Gold Took An Expected Breather, Now I See It Resuming Its Path Higher

While gold sits near all-time highs, when we discount the price to account for the level of real yields, we see gold is well within its multi-year range.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the merits of gold as an investment option, given the current state of the market. This is an asset I have been bullish on in 2020, although I took a more cautious stance as August got underway. As gold has seen a slip since breaching the $2,000/ounce level, I have reconsidered my caution and am once again adding to my long position.

The reasons behind this case are simple. The money supply continues to grow dramatically, and I expect inflation to pick up in the months ahead. Gold typically performs well under this environment, especially when there is little threat of interest rates rising in the near term. Further, I expect Congress to pass more stimulus bills when they return from this summer break after Labor Day. This provides a tailwind for gold, which moved markedly higher after the last major spending bill. Finally, when we look at the impact of real yields, we see gold's price is actually within its longer-term trading range. This means the price of gold may not be as expensive as it appears on the surface, when could encourage further retail investment buying.

Background

First, let us take a look at the recent performance. At the beginning of the month, I began to get a bit concerned regarding gold's short-term outlook. While I had written a bullish article on gold fairly recently, I shifted to a more cautious outlook as gold hit $2,000/ounce. Simply, I saw a minor correction on the way, as gold's new high seemed to encourage a slew of bullish opinions and wild assumptions (such as a doubling or tripling from the current price). Whenever I see a trade so heavily favored by headlines and retail investors, I generally expect that we have seen a top. In the case of gold, this outlook was spot on. While equities continued to rally in August, gold, and the primary ETFs that track it, such as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), saw a small drop over the same time period:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the short-term pullback in gold, I wanted to do an updated review to see if I should change my outlook going forward. While the high price of gold does appear frothy on the surface, I believe the precious metal will resume its path higher heading into 2021, and I will explain why in detail below.

Gold Not As Expensive When We Consider Real Yields

To begin, I want to take a look at the price of gold, in terms of both its spot price and its price once adjusted for real yields. As I noted above, I was getting concerned about gold when August begin, as the metal hit $2,000/ ounce. This was high on a historical level, yet it encouraged an onslaught of positive coverage of the metal, with many analysts and investors expecting gold to roar higher after moving through that resistance level. As we approach the end of the month, we see this wild optimism was a bit unjustified, and gold's run cooled off. Rather than roaring higher, gold saw a bit of a pullback and sits just over $1,941/ounce, as of 8/26:

Source: CNBC

Of course, this pullback does not mean gold is "cheap". But the commodity has dropped about 3% from the $2,000 level, so I am less concerned about building on to my position than I was at the beginning of the month, which is a positive sign.

Beyond the actual spot price, there is another reason why I think gold remains attractive, and this considers the asset's price after adjusting for real yields. This is an important consideration, as real yields are highly correlated with the price of gold. The primary reason is because gold is not an income-producing asset, so its attractiveness is heavily impacted by the returns investors can earn elsewhere. When inflation is high and/or interest rates are low, real yields may not be very attractive. By contrast, if inflation is low but interest rates are high, then investors are probably earning a high real yield in other products and may not find gold to be a desirable hedge. The point is, the real yield measures the actual return of an asset after adjusting for inflation, and that helps determine the true return an investor is getting for holding a particular product.

With this in mind, how has gold been returning, once we adjust the price for inflation? Given that interest rates have remained stubbornly low for over a decade (and recently moved lower), we see that gold's price, once adjusted for real yields, has actually been quite steady over the past decade. Thus, despite a rising spot price, the price of gold in adjusted terms does not really look expensive, as the graph below illustrates:

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is that gold could have some room to run, especially if interest rates stay low, which I expect. With inflation and interest rates both sitting at historically low levels, this has allowed gold's price to rise dramatically, while still staying within a tightly defined trading range on an adjusted basis. The point is not to declare that gold could not fall from here, because it can. If interest rates rise or inflation remains tame, there could be limited upside. But if we see inflation pick up and rates remain low, both of which I expect, then I don't view gold's current price as prohibiting further gains. In fact, its adjusted price suggests a fair amount of upside if we look to where the metal traded coming out of the last financial crisis.

