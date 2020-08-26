IAC currently offers 15% upside. I've sold my shares and will look to buy back in on a strong pull back.

Now that Match Group spin-off is complete, the company's most valuable assets now are its stakes in public companies ANGI and MGM.

In December 2019, we recommended selling Match Group (MTCH) and using proceeds to buy IAC/Interactive (IAC).

The logic was pretty simple.

At the time, IAC owned over 80% of Match Group, over 80% of ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), 100% of Vimeo, and a bunch of other assets.

The interesting thing was that if you subtracted IAC’s ownership stake of MTCH and ANGI, the remaining business was being valued by the market at a negative $1.6BN valuation.

This made no sense.

Especially because IAC/Interactive had just announced that it would spin off its stake in Match Group.

By swapping your MTCH shares for IAC shares, you could maintain exposure to MTCH while also owning a bunch of other assets at a negative implied valuation.

How’d the trade work out?

Very well.

When we recommended this trade, IAC was trading at $221.64 per share. Today, shares are trading at $131, but we also received 2.1584 of MTCH for every share of IAC as the spin-off closed June.

Factoring in the MTCH spin-off, IAC generated a 67.8% total return versus the S&P 500’s total return of 12.2% over the same time period.

As it turns out, MTCH also performed well over the same period, generating a total return of 60.1%.

Owning MTCH or IAC has been very profitable over the past 10 months.

The question that I will try to answer today is whether it makes sense to continue to hold IAC/Interactive today.

In my opinion, there is modest upside to IAC today. I think the stock is worth ~$151 per share in a best case scenario today, implying ~15% upside from its current price.

Here’s how I get to my fair value.

IAC/Interactive has $2.9BN of cash on its balance sheet. It also owns 85.1% of ANGI Homeservices and recently spent $1BN buying MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the open market. At today’s price, that MGM investment is worth $1.299BN. In February 2020, IAC closed on an acquisition of Care.com for $500MM. We can value that at cost.

IAC owns the video site, Vimeo. Vimeo is a video platform for more niche content, focused on businesses and individual content creators. I personally use Vimeo to post my live call replays and believe the product is excellent. It's also sticky. On its platform, Vimeo charges a monthly subscription to creators at a low price point, with retention over 80%. This is an excellent asset that is growing strongly but is not yet profitable. I value it at 5x Q2 annualized revenue.

IAC also owns Dotdash. This segment publishes articles and videos about various subjects across categories including health, home, food, finance (investopedia.com), tech, beauty, lifestyle, travel and education. Its revenues, like all of the publishing companies IAC owns, are derived from advertising on its articles. I value it at 15x Q2 ‘20 annualized EBITDA.

IAC has a collection of VC investments (Stripe for example). I value these investments at their current valuation as disclosed in IAC’s latest 10-Q.

While most of IAC’s businesses are experiencing secular tailwinds, its search business is not. This business is primarily a legacy desktop application that generates revenues whenever a user's search queries submitted through the application are directed to Google's (GOOG) paid listings.

Finally, let’s not forget about IAC’s real estate including its Manhattan headquarters, which it owns, and a few other properties as well.

Source: Stockspinoffinvesting.com Analysis

I value these assets at $389MM.

On the cost side, IAC generated Corporate EBITDA of negative $57.2MM in Q2 2020. Let’s annualize that and then capitalize it at a 4x multiple as corporate costs should have minimal growth.

Add it all up, and I get a fair value of ~$12.8BN or $151 per share, implying ~15% upside. See full details below.

Source: Stockspinoffinvesting.com Analysis

While 15% upside is nothing to scoff at, it is not compelling in my opinion. For those that want to continue to own IAC, I don’t blame you. It’s a great company that has generated a ton of value for investors over the years. Chairman, Barry Diller, is one of the best capital allocators of all time.

However, IAC usually trades at a large discount to its ownership stakes in public businesses. As such, I will continue to follow the company and wait for a better opportunity to buy it.

I recently sold my IAC shares and will redeploy the proceeds once I find a more asymmetric opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.