There is not much to like other than that current events only accelerate the desired transformation to online channels, with the size of these activities quite substantial already.

A look at Nordstrom (JWN) seems warranted as the sector has been hit among the hardest in these conditions. While current results in terms of sales and losses are dismal, it is noteworthy how quick and large e-commerce sales have become, and while the rapid increase in these digital sales put pressure on margins, it might also prove vital to the long-term survival of the company.

Let's Go Back

Nordstrom and peers have been struggling for years, yet the fact that the company remained profitable and had real estate reserves made the situation challenging yet manageable ahead of COVID-19.

For the year 2019, the company reported total revenues of $15.5 billion, down 2% compared to the year before. The company still reported nice margins with EBIT coming in at $784 million as net earnings of $496 million worked down to earnings of $3.18 per share.

Shares traded around $40 at the start of the year, translating into low double-digit earnings multiples. At this level, shares were awarded a $6.2 billion equity valuation with a share count of 156 million shares, as net debt of $1.8 billion worked down to an $8 billion enterprise valuation. The reported EBITDA number of $1.4 billion made for a reasonable leverage ratio, although that rose a bit if we look at EBITDAR, when lease liabilities were included in both the EBITDA and net debt definition.

The company guided for modest 2% sales growth in 2020, EBIT improving a bit to a midpoint of $835 million and net earnings to improve to $3.25-$3.50 per share.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the emerging COVID-19 crisis led to shares falling to just $12, and while they briefly recovered to the $20s (still down nearly 50% from the pre-COVID-19 levels, they have now fallen back to $15, faring much worse than the retail sector at large).

Customers are clearly more resonating to both other channels (online, pick-up, spacier stores) and other categories with less demand for clothing and more demand for home decor, home improvement, outdoors, etc.

This means the company is hit twice in terms of channel and category. For the first quarter which ended early May (and thus included about 1.5 months of COVID-19 impact), the company reported a near 39% fall in sales to $2.1 billion. The company had few levers to reduce costs as while sales fell $1.3 billion, operating costs fell just by $0.4 billion, resulting in an operating loss of $813 million. These big losses resulted in net debt increasing to $2.7 billion. As of 28th of May, some 40% of the stores were open, with the company taking expected measures related to deferral of capital spending and cost cuts.

Disappointing in my eyes was that digital sales rose just 5% to $1.1 billion, making up 54% of sales vs. 31% in the year before. Despite the fact that stores reopened again in May to a large extent and that stimulus checks came in, the second-quarter results have been very soft (again). I am not the only one feeling this way, with sales missing consensus estimates by half a billion, in part due to store closure (which was anticipated), and the company has seen headwinds from a shift in the Anniversary Sales event which moved from July to August.

Second-quarter sales fell 52% to just $1.9 billion, as I am a bit impressed with losses narrowing to $370 million on an operating basis as cost cuts are rolling in. This means that operating numbers saw "just" $0.6 billion in deleverage on the bottom line on the back of a $2 billion revenue decline.

Digital sales rose to 61%, yet they too fell 5% in absolute terms, although adjusted for the change in the Anniversary Event, sales would have been up 20% according to management. This just shows that with physical stores representing just 40% of sales, how small the revenue base really is vs. the e-commerce business and how many losses can be recouped by quickly closing more stores, as net debt was quite stable around $2.7 billion.

What Now?

While the share price performance has been dismal, the move in the enterprise value has been far less pronounced of course, down from $8 billion at the start of the year to about $5 billion and change here. Given the real losses incurred in the past two quarters, this move lower in the valuation is not that large actually.

Truth be told, I am disappointed by the sales results for the second quarter, yet on the other hand, I am happy to see just a $0.6 billion operating income decline on the back of a $2.0 billion revenue decline, while operating earnings fell $0.9 billion in the first quarter on the back of a $1.3 billion revenue decline.

With the Anniversary Event taking place this quarter, digital sales hopefully showing organic adjusted growth again, and cost savings flowing through, some sequential improvements might be seen in the third quarter, although it remains a very tough neighborhood.

Any potential upside has to come from accelerated transformation to off-price and e-commerce business, potentially in combination with a real estate deal, although that card and realization of hidden value might no longer be in the works as hidden value might have been gone with re-pricing taking place in the real estate sector as well.

Hence, I am disappointed on the sales, but find it encouraging to the sequential improvements in margins, yet by far not impressive and compelling enough to conclude that the risk-reward here, despite the lower share price, looks compelling to hold a position with conviction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.