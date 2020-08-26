The business is mature but continues to grow at a good pace operating within a market that is as lucrative as ever.

The cultural emphasis on academic excellence and the cutthroat competition for top universities have been pushing Chinese parents to start their offspring off on formal education earlier, to sign them up for more after-school classes and to keep them enrolled for longer. This unrelenting demand for quality courses tends to favor leading players that benefit from scale and brand recognition. TAL Education Group (TAL) offers a clear example.

Getty Images

An established player in the K-12 tutoring world, TAL's offline network spans 871 after-school learning centers across 70 cities in China. Adoption of online technologies has been in the works since the listing in 2010, and this accumulated stock of technological applications has helped TAL keep enrollment numbers high and power through some recent quarters despite missing earnings targets.

Technology is an upside opportunity for TAL but also an external threat. The industry is becoming increasingly crowded, especially with COVID-19 bringing the perks of online services into sharp focus. Challenged by tech powerhouses that are getting on the online education bandwagon, traditional players like TAL may find it more difficult and more costly to keep expanding market share. So its investments in edtech, along with sales and marketing outlays, will remain steep.

TAL is also burdened with certain governance issues that concern its recent admission of a corporate misconduct as well as the company's mishandling of a short seller attack before that.

All things considered, we are withholding a rating on TAL for the time being. We will be observing the competitive situation and looking out for signs of the company stepping up its investor communication game.

Performance

Overall, TAL has been an impressive growth story. In the nine years since listing to FY2020, TAL's revenue went up more than 28 times, at a compound annual rate of 45.7%. For a large company that TAL has become, gross margins averaged a high 50.8%. Because expansion, along with spending on maintaining the quality of courses, has always been high on the agenda, net margins came to 15.4% (excluding the extraordinary FY2020 in which net profit slipped into the red for the first time).

Results from the last fiscal year ending February were materially affected by COVID-19 induced restrictions which had started early in China. Offline operations, primarily core Peiyou small classes, had to be quickly transferred to online platforms. As a result, some revenue was lost due to the lower selling prices for online classes: total revenue in Q4 grew just 6.2% compared to 44.1% the previous year. Student enrollments were still up on aggregate, 56.6% year-over-year.

Revenue in FY2020 was also readjusted downward in light of an incident of corporate malfeasance revealed by TAL in April. Sales in a product category had been inflated by about $86.1 million, of which $2.6 million related to the first three quarters of FY2020. (More on this in the Risk section below.)

In addition, additional costs were incurred in the process of training teachers and enhancing the technological base supporting online systems. There was also a heavy focus on selling and marketing of its main xueersi.com courses given the increased competition in the online education market. Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue rose to 59.9% in Q4 from 42.1% a year earlier.

Thanks to these efforts, revenue growth rebounded to 35.2% year-over-year in Q1 FY2021 ending May. Online offerings were the principal drivers, constituting 25% of total revenue compared to 15% in the same period last year. Net income for the quarter jumped back into the positive territory; full fiscal year profitability can be expected to be restored in the short term (<3 years) with guidance on revenue figures indicating upward movement of at least 20% from Q2 FY2021 onward.

The company's cash position remains solid. Despite coronavirus related service disruptions, cash and short-term investments climbed 46.4% at end-FY2020 and 31.1% following Q1'21. Operating cash flow to debt ratio stands at about 400%, suggesting a repayment period of just 3 months.

The closest comparable company to TAL in terms of size and maturity is NYSE-listed New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU). TAL's growth rates have been superior - in the last fiscal year, revenue went up by $710.3 million in absolute terms versus $482.2 million for EDU - which is adequately reflected in price performance and multiples (as shown in the Valuation section below). Runaway growth figures of online education providers GSX and DAO, both of which only listed in the US last year, should be treated with caution; NEW and STG went public a year earlier and have since seen mixed success.

