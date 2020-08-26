Today we will take a quick look at why Church & Dwight (CHD) is still a buy despite its recent jump in price through an analysis of what makes the company a successful selection in my Dividends 500 portfolio, the company's branding strategy, and its stability in any market. Having outpaced the S&P 500 by 60 percentage points over the last 4 years, Church & Dwight has shown that even as a defensive consumer goods stock, growth can still be found. While it does not lead and probably never will lead the portfolio in performance, it is a serious contender to continue outpacing the S&P 500 and be a core holding in the portfolio for decades to come.

Balancing Growth with Shareholder Returns

As always, I like to look for companies that have an ability to grow while maintaining a healthy dividend, which Church & Dwight has done consistently for decades. First, with a payout ratio of only 33%, the company with its top dog branding has a lot of income left over for new acquisitions. For example, over the trailing 12 months, C&D paid out roughly $230 million in dividends, but had over $1 billion in free cash flow. On top of this, the company has grown its dividend by 12% annually over the last decade, showing a commitment to its balance between growth and shareholders' returns. In fact the company has paid a dividend to shareholders for 120 consecutive years, which is nearly unfathomable. Looking forward, I would be shocked to see the company slow dividend growth to anything below 8% annually. Finally, the real beauty of these dividend numbers are highlighted by the fact that Church & Dwight has a Free Cash Flow to Revenue ratio of over 22%, solidifying their ability to continue raising the dividend while they keep growing going forward.

With over $750 million left over in free cash flow after paying dividends, the company is well positioned for additional acquisitions, new buybacks or even necessary capital spending. This is the key concept behind Dividends 500, as we look for the financial security to generate a balance of growth and sustainable dividends, almost exactly as Church & Dwight has done. Largely because of this financial standing, the company has generated 19%, 17%, and 20% shareholder returns over the last 3, 5, and 10 years respectively.

As mentioned, the most important thing this excess free cash flow gives C&D is the ability to focus on acquisitions. Over the last 15 years, the company has grown dramatically through acquisitions of new brands, all of which were top dogs in their respective niches.

Church and Dwight CAGNY 2020 Presentation

All in all, Church & Dwight's past record of integrating new top dog brands into the company should have investors very excited about their high levels of recurring free cash flow and how it can be used in the future.

Now that we have taken a second to look at C&D's free cash flow, dividend, and acquisition model, let's take a deeper dive into the company's brands.

Power Brands

The vast majority of Church & Dwight's growth and stability comes from its ability to acquire and develop its suite of over 80 brands, of which 12 are what the company calls its "Power Brands." These brands account for over 80% of the company's sales and profits, with 11 of these 12 holding the #1 position in their specific market. Furthermore, 11 of these brands have been acquired since 2001, highlighting just how vital acquiring and integrating new brands for the company has been and will be. Church and Dwight CAGNY 2020 Presentation

The lone omission in the 12 Power Brands shown above is Arm & Hammer, as it is the backbone of the company's brands and has been around since the 1846. Accounting for 44% of C&D's sales in its domestic consumer products segment, Arm & Hammer brands could be found in 54% of US households in 2019, trailing only Clorox and Dawn in penetration rate. This stability of revenue frees the company up to take shots here and there with new acquisitions as it sees fit. However, this also highlights how essential the Arm & Hammer brand is to the company's success. Without its continued success, C&D will face major headwinds trying to grow through further acquisitions.

Church and Dwight CAGNY 2020 Presentation

In regards to looking at new acquisitions, Church & Dwight states that they have roughly $3 billion worth of purchasing power and are always monitoring top dog brands. As a general rule, C&D will usually only acquire a new brand with a leadership position in their market that has the ability to be integrated within the company's operations and generate high free cash flow. Using this strategy for new acquisitions, C&D is currently aiming for "20 Power Brands for Tomorrow," building off of its past successes. Looking forward, I believe it would be prudent for the company to acquire a brand that fits this strategy, but also has a major online sales presence. While not inevitable, any of a number of online subscription style companies in operation could represent a quick dive into this market for the company.

