With the recent pivotal Phase 3 trial results, Outlook's future is inherently tied to investor's willingness to bring LYTENAVA to market, as the company will need additional funding for the future.

Despite all this, the company faces serious competitors, such as Regeneron and Novartis.

The advantage of Outlook Therapeutics is that the company might provide sufficient efficacy and safety data to gain official approval for LYTENAVA.

However, it was clear that LYTENAVA is not a strong challenger vs. LUCENTIS, but try to establish Bevacizumab as an alternative for wet AMD, a multi-billion dollar market.

The share price of Outlook Therapeutics fell sharply due to the anticipated differentiation between LYTENAVA and LUCENTIS.

Introduction

Biotech investing is a risky play. Most of these companies develop a small pipeline of drug candidates without knowing whether they will ever reach a commercial state. Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) is no exception. The company is currently developing LYTENAVA™ - a drug for wet AMD with a great potential market (nearly $10 billion). To do so, the company first needs to win FDA approval. Therefore, it is currently conducting three Phase 3 programs.

Norse One results

The recent trial results showed that the drug had a similar efficacy profile when compared to LUCENTIS and also failed to win against this competitor. These results were in line with the numerous publications, showing the non-inferiority and cost-effectiveness of Bevacizumab (LYTENAVA) vs. Aflibercept (Eylea) and Ranibizumab (LUCENTIS). The story behind LYTENAVA was never to beat any of these counterparties but to offer a much-needed cost-effective solution. The prices of these different drugs vary significantly and often Bevacizumab is more expensive because of the lack of reimbursement through its off-label usage despite being a cheaper alternative.

Wet AMD

Age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), a progressive degenerative disease of the macula, is the leading cause of blindness in developed countries which affects about 15 million people in the United States. The risk of ARMD increases with age and, usually, affects people 60 years of age and older. Late or advanced ARMD can be either neovascular (wet or exudative) or non-neovascular (dry or non-exudative).

Neovascular or exudative AMD, the "wet" form of advanced AMD, causes vision loss due to abnormal blood vessel growth (choroidal neovascularization) in the choriocapillaris through Bruch's membrane. It is usually, but not always, preceded by the dry form of AMD. The proliferation of abnormal blood vessels in the retina is stimulated by vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Because these blood vessels are abnormal, these are also more fragile than typical blood vessels, which, ultimately, leads to blood and protein leakage below the macula. Bleeding, leaking, and scarring from these blood vessels eventually cause irreversible damage to the photoreceptors and rapid vision loss if left untreated.

Intravitreal injection of drugs that inhibit VEGF can limit the progression of exudative AMD and stabilize, or reverse visual loss. [Fig.1]

Figure 1: Mechanism of anti-VEGF therapy in wet AMD.

Since anti-VEGF became a standard treatment in wet AMD, treatment strategies have evolved from fixed monthly dosing to individualized regimens, aiming for comparable results, with fewer injections.

Figure 2: The treatment algorithm.

List of medications indicated for wet AMD treatment.

Name Pros Cons Pegaptanib MACUGEN from Pfizer (PFE) Approved by the FDA in 2004 for the treatment of neovascular AMD Visual acuity remained low and was soon exceeded by ranibizumab Bevacizumab AVASTIN from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

MVASI from Edge Pharma

ZIRABEV from Pfizer

LYTENAVA™ Outlook Therapeutics Good results, safety profile, and reduced cost OFF LABEL manner Ranibizumab LUCENTIS from Novartis (NVS) Approved by the FDA in 2006 for the monthly intravitreal treatment.

Provide greater benefit with less toxicity than Pegaptanib Significant price difference compared to Bevacizumab (2000$ vs. 50$ per injection)

No significant difference both at one and two years, between monthly bevacizumab and ranibizumab, according to multiple studies Aflibercept EYLEA from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Approved by the FDA in 2012 in a bimonthly regimen, after a loading phase.

Approved by the FDA in 2012 modified 12-week dosing schedule (doses at least every 12 weeks and additional doses as needed). Allow for less frequent dosing.

Has shown positive results in non-responders, previously treated with bevacizumab or ranibizumab. High price tag (even though slightly less than Ranibizumab) Brolucizumab BEOVU from Novartis (NVS) Approved by the FDA in 2019

Noninferior to Aflibercept in visual function

Long-acting with 12 weeks dosing schedule. possible retinal vascular occlusions associated with the drug.

Scientific aspect

LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) is a full-length, humanized anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) recombinant monoclonal antibody (or mAb) that inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity. LYTENAVA is originally an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development to be administered as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases.

