The restaurant industry suffered some setbacks as the pandemic first settled in, with dine-in availability closed and reliance on drive-thru, delivery and take-out became the norm. Domino's Pizza (DPZ), which primarily operates under a drive-thru and takeout model, saw solid growth during the pandemic as it had relatively few changes to operations aside from some temporary closures. Domino's momentum from the previous quarter is only continuing to add to the growth story.

Domino's had global sales growth of 8.1%, driven mainly by U.S. same store sales which rose 16.3% as international sales struggled due to the temporary closures; however, only a fraction (~2,400) of the company's nearly 11,000 international stores were impacted. Domino's has also hit 37 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth domestically with over 100 consecutive quarters of international growth; combining that with over 850 net new stores added over the past twelve months speaks volumes for growth potential - even during a pandemic, with stores closed, Domino's still showed same store sales growth. Having more stores continually opened allows Domino's to continue driving revenues hire, at the expense of potential franchise competition due to over-saturation of key geographic areas.

But where Domino's dominates is in revenue and net income growth. Revenues rose 13.4% in Q2 from same store sales growth and net store count growth, while net income rose 29.9% for the first half of 2020 compared to 2019 as margins grew and domestic royalties rose. Quarterly EPS have seen tremendous, consistent growth since 2017 as a result.

Source: Q2 Investor Data

As Domino's continues to expand its total store count both domestically and internationally, revenues should continue to float higher, backed also by the international tailwinds arising from the temporary closures that still persisted in to the current quarter (~600 as of July 8). With U.S stores still a major driver of same store sales growth, a recovery in international growth could easily push EPS for the fiscal year to ~$13, with Q3 earnings near $2.95 and Q4 pushing $4.05, which would be a YoY growth of ~$3.44 (~36%).

Data by YCharts

Domino's also has solid long-term growth in its profit margin, enabling it to capture more of its revenue growth as expenses idle. With the emergence of double-digit same store sales growth domestically, pushing global sales growth nearer to the double digit mark, the boost to revenues from a higher royalty rate of 5.5% will continue to push profit margin up above 12% in the coming quarters. Less volatility in ingredient pricing due to pass-through pricing and Domino's established supply chains helped ease any pressures on margins that could arise from rising meat prices, as meat and cheese are by far the two largest commodity costs.

Domino's also has a large digital presence driving sales, which will continue to benefit the company in the long-term. Domino's generates "65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter –as well as Domino’s Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations."

Even though device tailwinds likely were the strongest during the previous quarter, those tailwinds will persist within home infrastructure like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, as the new dynamic of spending more hours at home and working from home still remain. Domino's digital sales ecosystem allows it to capitalize more so than peers due to the levels of integration that it has across different platforms. The new Carside delivery option rolled out to provide contactless service and take-out availability should continue to see usage for the rest of 2020 and possibly into 2021.

One main risk to Domino's as it closes on the rest of the fiscal year is the widespread adoption of food-service delivery from couriers Doordash (DOORD), UberEats/Postmates (UBER), and Grubhub (GRUB); these three have seen strong growth during the previous quarter due to the shift in the restaurant dynamic. The diversity and range of restaurant options that are available through the couriers provides a much broader range of choices to consumers, whereas Domino's simply offers its products, which could impact sales growth marginally if customers look for that freedom.

Domino's showed a strong Q2, but Q3 and Q4 are very likely to show continual strength through the carry-out and delivery model, as well as digital engagement and orders from smart devices and contactless service availability. With profit margin consistently rising, and potentially jumping above 12% by the end of 2020, net income should rise accordingly as revenue grow remains strong, and should see tailwinds from international same store sales growth which lagged domestic growth significantly. EPS could reach around $13 per share due to rising profit margin and less volatility within commodity prices due to Domino's supply chains, especially when combined with the persisting revenue growth. Even as shares continue to trend higher, Domino's long-term growth potential and earnings generating power is still growing just as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.