FireEye, Inc.'s (FEYE) Management on 2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit - (Transcript)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Company Conference Presentation August 26, 2020 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Mandia - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Verdecanna - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Abrupt start...

Kevin Mandia

Better, faster, easier to deploy, cloud native, we put more resources into that. We know that's important to our services business. It is important for our customers and I believe in what we're calling the validation market. We just had a two-decade run on as to vulnerability assessments and [indiscernible] patch, scan patch, scan patch, scan patch. I believe what's more valuable is a live-fire drill. We call it validation. We run real attacks, simulate those attacks with real malware and get unvarnished truth.

And this financial group or kind of this cyber espionage group or campaign doesn't work against your company, yes or no. So we shoot real bullets. We look at your security apparatus and we say, here's what you stopped, here is what you detected, but didn't stop and here [indiscernible] re-orchestrate and re-instrument the security posture. So we're calling that Mandiant Validation. We have all the frontline knowledge populated with real attacks, real malware and it is a whole lot more formative than a four dimensional pie chart that shows how compliant people are. It stands up in the boardroom.

Does this attack work, yes or no? And someone from outside our network can't even get through an industrial troll system or get through a business system or financial system. So you can see us, that was the Verodin purchase we did last year and we're putting all our intel into that. We're fusing that together and we want to have a managed validation plan. So instead of scan patch, scan patch, it is attack and then fine tune your security apparatus to defend against the threats. We go through the technology we have, endpoint network or e-mail security products that you have.

So those two things are growth areas for us. Our services is growing nicely and our managed defense. We like the businesses that we're in there. But I think those are the two that I emphasize most going in this year, Endpoint and the Validation.

Unidentified Company Representative

I'm surprised on Endpoint Kevin, in that the – it’s a tough business and as you said there were some [indiscernible] along the way may be not all the competitors are moving with the market and CrowdStrike is certainly doing well. I think Carbon Black frankly underneath the covers of VMware is doing pretty well. It is a touch business and I'm just wondering how you think you compete against those two vendors in particular, CrowdStrike gets most of the notoriety as you look longer term given that it's been a very tough business for years, and years, and years?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, well we've been in it since 2005, so it's not something that's new. As people don’t think FireEye and think Endpoint, we looked at it from a different standpoint. Some folks said, let's be EPP or endpoint protection, that's fine. We have forensics capabilities that nobody else has. We recognize forensics is a smaller market, but we actually did the hard stuff on the endpoint first. We're running the only endpoints that can actually go through all of your deleted files and try to recover them at scale and that's important when we do deep dive investigations.

So I'd like to say our endpoints is the endpoint that backstops everybody else's when they inevitably fail at detecting an attack. We have the investigative endpoint and we're backing into the endpoint protection space over the last few years. So we had windows covered, now we have Mac covered. We will get the Linux. But it is -- we have unique capabilities in our endpoint for what our forensics and investigative capabilities are that nobody else has. So we've been innovating on the Endpoint for well over a decade. It is not new, exactly what to build and we're not going to shy away from other competitors.

Unidentified Company Representative

How quickly it has been growing Kevin, or how quickly do you think you can grow over the next two years Endpoint?

Kevin Mandia

The Cloud Endpoint, I'll let Frank comment on that. I think…

Frank Verdecanna

Two quarters have been over 100% year-over-year growth in the Cloud Endpoint solution. Yes, so we continue to see huge opportunity there. I think, where we compete really well is where the companies have a lot of in-house security expertise because the Endpoint that we built was built for security expert, and so where we don't compete as well today is in the channel and in kind of the medium-sized companies where they don’t have as much in-house security talent and are looking for an easier to use, easier user interface, But those are things that we're working on right now to make it more competitive in that area of the market. But large enterprises, government, because of our EDR capabilities that are really second to none, and we know this, it's validated everyday when the vast majority of our service engagements even if they have another endpoint, the customer has another endpoint in play they typically still deploy FireEye's Endpoint because of the capabilities that other endpoints don’t have.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, and we've certainly seen that, we've certainly seen that, okay. Maybe we'll transition to e-mail if we could. You guys compete against Mimecast and Proofpoint and also by definition, Microsoft. How have you seen the competitive landscape there? Obviously I think Mimecast is struggling a little bit more. Microsoft is also in my opinion getting people to move up to E5 bundle and use that package because you get teams in that category and so maybe you're getting email "for free". But how are you guys seen the landscape there on the email side and what do you think your opportunities are as you look forward?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, I'll start that off and then hand it over to Frank. But right now we have yet to find a single technology that stops all spear fishing. I like linear system that we've got and though we have Gateway capabilities, we also recognize Microsoft is going to be very large in the email business. We use our 365 that's what lot of enterprises are going to. But for the security conscious enterprises that want to backstop and by way if I were a CISO I'd have at least two different solutions guarding our email stores because you just need it.

