

