Investment Thesis

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is a fast-growing net lease real estate investment trust that isn't even yet a year old as a publicly traded company. The IPO completed in November 2019 and, since then, has expanded its portfolio of steady-eddy income properties greatly.

In the first half of 2020, it acquired $75.4 million worth of assets - a hefty sum for a company now with an enterprise value of $196.6 million. These acquisitions have raised annualized base rent by 40% this year.

Having announced 100% rent collection for the month of August on the 17th (compared to 81% for Q2 and 94% for July), PINE looks poised to continue its rapid growth into the second half of the year. What's more, it enjoys a huge advantage over its larger net lease peers - namely, the ability to acquire properties with the ongoing pandemic in mind. While net lease peers struggle to figure out what to do with their dozens of pandemic-susceptible properties and tenants, PINE is fortunate enough to have mostly put these worries behind it. The REIT can now focus on constructing a portfolio, piece by piece, that will not only withstand COVID-19 but also thrive in the post-COVID-19 environment.

The only question is: What kind of portfolio will it construct?

The Portfolio

At the end of Q2, PINE owned 31 properties leased to tenants in a variety of sectors, from general merchandise to entertainment to pharmacy and financial services. The REIT is still small enough to fit all of their properties on one slide:

Source: PINE Q2 Presentation

I know the above image is in very small print and hard to read, so here are the top five tenants by annual base rent (which together make up 54% of total ABR):

Wells Fargo (WFC ) ( 17% ) Hilton Worldwide (HLT) (14%) Hobby Lobby (11%) Walmart (WMT) (7%) Walgreens (WBA) (5%)

It should quickly be noted that the exposure to Hilton is not in actual hotels but rather in a few mission-critical offices in the Orlando, FL area that the hotelier needs for business purposes, regardless of how well its hotels are performing.

Also, it should be noted that the REIT does have some exposure to movie theaters (7% of rent) via ownership of one Century Theatres and one AMC theater. These two probably make up most of the 9% of rent that was abated from April through June. And PINE does have at least one tenant going through bankruptcy (Old Time Pottery, 2% of rent), which explains the 2% of rent that remained unpaid and unresolved through the end of Q2. However, PINE's management asserts that the location is profitable, that the tenant is paying below-market rent, and that they are in negotiations to resume rent receipts.

PINE's properties are spread across the United States, but they concentrate in particular on the Southeast region.

Source: PINE Q2 Presentation

A little over half - 52% - of these properties have contractual rent escalations, while the remaining 48% are flat, making them somewhat like an asset-backed corporate bond.

Of course, it should be kept in mind that the current state of the portfolio may not mean that much a year or two from now, based on the company's growth rate thus far. In the last year, revenue has risen over 25%:

Data by YCharts

Remember, though, that trailing-twelve-month revenue growth is backwards-looking. Growth is actually faster than that right now. The acquisitions in the first half of the year, for instance, boosted annualized base rent by 40%.

What about liquidity? Does PINE even have the capacity to keep buying properties at this pace? Yes, it does, although it won't last forever. At the end of Q2, the company had $1.2 million in cash and $30 million remaining on its $100 million credit facility. This credit facility charges an extremely low rate of 1.74%, which affords PINE a very attractive cost of capital.

If management wanted to, and had the opportunities, it could repeat the same acquisition spree in the second half of the year as it did in the first. In the first half, it acquired $75 million worth of properties, and it has the capacity, while keeping a healthy debt-to-equity mix, of picking up the same amount in the second half.

Assuming PINE wanted to keep its current capitalization of 65% equity/35% debt, its current weighted average cost of capital would be at 4.18%. Of course, if it chose to lean a little more heavily on debt, it could lower that cost of capital further. This is an adequate, though not great, cost of capital with which to pursue external growth. Though that cost of capital will only fall as the stock price recovers - and I expect it will.

Compare that cost of capital to PINE's target acquisition cap rate range of between 6.5% and 7.5%. A spread of between 2.5-3.0 points is very attractive for net lease REITs.

The Question Mark About Management

One potential downside: PINE is externally managed by CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), which is the new name for the former Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Regular readers are well aware of my aversion to externally managed REITs. Often, they take great portfolios of assets and combine them with very poor financial management. The core problem with external management structures is that the interests of the managers are not aligned with the interests of shareholders.

But PINE is a unique case. With only 31 properties, the micro-cap company is too small to hire its own management team yet. So, CTO Realty has a five-year management contract in place. After the five years are complete, I would expect (and hope) that PINE's management would be internalized.

According to PINE's 10-K, CTO has the ability to extract additional incentive fees (beyond their regular compensation) if the REIT generates over 8% cumulative annual total returns. In other words, if the returns combining stock price appreciation and the dividend are over 8% each year, CTO can take additional fees from PINE shareholders. This could incentivize CTO to buy risky properties indiscriminately, or sell quality properties for a capital gain just to get above the 8% hurdle rate.

On the surface, this sounds like just another case of an external manager's interests being unaligned with those of shareholders. Only, CTO Realty is a shareholder itself. The company is quite heavy in PINE stock, in fact. As of July 17th, when PINE reported Q2 earnings, CTO owned 23.5% of PINE. At a market cap of about $107 million, that means CTO owns a little over $25 million worth of PINE stock, representing 12.8% of CTO's market cap (though only 5% of its enterprise value).

I consider this significant enough ownership to at least create a strong overlap in interests between management and shareholders, though I wouldn't say they are 100% aligned. CTO earns management fee income, dividend income from the common shares, and additional incentive fees above 8% total returns.

Interestingly, CTO is also pursuing election to real estate investment trust status and could possibly convert into a REIT later this year. There's a lot to like about CTO's investment criteria. However, given its increasing focus on retail shopping centers and office buildings, I'm more interested in PINE. Here's CTO's current asset mix:

Source: CTO Realty Growth Q2 Presentation

What I see with CTO is a company that targets out-of-favor sectors where good deals can be had, but the potential downside of that is a lack of focus or specialization. One thing I will be watching in PINE is whether its managers develop a keen sense of focus and discrimination with its portfolio management. Will they buy whatever looks like an undervalued, out-of-favor property at the time, or will they carve out a particular section of the net lease universe to make their own? Will they focus on high-quality assets? Higher yielding assets? Turnaround, value-add, or upside plays?

I'm not sure yet, and it will be interesting to see how the company develops and shapes its portfolio in the quarters ahead. So far, with its acquisition of a Walmart and a Hobby Lobby in Q2, it appears that PINE is using temporarily disrupted markets to acquire high-quality assets at somewhat lower yields (6.93% weighted average cap rate). Will that continue? And if so, will the market reward the stock with a higher price/lower cost of equity? We'll see.

Conclusion

Based on the midpoint of PINE's AFFO guidance for this year, the stock is currently trading at a 14.5x AFFO multiple. Paying out $0.80 in dividends means that PINE should come in with a payout ratio of around 80% in 2020. The dividend yield of 5.5% is an attractive entry point for a REIT with such strong growth in the years ahead of it. Having such a small size makes each acquisition far more needle-moving than it would for PINE's larger net lease peers.

Then, again, being small comes with its disadvantages. It has more tenant concentration risk, and any one location ceasing rent payments becomes a bigger deal.

As for me, the risk-reward proposition has been attractive enough for me to initiate a position around the current stock price. It is a small position - and will remain so - for now, until I've seen more from management and how they will perform in the quarters ahead.