On any one saves the bacon and were updating ours every day, every hour, even more frequently now from the frontlines and people like that. So over time I think we're going to be -- we got to make sure we can bolt on their cloud-based email providers. We do have our own cloud-based email gateway and I think we'll always be highly competitive if not the best when it comes to detection efficacy.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, well I'll add to that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes go ahead, Frank.

Frank Verdecanna

Even though, even where we do compete with folks like Proofpoint, we also sit behind them and hundreds of customers where we actually are obviously detecting stuff that they're not. And so it is for large enterprises pretty conscious customers in our email service is still pretty key even if they do have a different email secure on Gateway.

Unidentified Company Representative

Kevin or Frank who do you partner more with really sit behind more with I should say Microsoft, Mimecast or Proofpoint? I would think by definition it is probably Microsoft just because they have a larger base that they are working for on an E5 bundle, but who do you sit behind more?

Frank Verdecanna

I think it's really just based on market share. I mean ultimately we sit behind where most of the gateways are. So I think you are probably right, with Proofpoint has got to be out there as well.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, okay. Okay, let -- well let's keep going on the product level, Kevin maybe we'll go back to you since I want talk about Mandiant a little bit. The growth rate has been tremendous. You guys are I think widely acknowledged as the best in the industry for what you do. At the same time, you have limited growth rate. And what I mean by that is, I think it's by definition a people based business and therefore you can only train and hire so many people in order to really sustain that business. How do you think about the growth rate? Am I thinking about it not correctly in terms of there is limited opportunities?

Kevin Mandia

Well, I don’t, we could grow it faster, that's not our intent. I think it's just strategically important. I have always felt the best market research you can do in security is responding to breaches. You get to see capacity of all the technology when it all fails. You actually -- during our remediation drills we work with a lot of different people's technologies and we know the pros and cons of each one and its unvarnished truth.

It worked or didn't, it's easy to use or it's hard to use, and it's just strategically important to us. We want to be able to train cyber security professionals and that's not product training. That's how do you recognize a breach, how do you respond to it, how do you treat it -- generically as cyber security experts. But I'd like that front-row seat responding to breaches.

We started this in 2004. It was a wildly unpopular premise in 2004 to say security breaches are inevitable. You cannot go on the line preventive measures. I think that's proven out and you see other people trying to endorse that exact thing. But it's -- we want to do the training we do. We want to do the intelligence gathering we do. We want to respond to every breach that matters and in other things strategically important.

Since we respond to everybody's red teams we also want to do more red teams than anybody. I think that's the most valuable thing you do for a company today is say we're going to simulate the threat groups that attack you. We're going to do the attack. We're going to see how you do, see which technology contributes to security, see how well your processes are and see how good your people are at responding to real threats. And those are the things we want to maintain being the best at red teaming, threat intelligence and respond to every breach that matters.

Unidentified Company Representative

Kevin, do you think it helps you on cross-sell development?

Kevin Mandia

You know, if I could take in a room when we respond to breach, we don’t sit and go on hey, what kind of firewall do you have? And it is literally, it almost transcends that, we become a trusted advisor and you're really there to say what do you have already? What can we make use of already? If they have some gaps here is what we'd recommend. Ultimately when we do that, our products have to stand on their own to go in and win the customer over.

So we really do have services for which I call product agnostic. They will go in and recommend whatever they think is right and they'll use whatever they have to use to get the job done. It happens to be that we enable them with the technology because our software engineers listen to those frontline folks and develop features based on the needs there. But I don’t think of it that way. I just think we go in we listen to our customers. We tell them what we think they needs based on our thousands of remediation plans that we've written and the experiences that we've had trying to remediate these networks and ultimately, that's not a, we have a playbook, but it's different for every single customer.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, okay. When I think about Helix, which, serves as I think your SIEM level activity, when you see customer adoption or that Helix I think was originally designed as the management console, if you will to looking at the original processes and you describe it as a SIEM, are you actually getting customers using it as a true SIEM competing with the [indiscernible] and elastics to the world?