TAL EDU GSX OTCPK:KLTHF DAO NEW ONE COE DL STG Market Cap ($) 44.5B 21.9B 21.5B 4.1B 3.8B 868.6M 714.2M 489.1M 301.4M 262.4M Revenue YoY Growth 30.7% 15.6% 407.4% 26.1% 101.6% 38.0% 3.4% 36.8% 22.6% -2.2% Revenue 3 Year CAGR 44.2% 25.8% - 34.3% - 91.7% 25.5% 48.2% 22.1% 52.6% Gross Margin 54.4% 55.6% 76.6% 53.8% 37.9% 47.7% 41.3% 70.9% 54.4% 80.9%

Source: Author's, Seeking Alpha

Market

Chinese parents find themselves stuck in a self-perpetuating cycle that pressures them to cast their children into a hyper-competitive environment for university admissions and job positions. Families belonging to China's mammoth middle class spend about 20-30% of their income on education related expenses, or about $17,000 a year based on an estimation by the Chinese Society of Education. (In the US, the same percentage statistic is in low single digits.) So it's little wonder that enrollment rates in tutoring centers have been sky-high. More than 80% of some 190 million preschool and K-12 pupils have attended after-school classes; more than 40% take at least two classes. STEM and languages (Chinese, English) are the most sought-after subjects.

The after-school education industry in China was valued at $115 billion in 2019 and is expected to breach $145 billion by 2025: COVID-19 may have a temporary cooling effect on the growth rate but major trends remain unchanged as urban population, household wealth and competition for top university admissions continue to increase.

Source: Oliver Wyman

Technology

Online education is increasingly seen as a more affordable option to conventional tutoring in China and, with greater Internet penetration, it will continue to gain scale. COVID-19 has served as a catalyst as nearly 70% students enrolled in physical centers moved online during the outbreak; TAL now accommodates a few million Internet users from about 200,000 before the pandemic.

The company's first online courses were launched in 2010; they were followed by live online classes with interactive features as well as online-offline teaching (a cost-effective dual-teacher mode where a lecture in one center is broadcast to online students in remote locations). Recent focus has been on the application of artificial intelligence in online programs to assess student comprehension and refine after-class support and content development. Also in use is technology-enabled performance analytics which facilitates online review and correction of homework and tests by teachers.

TAL's online and mobile platforms in addition to main www.xueersi.com

Source: Investor Presentation April 2020

Revenue contribution from xueersi.com increased from 3.6% in FY2015 to 18.9% in FY2020. It now accounts for more than 40% of enrollments; with greater awareness of distance learning and its cost benefits, online business will be central to growth for the foreseeable future.

To stand out among numerous competitors in the online space, TAL is going heavy on promotional campaigns and new online (and mobile) offerings. One recent campaign that has helped increase online engagement provided teachers from any of the country's after-school training institutions with free access to online tools, content resources and guides to help in the transition to online teaching.

TAL has also been acquiring and adopting externally developed technologies: In addition to direct investments, TAL is a limited partner in US-based Reach Capital that has funded EdSurge and over two dozen other edtech startups.

2014 Minerva Project Technology tools and infrastructure for education (US) 2014 BabyTree Online parenting community 2015 Changing Education Customer-to-customer mobile tutoring platform 2015 Phoenix E-Learning Online educational platform serving public schools 2015 Enuma Play-based educational apps for young learners (US) 2016 Firstleap Education All-subject tutoring services in English to children aged 2-15 2016 Volley AI powered enterprise knowledge engine (US) 2016 Knewton Provider of adaptive learning technology (US) 2017 Yinghe Youshi Online preparation classes for standardized English tests 2017 Hangzhou Feizhu Online English language classes 2019 Ready4 Mobile AI online test preparation and admissions services (US)

Source: Author's, 10x Research

Valuation

Given that TAL's fiscal year earnings have been compromised and considering that at least half of the chosen peers are yet to become profitable, we are looking at sales as a per-share financial metric in combination with price for valuation purposes. TAL's P/S and EV/S ratios are just above the group mean values of 11.1 and 11.4 respectively. We think the marginal premium is fair and accounts for the company's consistent track record of growing sales and cash balances.