Stability in Any Economic Condition

As has been seen with some household goods facing companies, it appears that Church & Dwight also thrived off of the stressful conditions of the pandemic, as Matt Farrell CEO said, "The pandemic drove double digit consumption growth in several domestic categories, especially gummy vitamins, women’s hair removal, cleaners, and baking soda." Riding a 13% rise in its Consumer Domestic segment because of this, C&D was able to report sales growth of 10% overall for the quarter. Furthermore, the company was able to raise full year 2020 guidance on Reported Sales, Organic Sales, EPS, and Cash from Operations each, all equal to or above pre-COVID estimates. Looking forward, this puts Church & Dwight in a great position as it will continue to generate cash, while many other companies may be put under immense pressure and look to sell off non essential brands.

While it would be coarse to say that Church & Dwight benefits from COVID-19, it does show the defensive nature of the company's brands and that regardless of the "new normal," it ultimately sells essential goods. With a product mix of 63% premium and 37% value, the company is able to weather whatever market condition it finds itself in. Additionally, C&D has seen huge growth in its online sales thanks in part to the pandemic. While online sales only account for 13% of overall revenue (not including click and collect) , this has grown dramatically from 1% in 2015 and will only accelerate going forward. As mentioned earlier, I believe this is an area C&D could easily expand on and should look to develop soon.

Valuation Metrics

Thus far, everything has sounded quite optimistic for Church & Dwight with its impressive branding power, steady growth rates, and a sound defensive position in a vulnerable market. However, this hasn't gone entirely unnoticed by investors, so we need to take a look at C&D's valuation metrics as well.

CHD 2020 CHD 5 Yr Avg Clorox (CLX) 2020 Colgate (CL) 2020 Unilever (UL) 2020 P&G (PG) 2020 S&P 500 2020 Price to Sales 5.3 3.8 4.3 4.2 2.6 5 2.3 Price to Earnings 33.7 26.9 31 26.1 22.5 27.4 24.8 Price to Cash Flow 21.8 20.6 18.8 18.2 14.4 20.5 14.3 EBITDA to EV 21.6 17.5 21.2 16.4 13.8 18 14 EV (Billions) 25.2 15.7 31 73.2 273.6 357.6

After a quick glance, it is clear that Church & Dwight is the most expensive within its peer group and easily tops its own 5 year valuation averages. Simply put, C&D appears to be fully priced, but this may be reasonable for three reasons.

First, the company's market position has made it uniquely profitable during the pandemic, which has caused a major run up after recent earnings and new FY guidance for 2020. While this may not be great news on the short term or quantitative valuation front, it is a blessing for the long term qualitative outlook of Church & Dwight as it shows its ability to forge through trying times.

Second - and one of my favorite reasons to buy a stock - Church & Dwight's enterprise value is by far the smallest of its peers at $25 billion, 1/10th the size of Unilever and Proctor & Gamble. This leaves C&D with the longest runway for price appreciation over a long term time horizon, especially with its strong brands and acquisition prowess. It also allows C&D to be more nimble than its peers, a huge advantage when evaluating potential acquisitions. This is largely due to less bureaucracy involved compared to its competition.

Finally, the company is consistently outperforming versus its own Evergreen model, which aims for 3% organic growth and 8% EPS growth. Having grown its EPS by 10% annually over the last decade, C&D is demonstrating that its brands are not only necessary, but timeless. Pair this Evergreen growth model with the company's purchasing power for acquisitions and it is fair to see the higher valuations expected by investors.

Quick SWOT and Action Thoughts

To recap, here is the one main strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat for Church & Dwight:

Strength: Serial acquirer with balanced growth history in revenues, brands, and dividends each.

Weakness: Any growth beyond its Evergreen model will rely almost exclusively on these acquisitions.

Opportunity: $3 billion in purchasing power for acquisitions.

Threat: Smallest of its peer group and absolutely needs continued success from its largest brand, Arm & Hammer, to continue growing.

In conclusion, Church & Dwight is an ideal stock to initiate a new position on, despite being fully priced by the market currently. With the company's long history of EPS and dividend growth, brilliant brand strategy, and great results this year amidst the pandemic, it seems C&D is being appropriately priced at a premium by the market.

While Church & Dwight is by no means on sale, it might be the perfect stock to dollar cost average into, as you could be waiting for a long time if you require a significant drop in price to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividends 500 is a tracking portfolio used to compare returns versus the S&P 500. No stocks mentioned are actively held personally.