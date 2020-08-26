Lowered Risk Leads to Long-term Gains

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) is a small biotech company that focuses on a novel small molecule/biosimilar aerosolization technique. I find this company to be a necessary asset in a biotech portfolio as it provides an ingenious manufacturing procedure that leads to a lower risk scenario. As initial data has indicated, the safety and efficacy of the technology is positive as of an initial phase I trial. Correspondingly, the range and diversity of potential therapies is an important factor for future growth because the company is looking to license out the technology. At the moment, TFFP has acquired sufficient funding to provide enough cash flow for two initial approvals, and due to utilizing already approved therapeutics, requires a reduced overall cost compared to original drugs. As such, the company continues to provide ample room for stock price success, and I continue to add on declines.

Introduction to Thin Film Freezing

The thin film freezing technique relies on an alternative production method that allows for therapeutics to be directly applied to lung tissue in an ultrafine powder state rather than through oral ingestion or IV. While many therapies aim to cure lung based illnesses, the compounds targeted by TFFP have yet to be aerosolized with the traditional methods. The company claims that this method will increase the efficacy of lung-targeting therapeutics and decrease side effects due to the need for lower dosing. Value can be defined by analyzing patient and clinical results to determine whether this innovative manufacturing process increases the effectiveness and safety of lung based therapeutics. Further, value definitions and growth potential can be determined using the current market for the targeted therapeutic applications and the potential growth of viable therapies.

Until this innovation was created, the ability to reduce therapeutic drugs to a convenient powder was limited to already small particles because of traditional freezing or isolating techniques. These former methods cannot create fine powder forms of proteins or other biosimilar molecules because as the molecules get larger, the bonding properties between each molecule increases. As such, TFFP realised that it was necessary to develop a novel manufacturing technique to target this inadequacy. The University of Texas at Austin developed and patented the novel mode for aerosolization, and any patents regarding this technology are thereby leased to TFFP. Although, I do not expect any long-term conflicts because of this situation.

Image 1: Source. Company provided description of the thin film freezing process, with images comparing results. The brittle matrix powders are the final product of the technique.

Pipeline, Trials, and Efficacy

While the company has plans and potential for a wide range of pulmonary therapies, the initial pipeline consists of two phase I trials, with multiple other formulated targets in the works. The goal of the company is to produce therapies for typically unsafe non-inhaled drugs. For example, oftentimes a drug is meant to target the lungs, but is administered orally or through IV. However, this leads to the necessity for higher doses as the compounds are unable to concentrate on the target locations, increasing negative side effects around the body.

The furthest completed trial is for the TFF VORI trial for an aerosolized form of the anti-fungal medicine, voriconazole. The phase I trial has recently finished, with the final patient completing their clinical visits. Meanwhile, initial clinical visits have begun for the TFF TAC-LAC trial, an important immunosuppressant used when a lung transplant is being rejected. An interesting benefit to the company is that no novel therapies are being produced, and as such, the company is able to utilize the 505(b)(2) pathway for FDA approval.

This pathway is financially beneficial because it assesses reformulations for previously approved FDA drugs and this leads to reduced costs and shorter development times. TFFP intends to use this pathway for all current product candidates and does not intend to formulate any novel therapeutics at this point. Allowing for this flexibility allows the company to reach a wide-range of therapies and potential customers in the industry.

Image 2: Current pipeline of drugs utilizing the thin film freezing technique.

Current Status of Voriconazole Trial

Voriconazole is an antifungal drug that targets aspergillosis infections or immune responses, which predominantly occurs in the lungs and can reach 90% mortality rates. While not a blockbuster drug, voriconazole sees sales of over $400 million per year, and yet the drug is not administered directly into the lungs where the majority of the cases need therapy. Typically, oral dosages are 200 mg, but as of the end of the phase I trial, TFF VORI has seen safe clinical use of up to 80 mg per dose. Another method addressed in the reports are twice daily inhalations of 40 mg, and this has also been shown to clear the fungal infections. The large differences in dosing show a positive initial indication for the benefits of the thin film freezing process.

I find that this is the perfect drug to begin their commercialization process, as approval would prove the flexibility and efficacy of this new technology. This would allow for the pulmonary therapy industry to transition to thin film technology for a majority of products. Likewise, if this initial trial is unsuccessful, TFFP may become unable to find institutional investors that want to continue supporting or funding their work.

