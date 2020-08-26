We believe that the market is underestimating the FCF profile of the remaining holdco that should post normalized figures in 2021 as sporting events resume.

Introduction

Wanda Sports (WSG) is a holdco that has recently undergone a troubled IPO process and has been overlooked by investors due to a lack of adequate financial disclosure of the underlying businesses and management's inability to convey the company's value to investors. At the time of IPO, WSG held 3 key assets: Ironman, Infront and Wanda Sports China (WSC). WSG embarked on a public offering in order to repay a $400m 1-year bridge loan to its parent company, Wanda Group. The IPO was originally guided at $12-$15, but after muted investor interest was priced at $8 with the number of shares offered downsized by 20%. As a result of the unsuccessful IPO, WSG was unable to fully repay its bridge loan, leaving the company with onerous debt terms. Due to a combination of factors, including the continued deleveraging of Wanda Group and management's lack of skill in capital markets, in March the firm decided to sell Ironman in order to better capitalize the company and return value to shareholders. Even after the sale I believe there is enormous value left for investors willing to wait 12-24 months. The remaining writeup will focus on Infront, as WSC is a sub-scale mass participation platform in which little of the company's value lies.

Infront

Infront is a Switzerland-based, globally scaled, full service sports marketing agency. This business is an extremely scarce asset that has been highly sought out, trading hands multiple times in robust auctions over the past decade. Bridgepoint, a private equity firm, bought Infront in 2011 for an undisclosed amount but the price has been estimated at ~€600m. In 2015, Wanda purchased the asset for $1.2B, outbidding mega-fund Providence Equity Partners. Unfortunately, the multiple paid was not publicly disclosed in either transaction.

The business model boils down to Infront acting as a broker for rights owners (sports federations, leagues, clubs, etc.), with the majority of contracts being structured either as full rights buy-outs or commission-based contracts (with or without minimum revenue guarantees). For a full rights buy-out contract, Infront pays a guaranteed amount to the rights owner to acquire said rights. Infront then monetizes the rights by selling services to its global network of "rights-out" partners, including broadcasters, media distributors, and sponsors. In contrast, for commission-based contracts, Infront may guarantee a certain amount of revenue to the rights owner. The company is compensated with a set commission and a predetermined percentage of revenues earned beyond the stated guarantee.

Additional revenues are earned through services provided by Infront's in-house "Digital, Production and Sports Solutions" (DPSS) capabilities, which include event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services (e.g., ticketing).

Infront typically formalizes relationships with rights owners through multi-year contracts, providing the business with high visibility into future revenues and costs. In 2019, Infront had over 150 partners spanning across both summer and winter sports. WSG is particularly well-connected in winter sports and soccer, with nearly 80% of its partners falling into those two broad segments.

Infront has been managed by Philippe Blatter since 2005. His track record is impressive, starting consultant at McKinsey, where he founded the firm's Sports Practice before moving to Infront. In 2017 he was included in ESPN FC's "Football 50 Most Influential People."

Valuation

Calculating WSG's enterprise value is a bit of a chore. There are two share classes. Class A is the ADR, and 2 ADRs are equal to 3 shares. After this conversion, the ADRs total to 60m shares. There are ~147m Class B shares, which are held entirely by Wanda's parent company and possess 4x the voting rights of the Class B shares (~90.75% of total voting). I estimate WSG to have $394m cash on hand, with debt of $595m after the Ironman sale. At the current market cap of $275m, EV totals $476m.

I used 2019 EBITDA to calculate normalized adj. EBITDA. This EBITDA figure comes from a down year with no major sporting events like FIFA or the Olympics, and I expect it to revert upwards just like it has in the past. Nonetheless, I used the 2019 number for conservatism.

Source: 2019 annual report

The key assumption here is the percentage of Adj. EBITDA contributed by Ironman. While it was never disclosed, IR informed me that it is in the 25% range "plus or minus". I assume Ironman contributed 30% of total Adj. EBITDA. For many of the "one-time expenses" management added back in, I decided to take a very conservative approach and assume they occur once every three years. I believe the final figure is a very conservative estimate of Infront's Adj. EBITDA and even then, the asset is trading at merely 5.62x EV/EBITDA.

