VAT Group has built its share of semiconductor vacuum valves to nearly 70%, but should still be able to grow share as it replaces in-house alternatives.

Semi capex is healthy today, and VAT Group is parlaying that into strong revenue growth, as overall revenue rose nearly 30% with more than 50% growth in semiconductor vacuum valves.

As semiconductor manufacturing processes become even more demanding, it’s helping the technology leaders to consolidate their markets even further, as the differences between “good” and “good enough” become unacceptably wide for the most demanding applications and as also-rans find it increasingly expensive to stay in the game (ongoing R&D demands). That’s good news for VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) (VACN.SW), as this Swiss company is a leader in critical vacuum valves and is benefitting from market volume growth and increasing share.

I was lukewarm on these shares in April, but only because of the valuation. The local shares have continued to appreciate since then, climbing another 17%, but have lagged the SOX index and major semiconductor equipment suppliers like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX). While I suppose VAT Group may look like a relative bargain next to ASML (ASML), trading at less than 7x my 2021 revenue estimate (versus closer to 9x for ASML), and with exceptional market share, I find the prospective returns too low at this point to take on the risks that go with the cyclical semi equipment space.

A Strong Second Quarter

Fabs are spending on equipment again, and VAT’s vacuum valves are essential components. With that, revenue rose 28% in the second quarter, exceeding management and sell-side expectations. Vacuum valves drove the growth, improving by 34% over the prior year, while service revenue (up 4%) was constrained by COVID-19. Industry revenue was up more than 5%, but this is a trivial part of the business. Within that valve growth, sales to semiconductor customers has been even stronger, growing in excess of 50%.

VAT only provides margin information on a semi-annual basis, but the company reported 44% EBITDA growth on 21% overall revenue growth in the first half of the year, with margin improving more than four and a half points from the prior year. Valve EBITDA jumped 56%, with margin up almost six points to 31.2%, on a 27% improvement in revenue.

Let The Good Times Roll

Management raised guidance for the third quarter, calling for 5% qoq revenue growth at the midpoint and growth even at the low end of the range. That growth is predicated on healthy demand in the semiconductor market, partly offset by moderating trends in the flat panel market and ongoing pressure in the solar market.

Semiconductor equipment spending has been healthy, boosted in part by growing demand for chips used in data centers. Memory pricing is a key driver of investment spending, but the outlook for DRAM in the second half of 2020 is improving on ongoing work-from-home trends and 5G build-outs, as well as next-gen gaming consoles and a new generation of smartphones. While Applied Materials was somewhat cautious on memory-driven capex investments in the second half, Lam is expecting higher DRAM investments next year.

For its part, VAT Group continues to execute. The company gained another four points of share over the last year in its core semiconductor market, bringing its share to 69%. With rivals like CKD and V Flex holding mid-single-digit shares, the biggest real competition for VAT Group these days is customers who source their valves internally – something that I believe will be increasingly hard to do as performance demands continue to intensify.

While the flat panel market is important (about 15% of sales), I regard it as an “is what it is” market. I don’t see much growth in LCD investments, and I think OLED investment spending will improve next year, but not to a dramatic extent. In the solar business, the migration from PERC to heterojunction technology should create some opportunities, but this is unlikely to ever be a large material driver for VAT Group.

The Outlook

VAT Group is kind of a boring story, and I mean that in the most flattering way possible. Management runs this business very well, and has resisted the urge to chase growth by “deworsifying” into businesses that it doesn’t understand as well and where it doesn’t have such strong engineering/R&D-driven competitive advantages. That doesn’t mean that management isn’t open to deals, but they are focused mostly on complementary “add ons” that would either support growth in high-value ancillary verticals or help grow the modules business (which combines valves with actuators and other components).

I do see further opportunities for VAT Group to take share in core semiconductor vacuum valves, largely from in-house efforts, as well as grow its modules business (a market that may be about 20% to 25% penetrated). There will always be cyclicality in this business, but I believe underlying semiconductor capacity growth, market share growth, and the expansion of opportunities like modules can drive long-term annualized revenue in the high single-digits with mid-20%’s FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margins-driven EV/revenue suggests that VAT Group is cheap now, but we are talking about a company that profitably dominates an essential niche market during a capex expansion phase. With that, owning VAT Group today is more about playing sentiment on semiconductor capex, and that’s not really my preferred investment approach. This would absolutely be a name to reconsider if the sector cools, but I’m not inclined to chase the shares however much I like the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.