Inflation Is Quite Low, Investors Expect A Rise

I mentioned in the preceding paragraph that I expect inflation to pick up going forward, and that is generally beneficial for gold. This may seem like an odd stance, considering our economy (along with many global economies) is still in partial shutdown mode. However, I believe the worst has passed on the COVID-19 front, although it will take many months for us to return to "normal". That said, while inflation has dropped over the past couple of months, I don't see much of a chance that reality will continue. The economy is opening back up, jobless claims have stabilized, and the federal government has gone on a spending binge. All of these factors support some level of inflation in the future. Also, importantly, inflation is currently near the bottom end of its range over the past decade, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

Essentially, the U.S. economy has been seeing mild inflation over the past decade, and the current level is below the average over this time period. As we continue to experience economic progress, it is not much of a stretch to expect inflation to rebound above the current level, which is at a multi-year low. If that does happen, gold's price is almost certain to rise, especially since the Fed has not hinted on raising interest rates any time soon.

And this is not a controversial prediction. The market has begun to price in higher levels on inflation. After inflation expectations bottomed out in Q1, they have been rising steadily as 2020 has moved along, almost returning to pre-crisis levels, as measured by break-even inflation rates on longer term bonds:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is that gold has some tailwinds on the horizon. If inflation does pick up, that is likely to be a boon for the asset. If that story does not play out over the longer term, short-term investor expectations could give gold a boost anyway, as investors rotate into the metal as an inflation hedge. Therefore, I see little in the way of gold's continued rise for the next few months, but probably for longer.

Congress Will Ultimately Spend More Money

As I have discussed above, I believe inflation will rise in the months ahead. While this expectation is shared by the bond market for now, I want to touch on a reason why I have this view. Primarily, it has to do with government spending, which has risen to enormous levels over the past few months. In fact, when we factor in stimulus measures passed by Congress and actions taken by the Federal Reserve, the amount of currency in circulation has risen by a dramatic level on a year-over-year basis, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My point here would be a simple one - such a sharp increase in the money supply is bound to create some inflationary pressure. So far, due to challenging macro-economic circumstances, inflation has been muted. But the increase has been so large, so fast, that I would be stunned if the impact down the line does not result in a meaningful level of inflation.

Furthermore, I do not expect the government is done borrowing in its attempts to prop up the economy. While Congress recently went on their summer break without passing a stimulus package, I expect that to be a temporary setback. When Congress is called back into session, I imagine we will see another spending bill, albeit at a smaller scale than the first package. With both Democrats and Republicans keen to gain voter favor in an election year, I believe it is a full gone conclusion we will see additional spending bills, even if they have to get passed piecemeal. In fact, that might be the most likely outcome, as evidenced over the weekend, with the House of Representatives passing a $25 billion piece of legislation aimed at supporting the USPS. Of course, there are no current plans for the Senate to vote on this legislation. Yet, my takeaway is there seems to be an appetite in Washington for additional spending bills, and the House's action indicates there is a willingness to pass smaller legislation, as opposed to a broad, comprehensive bill.

For further support, consider a statement made by White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during a recent interview with ABC News regarding the chances of passing further stimulus:

If we agree on five or six things, let's go ahead and pass those"

Source: ABC News

My point here is I believe more spending is on the way. Even if we don't see a bill as large as the last, this will still increase the money supply through borrowing, which should impact the rate of inflation going forward. I see very little evidence the U.S. government is planning to get spending under control any time soon, which supports a bullish case for gold.

Bottom line

Gold has been a useful hedge in 2020, although it has had a bit of a setback recently. Despite hitting some resistance at the $2,000/ounce level, I remain confident in the long-term story for this commodity. The money supply keeps rising, inflation will probably move higher in the months ahead, and gold's real yield adjusted price suggests plenty of upside if those inflationary conditions do materialize. With equities continuing to rise to levels that make me reluctant to increase my exposure, my hunt for alternative investments remains as relevant as ever, and this means increasing my stake in gold. As such, I recommend investors give this asset some serious thought at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.