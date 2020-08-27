Ring The Bell, REIT School Is In Session

We can’t do anything about the stressful school year, but we can help out in another high-stakes area.

From everything I hear, teachers aren’t having a fun start to the school year.

I can’t point you to any news stories on the subject. They’re all focused on whether institutions of academic pursuit should be physically open at all. But the stress K-12 educators are under is nonetheless intense.

It might be easier for college and university professors, admittedly. I’ve heard at least a few good things from associates of mine about the streamed learning model. But the younger the student, the more difficult it’s bound to be.

Summers off or not, teaching isn’t the most stress-free occupation to begin with. There’s so much they have to deal with during even the most normal of years. (As in old normal, not “new normal.”)

There’s the federal level of bureaucratic oversight that comes with time-consuming and ultimately unhelpful rules and regulations.

There’s the state level of bureaucratic oversight that comes with time-consuming and ultimately unhelpful rules and regulations.

There’s the district level of bureaucratic oversight that comes with time-consuming and ultimately unhelpful rules and regulations.

That’s what teachers had to put up with in the old normal. And the new one is even worse.

Trust Me: I Haven’t Forgotten About Parents

In the educational “new norm,” teachers also face:

Glitchy – or unavailable – technological setups

Constantly changing rules concerning the day-to-day

Completely altered weekly patterns in districts utilizing both online and in-class procedures

Floods of additional emails to answer from parents who don’t know how to help their kids navigate the resulting mess

It should come as no surprise then that, at one school, three teachers quit in a single day.

You might hear such actions were all because they were worried about catching COVID-19. And in some cases, that’s true. But in many, many others, they simply can’t handle the immense additional burdens put on their shoulders.

Now, before anyone gets upset that I’m ignoring the immense additional burdens being put on parents’ shoulders too - I understand exactly what you mean.

Two of my children are out of the house altogether now, with my third off to college. But I still have two more at home. So I can relate to the headline USA Today ran on Aug. 17.

Here’s how “‘I Don’t Know if I Can Do This’: Parents Brace for School Year Juggling Jobs, Remote Learning Amid COVID-19 Pandemic” begins:

“Traci Wells was at a school board meeting when she found out the springtime balancing act between her job and helping her children with online schooling would stretch into the fall. “‘I was like, I cannot do six more months of this,’ said Wells, a mother of four who is director of education for the global health program at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. With her husband working as well, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to be on all the calls and get the work done when we have these responsibilities. It’s just really, really hard.’”

Indeed.

And Then There’s Employers Too

Since I'm a parent of school-aged children, I hope you’ll indulge me while I quote more of that article:

“(Back in March), it was a stressful time, but one that many families presumed would be temporary, coming at the end of the school year. But… those remote routines are resuming with no clear end in sight. “Now employers and employees are grappling with how to adapt to a new reality that may require them to extend short-term fixes and create more long-term solutions, whether that’s staggering schedules, splitting jobs between two workers or offering leaves of absence.”

Then there’s the employers involved:

“‘I think employers had to very quickly allow a lot of things in the spring that they can’t sustain on an ongoing basis without a little more thought and a little more structure around it,’ said Patty Pryor, a principal and litigation manager for the law firm Jackson Lewis, who focuses on disability and leave management issues. ‘There has to be flexibility for all this to work out.’”

How to implement that, I’m not sure. I wish I did. You can bet your bottom dollar on that declaration.

Of course, if you did, I can’t see you making a profit since – to my knowledge – nobody’s going to put money down on the opposite stance. And they’re certainly not going to pay you for trusting me on this.

Which makes it very different from the back-to-school stocks I’m recommending today. These companies are managing the “new normal” just fine. Unlike what those poor teachers and parents and employers of parents are dealing with.

They have programs and plans in place to prosper anyway.

As such, you’ll almost certainly earn an A+ from them. Not to mention dividends.

Class Is Now in Session

Our first back-to-school REIT is W.P. Carey (WPC), a net lease REIT with a portfolio of 1,216 properties. Its 142 million square feet of space consists of industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage (net lease) buildings.

This diversified portfolio features 352 tenants with an average occupancy of 98.9% as of Q2.

What differentiates W.P. Carey from its closest peers is how 99% of its leases have contractual rent increases. And 62% are linked to the consumer price index.