Clinical trials:

Figure 3: Outlook Bevacizumab demonstrated PK Biosimilarity to Avastin

While Norse 1 and Norse 2 focus on the efficacy comparison between LYTENAVA and LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), Norse 3 is a safety study.

Figure 4: ONS-5010 / LYTENAVATM ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials.

LYTENAVA has the potential to be the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in multiple retinal indications.

Figure 5: Outlook expects to receive topline data before New BLA submission in Q3 2021.

Advantages for ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg)

The dominance of Off-Label Bevacizumab

Despite the developments of new drugs and being an off-label indication, Bevacizumab still accounts for 50% of U.S. wet AMD market share. This brings huge potential for on-label Bevacizumab products.

Figure 6: Anti-VEGF US market share in wet AMD in 2016.

As Outlook Bevacizumab has proved PK bio similarity to Avastin, its introduction and commercialization should require significantly less time and capital to achieve.

Furthermore, if approved, LYTENAVA has the opportunity to become a first-line "step-edit" drug of choice in wet AMD treatment due to its low cost, compared to other new drugs expected to price at or near the high price points of currently approved therapies.

Issues of Off-label product

There are several safety and potency concerns over bevacizumab [Fig.7], which could be eradicated when becoming an on-label drug. Therefore, creating a new cost-effective, safe, and convenient version of an already widely used treatment method. [Fig.8]

Figure 7: Off label, Bevacizumab presents safety issues

Figure 8: Benefits of On-Label Bevacizumab

Competition of ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg)

Crowded market packed with strong competitors: While LYTENAVA is still in Clinical trials, main rivals such as Aflibercept (EYLEA) and especially Novartis' Brolucizumab have successfully claimed their position in the market. The AMD Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2026 has expected Novartis' Brolucizumab to reach blockbuster status by 2021 and will be the highest-selling drug by 2026 with sales of $4.1 billion.

According to GlobalData, the dominance of Avastin used for wet AMD in the US is due to the fact that the majority of payers, including the US Medicare, reimburse Avastin while ophthalmologists often need to obtain prior authorization if they want to prescribe the approved anti-VEGFs. Being an on-label drug could rule LYTENAVA out of this crucial advantage.

Market potential

Outlook Bevacizumab's potential in the wet AMD market is apparent. Its main profile will be a cost-effective, yet very potent competitor, which has been well demonstrated throughout years of dominance of Avastin. However, the impressive introduction of strong competitors such as Brulucizumab could pose a huge threat to Outlook's plan. As the Pharmaceutical sales within the AMD markets were expected to reach $11.5 billion in 2026, the Outlook Bevacizumab's market share estimation is 5% at the best-case scenario ($ 500 million), followed by 2.5% average ($ 250 million) and 1% ($ 100 M) at the worst case. However, all these numbers need to be revised carefully, as all these companies are now on a race to the bottom. Here, market participants try to compete through cutting costs resulting in unpleasant market conditions.

Risks

The stock price of Outlook is linked to the clinical results from its late-stage trial. Furthermore, the company faces multiple strong competitors. However, the risk of the trial is theoretically reduced through the common usage of Avastin off-label. Moreover, the market potential for wet AMD is big enough for multiple players. Another risk is the lack of financing and the investor's willingness to fund the company through its last steps until the commercialization stage. The recent reaction shows that investors are not particularly excited about another drug for wet AMD.

Financial situation and valuation

Outlook is currently valued at around $100 million with $24 million in cash and equivalents reported in its latest statement. The company has a burn rate of ~$25 million last year. It's obvious that the company will need to raise additional money after the trial. In the case of trial success, we might expect peak sales of $500 million when the drug enters the market.

The following numbers assume positive results and approval for Outlook's LYTENAVA. In case of negative results, Outlook's valuation might be negatively impacted.

Data model from this paper:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 expected sale numbers 0 0 12.5 50 87.5 125 162.5 187.5 212.5 expected income (sales margin 65%) 0 0 8.2 32.5 56.9 81.3 105.6 121.9 138.1

If we assume a peak sale of $250 million, then the net present value (11% discount rate) for the drug would be around $325 million, which is nearly three times the price of the market cap of the company at this point. Even if we assume the worst-case of $100 million sales peak, we are still at a valuation of ~ $130 million, resulting in a $30 million upside compared with its market cap.

Conclusion

Outlook Therapeutics is a very interesting candidate to watch for in the future (2021). At least on paper, it looks like the company might offer value for wet AMD patients and is relatively low priced, therefore, offering significant upsides. However, it might also be a value trap, as the company will face financing problems in the near term and face multiple competitors in a race to the bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.