Analyzing Infront on a FCF basis produces similarly attractive results. It is important to note that the business is extremely capital light, with capex comprising only ~1.5% of revenues. I estimate unlevered FCF to be ~$60m, producing a whopping 12.5% FCF yield. Discounting this figure at 8% and assuming a growth rate of 0% (extremely conservative) results in an expected return of 97%.

Given the scarcity in the marketplace of an asset like Infront, there is no list of clear-cut comparable companies. The closest comp that comes to mind is Endeavor. Like Infront, Endeavor is a global platform broker of rights that services many clients in sport, but also has a more diverse customer list that spans across multiple industries such as fashion and entertainment. Infront and Endeavor typically seek to avoid each other in the sports rights arena, but have been known to butt heads from time to time for certain contracts. Endeavor was set to IPO in September 2019 before pulling the plug at the last minute. Luckily for us, we gained an extra data point to help decipher what Infront could potentially be worth. Assuming the IPO could have been priced at $25 per share, Endeavor would have traded at ~18x EV/EBITDA. While Endeavor most likely does deserve a higher multiple than Infront, I believe the difference should be significantly smaller than it currently is. Below is a sensitivity analysis of the potential return given various EV/EBITDA multiples at sale. I have highlighted the range of multiples Infront should realistically garner in a sale process.

Source: Created by author using data from 2019 annual report, Q2 earnings report

On top of the confusing EV calculation, there have been several factors that have collectively worked to further reduce investor interest in Wanda and contribute to such a significant gap between price and intrinsic value. Some key factors to mention: WSG's financial reporting is in Euros while shares trade in USD, the float is a measly 23.8m shares, there is a significant language barrier between management and analysts in calls/other communication, and financial disclosures are opaque by western standards. WSC operates mass participation events in China but has yet to achieve significant scale. There may be some value here, considering that the Chinese government has recently implemented policies to increase Chinese citizens' participation in sports and fitness. During the Ironman sale, Wanda was able to negotiate exclusive licensing to operate Ironman and Rock n Roll events in China, a potential key driver for future growth. Nonetheless, for conservatism I assigned 0 value to WSC.

Catalysts

There are 3 distinct catalysts that can crystallize value in the next 12-24 months.

1) When Infront was acquired, Wanda Group bought a 68.2 percent stake in the company, while three co-investors took the remaining minority stake. Given management's inability to convey the underlying value to investors and the share price continuing to be severely distorted from fair value, I wouldn't be surprised if the co-investors have started to urge Wanda Group to sell. The typical 5-year life cycle of a co-investment deal is an additional pressure for a sale as this investment approaches the end of its expected timeframe.

2) Wanda Group faces a $5.7B debt bill due in 2020. Given that the parent must deal with such a large obligation while the coronavirus is impacting its core businesses (commercial real estate and entertainment), I expect the parent company to be raising cash wherever it can. I am confident that there is a list of potential buyers who would be highly interested in a business like Infront, as evidenced by the bidding process in which Infront was originally acquired.

3) The financial disclosures post Ironman sale will show a much clearer picture of the profitability and growth of Infront. This will enable investors to become more comfortable with the financials after being scared off by the opaqueness and poor disclosures in the current financials.

Risks

1) The cash burn until sports resume is unknown. As of late August, we have seen the majority of sports back to action. The German soccer league (DFB) and Serie A, for whom Infront manages the media and marketing rights has completed playing their season (without fans).

However, many leagues and competitions are still reluctant to set a return date given the uncertainty around the virus, and it is unknown when there will be more clarity.

2) Management has repeatedly demonstrated ineptitude in communicating Infront's underlying value to the public markets. If this persists, the share price could continue to suffer until a sale is completed.

3) Infront is unable to renew key contracts (e.g., Fifa, Serie A, DFB). Infront is currently in a dispute with the DFB over a past employee engaging in unethical behavior. A mitigating factor for Serie A, Infront's largest contract, is that the league's CEO was a senior employee of Infront as recently as the end of 2018. Nonetheless, contract renewal remains a risk for all major contracts and developments should be closely followed.

Conclusion

WSG is an underappreciated and underfollowed stock holding one of the best names in the sports marketing industry. We expect operations to normalize in the next 12-24 months, displaying the true earnings power of the business. We recommend initiating a long position in WSG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.