Financing of Clinical Trials

As of August 2020, the company estimates that the cost of the two clinical developments currently underway would be approximately $27 million dollars. To fund this, the company IPO’d in late 2019 and earned gross proceeds of $22 million dollars. Further, TFFP announced on August 11th that they have, “entered into a definitive agreement with a syndicate of high quality healthcare investors for the private placement of up to $25,913,550.” This additional funding will provide ample support for the initial trials.

Today’s significant financing, by these quality healthcare institutional investors, underlines our commitment to bring our advanced technology to improve drug delivery, and will allow us to accelerate and advance our internal development pipeline… Our ability to secure this transaction is a strong validation of our Thin Film Freezing technology platform and reflects our track record in meeting internal development milestones, as well as our active business development and partnering efforts—Glenn Mattes, President and CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Long Term Financial Prospects

The company offers a low risk avenue for investment in the biotech industry. As initial data has indicated, the safety and efficacy of the technology is positive. Beyond that, the company is splitting long term focus into two parts. First, the company looks to benefit from the three in-house developed drugs, VORI, TAC-LAC, and a COPD Triple Combo drug. With these initial targets, I estimate peak combined revenues from all three drugs to be around $1 billion dollars, if successful. However, the company also expects to license out the thin film freezing technology to large pharmaceutical companies, allowing for extensive royalties. At this point, this is mere speculation, yet 18 different compounds have been established as viable options. Even the realm of cannabis is within the scope of the company, with hopes of establishing a healthy inhaled alternative to a vaping pen. With this potential growth, high valuations are possible with reduced risk.

Using basic estimates, we can establish a peak value of the company within a 10 year timeframe. If revenues from the three in-house drugs reaches $1 billion dollars and we can then add an estimated $1 billion dollars of royalties that based on 20% fees off of 10 commercial products. Using a NPV analysis at $2 billion dollars of revenue per year and a discount rate of 15%, the current 10-year present value of the company should be around $500 million dollars. However, the current market cap is only at $175 million dollars. If we do a simple ratio, then the stock price should move from $9.00 per share to $25.70 per share. This equates to an increase of 185% short term as the stock price moves towards its value target. Recent stock price trends also show upwards movement along with higher volumes as this stock becomes more popular.

To establish these estimations, the business model constructed for developing TFFP's pipeline will drive the long-term potential. I expect a quick rise in value as the thin film freezing technology becomes approved, and then a slow growth phase as companies license out the technology. I do not expect a major dump after approval if TFFP can arrange these partnerships early on. Already, a $200 million partnership has formed between TFFP and UNION therapeutics that allows world-wide rights for their particular therapy, niclosamide. This provides strong initial first steps needed for long-term success.

I expect I can determine long-term value of the stock by the end of 2021, as the first two products become approved at that point. Until then, I will remain long and quickly add to my investment with continued positive news. Another positive sign I see for long-term potential is the fact that the company utilizes contracting for manufacturing these compounds, reducing long-term costs due to creation of manufacturing sites. If TFFP can form proper partnerships with outside companies, additional rounds of funding may not be needed to a certain extent, leading to less dilution for early shareholders. With the positive stock performance recently with the announcement of a partnership with UNION, other investors agree that this is the proper path forward.

Chart 1: Stock performance since IPO in fall of 2019. A recent volume surge is seen in late July as positive data arises from the first phase I trial, and a 25% jump after-hours on August 13th, from the positive new partnership with Union worth $210 million dollars.

Risks and Conclusion

While the company benefits from utilizing already approved drugs, there is still always a risk of negative health effects becoming apparent. However, the riskiness of TFFP is reduced compared to traditional novel therapies at this point because of the reduction in dose size leading to a reduced chance of side effects. Conversely, even if the novel manufacturing process is approved, it is unknown whether physicians and patients will adopt these new therapies, and significant marketing costs may be unavoidable. A significant drop in forward revenues because of decreased market share will greatly affect the estimates and calculations in this article. Likewise, the management needs to create meaningful partnerships in order to maximize potential royalties and licensing fees which are forecasted to be a significant part of future revenues. These will be points of importance moving forward.

Due to the speculative nature of this investment, one must always be prepared for risk and volatility. However, based on the available information I believe positive value can be gained with higher probability than a traditional biotech company. Also, this investment can provide short-term upside merely due to being undervalued and provides a unique innovation to take advantage of. This is regardless of whether the technology works long term, and it is only formed based on the potential value overall. Accordingly, I continue to find TFFP to be a compelling investment and I will remain bullish until further information is available.

