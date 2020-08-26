112 Equities Hiked Dividends In August (Against 32 Reductions) And 35 Signaled Buys

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 45.29% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this August pack.

Financial Services Companies with twenty-three hikes, and Energy with thirteen, showed the most increases for the past four weeks.

Increases for the period ranged $0.00006 per quarter by CPG, to $0.8458 semi-annually by DEO and ranged upward from 0.017% by SLF, to 503.1% by CNSM.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data. Here is your dogcatcher 8/3-24 rundown for 112 equities proclaimed those four-weeks.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your August 3 to 24 combined data from Barron's for 112 dividend-paying equities as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of August 24.

Watch this space (as ongoing uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 35 of the top fifty August dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than their single share price: DHT, CNXM, ORC, GLP, DKL, ABR, BSM, OCSL, HQH, HQL, MO, EVA, CQP, APAM, BGFV, CNQ, MFC, AY, PSTL, GRX, CWEN.A, GSK, CIB, CTBI, RILY, FMO, FLMN, NSA, AAT, IMO, HVT, HVT.A, ERF, ESCA, ICL.

All 4 Closed-End Investment Company Funds showed dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than their single share price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.11% To 37.64% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted July 6 to 27

Four of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 24, 2021, were:

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was projected to net $317.65, based on the median of estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 70% greater than the market as a whole.

Black Stone Minerals, LP (BSM) was projected to net $305.45, based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% greater than the market as a whole.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was projected to net $240.20, based on the median of target estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 61% above the market as a whole.

Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) was projected to net $224.29, based on the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 71% less than the market as a whole.

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) was projected to net $199.78, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PSTL.

Altria Group (MO) was projected to net $194.35, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) was projected to net $190.05, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% over the market as a whole.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) was projected to net $186.111, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 104% greater than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $184.01, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $180.58, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Dividend-Boosted Stocks To Average An 8.81% Loss By August 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Clearway Energy (CWEN) projected a loss of $48.88 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Manulife Financial (MFC) projected a loss of $127.38 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from sixteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Note: These may be contrarian signals from analysts surprised by the market strength of these stocks.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 8.81% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 12% above the market as a whole.

Source: wagwalking.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Top Broker Estimated Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Top Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 8/3 to 24 by yield represented three sectors and closed-end funds.

One of five representatives from the energy sector placed first - DHT Holdings (DHT) [1]; the other energy firms placed second, fourth, fifth, and seventh: CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) [2]; Global Partners LP (GLP) [4]; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) [5]; Black Stone Minerals LP [7].

Thereafter, two real estate companies placed third and sixth - Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [3] and Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) [6].

One financial services entity placed eighth - Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) [8]. Finally, two closed-end investment companies placed ninth and tenth - Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) [9] and Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) [10] - to complete the top ten August dividend boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten August Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 12.62% To 58.7% Upsides With (31) Eight -0.78% to -34.10% Down-Siders Detected

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 45.29% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 8/24/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled over four weeks, 8/3 to 24, were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs screened 8/3-24 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors and CEICs.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Boosted Dogs (32) Delivering 19.85% Vs. (33) 13.66% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 24, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5.000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 45.29% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, DHT Holdings (DHT), was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 35.54%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of 8/3-24 were Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); DHT Holdings (DHT); Black Stone Minerals (BSM); CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM), with prices ranging from $5.10 to $9.97.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of 8/3-24 were Arbor Realty Trust (ABR); Global Partners LP (GLP); Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL); Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH); Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), whose prices ranged from $11.49 to $33.34.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the complete listing of all 112 equities selected for publication from the Barron's Weekly lists of August 3, 10, 17, and 24 sorted alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: wagwalking.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.