This means the company maintains steady and reliable contractual same-store growth that averages 1.9%. Moreover, it boasts highly predictable earnings, with a weighted average lease term of 10.7 years.

Carey collected 96% of rent due from its collective U.S. and European portfolios in Q2-20. That breaks down to:

94% for warehouse

98% for industrials

100% for self-storage

Offices meanwhile – which comprise just under a quarter of annualized base rent (ABR) – also performed well at 99%.

At the end of Q2, Carey had total liquidity of $2.2 billion, which ensures it’s well positioned to pursue new investments. Total investment volume for the first half of the year was $404 million. And the weighted average capitalization rate for new acquisitions in Q2 was 6.5%, with a weighted average lease term of 19 years.

Source: FAST Graphs

As illustrated above, Carey is trading below our fair value target of $72.20. Its current 5.8% dividend yield is attractive too. And its BBB rated balance sheet from S&P isn’t too bad either.

Even tough growth forecasts for a 1% uptick in 2021 and 2% in 2022 make us yawn. We recognize the share price’s margin of safety that could generate 20%-plus annual returns.

Thus, we maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Better Take Notes

Our second back-to-school pick is Highwood Properties (HIW), an office REIT that owns properties primarily in the Southeast. It has significant exposure in:

Nashville (21%)

Atlanta (19%)

Raleigh (18%)

Tampa (13%)

Orlando (7%)

Pittsburgh (8%)

Richmond (6%)

Charlotte (4%).

Similar to most office REITs, Highwoods has been reporting rent collection figures each month since the start of the pandemic. So we know it has maintained exceptionally strong performance at 99% every month, including July.

Temporary rent deferrals equate to just 1.2% of annual revenue. And as CEO Theodore Kinck expressed on its Q2 earnings call, “New rent relief requests have dropped off significantly since mid-May.”

Additionally:

“We have long emphasized the importance of having significant customer, geographic and industry diversification across our portfolio. No market accounts for more than 20% of (revenue), no customer other than federal government accounts for more than 4%, and no industry category accounts for more than 25%. This diversification is serving us well in this uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

Another solid indicator for this Carolina-bred business is how it signed 821,000 square feet of second-generation leases in Q2-20. That came with generally acceptable accounting practice (GAAP) rent spreads of 13.6% and cash rent growth of 5.5%.

Plus, Highwoods secured terms on average of 8.8 years, driven by its renewal of the FBI in Tampa (with limited capital expenditure).

Passing With Flying Colors

Similar to W.P. Carey, Highwoods is rated BBB by S&P and Baa2 by Moody’s. At the end of Q2, it had $586 million of liquidity. Though that’s since increased to over $600 million following the sale of two non-core properties in Memphis.

Its net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate (EBITDAre) ratio held steady in Q2 at 4.9x. And its leverage ratio, including preferreds, stands at 36.8%.

Highwoods development pipeline is projected to generate more than $40 million of annual net operating income (NOI) upon completion and stabilization – less than $5 million of which will be generated in 2020. It also has a land bank of around 153 acres, which could produce more than 5.5 million square feet of new space, representing more than $2.2 billion of future value creation.

Highwoods has maintained its dividend. (It did during the Great Recession too.) In fact, it’s grown it by an average of 3.1% per year since 2016.

We recently upgraded the company from a Hold to a Buy. And we’re now adding shares to the Cash Is King, DIY, and Durable Income portfolios alike.

Source: FAST Graphs

As illustrated above, Highwoods is trading below our FV target of $39.60, and the 5.1% dividend yield is attractive. Even in 2020, it’s forecasted to grow funds from operations (FFO) per share by 8%.

We consider its southeastern U.S. focus to be a clear advantage. Also, as viewed below, Highwoods should generate strong returns of, according to our model, 17.9% annually.

Its solid development pipeline has that power potential. And so we maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

Keep in mind, school is now in session. REIT school, that is.

So over the next few weeks, I’ll be writing a series of articles to educate investors and provide meaning picks. Aiding me in this effort will be our all-new iREIT IQ scoring model.

Also, stay tuned for "REITs Get No Respect"...

“I asked my old man if I could go ice skating on the lake. He told me, “Wait til it gets warmer.” – Rodney Dangerfield

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

