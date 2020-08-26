Beating current expectations would drive significant upside in the shares, but I do not believe Tenneco is well-placed to be a long-term winner in a rapidly-changing auto supplier market.

Liquidity looks okay for the time being, with Tenneco likely to generate cash from here on as light vehicle and commercial markets recover, but the bond market is still skeptical.

Tenneco beat sell-side expectations in the second quarter, but the light vehicle business underperformed underlying industry production, and two of the four segments went into the red.

This was a brutal quarter for auto, truck, and commercial vehicle suppliers, as auto production dropped around 45%, and suppliers scrambled to cut costs and preserve liquidity ahead of an expected rebound later this year. Tenneco (TEN) managed to post better-than-expected results, and the company’s survival seems less tenuous now, but overall performance was still nothing to celebrate.

I’d written in the past that Tenneco was a high-risk binary situation where investors were either going to win big or lose big. Since my last update, the shares are up more than 50% on what I believe is greater optimism about the auto end market in general and Tenneco’s liquidity situation, in particular. Although I still see potential upside from here, I continue to have serious doubts as to whether this company is structured to do more than just survive and shuffle along.

Second Quarter Results Beat Expectations

Auto production did indeed plunge in the second quarter, but Tenneco fared relatively better than the sell-side expected. A 20% revenue beat was a clear win, with better results in the commercial vehicle business certainly helping. Tenneco also managed to beat gross margin expectations by more than two points, while the operating loss was about $160M smaller (relative to a $2.6B revenue base).

Revenue fell more than 41% this quarter, with a 39% in organic value-added revenue (substrate revenue is routinely excluded when analyzing this company). Gross margin fell almost 11 points, while adjusted EBITDA only barely stayed positive (a margin of 0.4%), with two of the four segments in the red. Operating income dove into the red as well.

Clean Air saw a 49% decline in value-added revenue, with a 56% decline in light vehicles (about 1,100bp worse than underlying production, or 600bp worse than mix-adjusted production) and a 24% decline in commercial vehicles. Powertrain declined 44%, with a 49% decline in light vehicles that was again worse-to-in line with production. While Clean Air stayed positive on an adjusted EBITDA basis (down 77%, with a 7.4% margin), Powertrain went into the red.

Motorparts revenue declined 30%, with EBITDA down 44% (margin of 12.7%). Ride Performance declined 51%, with light vehicles down 53% and commercial vehicles down 47%; EBITDA went into the red here as well.

All told, light vehicle sales were down 47% as reported, and down 53% on a value-added basis. However you look at it, Tenneco trailed light vehicle production rates, which I believe speaks to the company’s weaker innovation and weaker value-added position, as rivals like BorgWarner (BWA) and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) managed outgrowth. Commercial vehicle sales were down 34%, better than expected and better than the mid-40%s decline in Dana’s (DAN) commercial vehicle business.

Liquidity Fears Have Eased (Survive)

Tenneco ended the quarter with almost $5.5 billion in net debt, which is clearly more than you’d like to see when EBITDA for this year is likely to be under $1 billion (versus $1.4 billion last year on an adjusted basis). Still, the company’s management can point to about $1.4 billion in available liquidity, and I believe the company will generate free cash flow in the second half of the year as well as for the full year of 2021.

The next major debt maturity for Tenneco is in 2022 ($654 million). The company won’t generate enough free cash flow between now and then to retire that on a net basis, but the light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets should be stronger then, and Tenneco should be in a better place with respect to profits and cash flow, such that I believe refinancing the debt will be relatively straightforward.

Still, the bond market has its doubts. Tenneco’s ’26 bonds (unsecured) are trading at around 78 (a yield to worst of over 10%), which is quite wide relative to high-yield in general and high-yield auto in particular, particularly given the lower risk of default over the next 12 months.

Can Tenneco Thrive?

Tenneco made virtually no mention of the potential separation of the DRiV business (Motorparts and Ride Performance) in the press release, but did briefly discuss it on the call and in the 10-Q. Simply put, the company’s management believes that the prevailing conditions make such a split effectively impossible to execute on reasonable terms, and I have to agree. It may also be the case that waiting a bit, particularly for a market recovery in 2021, opens doors to new opportunities, including some selective portfolio sales (I’ve never been convinced that the DRiV spin was a value-creating opportunity).

Whatever happens with DRiV, the question remains whether Tenneco is well-placed to succeed, and my answer is “no”. The company isn’t especially vulnerable to hybrid/EV adoption over at least the next five years (maybe out to 10 years), as internal combustion engines will remain in widespread use and emissions standards continue to intensify, but Tenneco has little in its toolbox to address these growth markets, and I believe Tenneco will be looking at the slow degradation of its business over time. Keep in mind, though, that hybrids still burn gasoline and will thus still require pistons, bearings, valves, catalytic converters, filters, and so on.

I believe the company’s struggles to outgrow production reflect some of the challenges. BorgWarner has managed to win more ICE business on the basis of enhanced fuel efficiency and emissions, and while this is not a fair head-to-head comparison (different product portfolios), I believe the point stands that Tenneco has under-innovated and that has impacted the company’s content growth, making it more of a “passenger” than a driver where market performance is concerned.

The Outlook

As I’ve said in prior notes on Tenneco, the operating and financial leverage here is very large, such that even small changes in individual model assumptions (a gross margin here or working capital intensity there) make meaningful differences in the end result fair value. I have boosted my growth outlook very modestly (I’m still looking for mid-single-digit growth post-2020), and a long-term FCF margin in the low single-digits can support a fair value of $8. On the other hand, a tenth-of-a-percent change in the long-term average FCF margin moves that fair value by more than $1/share.

The same is true when I use my EBITDA margin-driven EV/revenue model. Small changes to my estimated EBITDA margins or revenue estimates for 2020/2021 lead to meaningful changes in the end result fair value.

The Bottom Line

You can make an argument that Tenneco shares could trade up into the double digits, but tweak a number even slightly and you can easily get a fair value below today’s price. With that, this remains a high-risk, high-reward opportunity if the company can out-execute current expectations. Clearly, there are doubts about that in the stock and bond markets, even though the company’s near-term survival seems less questionable. At the bottom line, though, I’m still not willing to put this on my buy list as the huge leverage in the model creates a lot of risk, and I simply do not believe that Tenneco has positioned itself to be a leader in a highly competitive market.