TAL EDU GSX KLTHF DAO NEW ONE COE DL STG Price/Sales, TTM 12.6 6.1 45.1 26.5 13.2 1.9 1.4 2.0 1.3 0.9 EV/Sales, TTM 12.3 5.6 48.2 26.9 13.5 2.5 1.9 1.5 1.2 0.6 YTD Price 53.7% 14.3% 312.9% 91.9% 140.8% 21.7% -34.0% 131.6% 10.1% -39.3% 3 Yr Price 144.3% 68.9% - - - - - 35.2% 21.2% -

Source: Author's, Seeking Alpha

Shares of TAL have been moving up relentlessly (albeit with some volatility) returning over 1,300% in the last five years. Nonetheless, there is an indication that the company believes the intrinsic value of the business is still higher. In October 2018, the company announced a $100 million share repurchase program; in April this year, the board authorized another buyback program amounting to $500 million to be executed over the next 12 months.

Risks

First on the generic risk stemming from the worsening Sino-American relations: if the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act is to be approved later this year, Chinese companies like TAL might be delisted within a three-year period for failing to comply with Sarbanes-Oxley requirements. However, the feasibility of financial decoupling between the two countries is widely questioned. Furthermore, any possible implications for Chinese companies appear limited given that they retain an option of uncomplicated relisting in Mainland China or Hong Kong should the US market become unavailable. (TAL is currently fully eligible for listing on HKSE.) So investors may not be forced to redeem ADRs in the case of delisting provided conversion into common shares elsewhere is made available.

Competition is getting more consequential for TAL and is another risk consideration. The after-school education market at present is segregated into incumbents - major dedicated groups including TAL - and new entrants that are backed by deep-pocketed diversified technology giants such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), ByteDance (BDNCE) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Their foray into the online education space over the past few years is putting pressure on TAL to compete on technology and customer acquisition. Since the big move to online education from the start of the year, TAL has rolled out a number of free courses (in the style of massive open online courses, or MOOCs) to attract new students to its platforms. It is also working on growing its base in lower-tier cities that are yet to be captured by nimble startups in after-school education. The management has been noticeably candid about the company's prospects given the competitive challenge, admitting to a slight moderation in their growth ambitions and reiterating the primacy of quality over market share. We think this is a clever long-term strategy considering that the business of tutoring in essence is more about content, instruction and relationships built with students than technology.

More importantly, we are not comfortable with TAL's headline risk. First, there were allegations of accounting machinations by activist short seller Muddy Waters in mid-2018; then came an admission of an employee misconduct in April this year. On the former, the problem was not so much in the short attack itself (a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor covered it in detail) but TAL's response to it which was a basically nonresponse save for an indignant denial of accusations. It claimed an internal investigation was conducted but that too was communicated in the most ineffective way with TAL providing no evidence whatsoever countering the arguments of the short seller. The stock price was down 11% in the fallout caused by Part 1 of the report released on June 13; Part IV caused only a minor slide. Thereafter, the downward price momentum persisted till mid-October after earnings for Q1 FY2019 came in short of market projections. The reaction to an incident disclosed by TAL on April 7 - sales of a business segment were reportedly inflated by an employee which subsequently shaved off $86.1 million (2.6%) from total revenue in FY2020 - was more substantial as shares fell 28% in post-market trading; price stabilized to near pre-announcement levels by the end of the same month.

Conclusion

We are positive about TAL's growth prospects but significant competitive and reputational risks weigh our rating down to Neutral.

As competition intensifies, margins will inevitably be squeezed. TAL is leveraging its technological capabilities to reduce the tuition fees to keep up with competitive pricing, as the growth strategy shifts to peripheral areas outside urban centers. Offline development will remain muted in the near term, and more resources will be channeled to improving online reach and capacity. Given the growing market demand for human capital, sustaining TAL's customary high quality of teaching and content in the online environment has become a key task.

TAL's handling of the short-seller attack left a bad taste. Since the board had requested an internal review following Muddy Waters' initial report, it was reasonable for investors to expect that the company would address the issues raised and allay shareholder concerns. Instead, TAL chose not to bother. The decision was not detrimental market performance wise but it certainly doesn't flatter their governance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.