Kevin Mandia

It can do that. Our goal was, when I got the job four years ago, I had to bring together the frontline expertise with three control products, our endpoint network and email. And the way to galvanize both sides of the equation was, we had Helix, it takes common event format, but bring it, take all the events from our products, merge our Intel with it, and merge or soar capability. So we can put Mandiant playbooks in it. So it's kind of like SIEM plus, plus. In fact, when we first brought it to market we called it the threat analytics program or threat analytics platform, excuse me. We didn't want to say it was a SIEM because we didn't want to compete with SIEM. But what happens often is you start here very niche.

And we created like UVA based rules in there, we created really a way to bring our Intel to market, our expertise on demand. Because it's right, it's in the interface, you can click a button, and then experts can answer your questions, or go find the right person to answer it. Go in niche and we realized, you know what, we're going to have the compliance dashboards, and we're going to have SIEM capability in there as well. So it started as threat analytics platform, we expanded it to have SIEM plus the threat analytics.

It is, more and more being used as the interface to our controls products of endpoint network and email. And we're building a lot of cloud based detection capability that was in our appliances to kind of backstop Helix, so it can work with other endpoints and other network security tools besides just around, so we got a lot of work to do there. But it was the perfect juncture of frontline expertise and control products, put that in the middle and bridge and then also bridge our network product to our endpoint.

Because it's invisible right now, our network and endpoint work together, and our customers can't see it. So we have to create a common dashboard so they can see how they're interacting and so always more to do there. But you can think of Helix as it's got SIEM capabilities and that's just an added bonus, as it's a great interface into the FireEye experience with your network or email or endpoint.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right, right. Okay, maybe one more and I just want to go back just on the networking business or the firewall part of the business. It's a tough market. Product growth has slowed down a good bit for all the vendors in what would be late 19 Palo Alto, was doing much more poorly, Fortinet was doing actually reasonably well. Checkpoint slowed down. Recently, the business is actually doing a little bit better. I'm sure you look at Palo Alto numbers. The loss and product revenues have now turned to basically breakeven. That's how they see it for the rest of the year. What do you think is going on in demand for next generation firewalls at this juncture given work from home and given the economy at an industry level?

Kevin Mandia

So our network security product, it's kind of interesting. Somebody wants called it the firewall helper. And that's sort of true. We don't do a lot of what a firewall does. What we were designed to do is a firewall, gate guard. And when you get by the gate guard, you have the motion detector, that's us. Yes, in many ways. We're like a managed ideas with a bunch of machine learning models. And it's like an analyst in a box behind the firewall.

Hard to place it in a market because it's not firewall. It's more like network security monitoring with the ability to stop bad attacks. But as a general trend, people are going cloud, people go in software that's simple. It accelerated the idea that, hey, we don't need to protect things within these four walls anymore. We got to figure out also defined networking and what I like about our network security product in reality, it doesn't need to be in network security product. It's a brain.

It knows how to look at network security data from anybody's products and adjudicate is this good or bad. So we're actually pulling all the IP out and calling it detection on demand an API based capability, where we can do a lot of analytics and automation behind really anybody's products and find is that a bad file? Yes, or no without signatures without wearing up static indicators, because our software can learn, it can think and it can find bad stuff. And it's been able to do that for years. We just happened to take our IP back in 2008, 2009 and jam it into a network appliance. We've pulled it out. We're going to put it in other places.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it. That makes sense. Okay, Kevin, let me or Frank, let me bring you back into the conversation a bit. And we talked to investors about FireEye, it's -- the context usually ends up as when does it get better? Because you have a lot of interesting stuff going on and you're granted in what I consider to be a business model transition right now. And so investors are usually trying to find that inflection point. Your revenues have actually been pretty good in the last few quarters. Billings less so, right and you're in a different journey. So what -- how -- what would you, how do you describe to investors when does billings growth get less bad, if you will? And when do we see some inflection point? And what are the catalysts for making that happen?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, the things I would focus on, keep in mind that, billings has a lot of noise from contract duration in it. As, timing of when renewals whether they're early or not, hit it within the quarter. And that's really why we've shifted the external focus day or because that cuts out all the noise from contract duration, and timing of renewals. And it really focuses on kind of the health of the business. What kind of market share you're getting.

And that's why I think we feel really good about where we're at today because we believe we did hit that inflection point. If you look at last quarter ARR in the high growth area of platform, top [ph] subscription and managed service exceeded the product and related subscription support ARR. We also, if you're grounded on billings, and you have to look at billings, 61% of our billings last quarter was in the higher growth areas of platform cloud subscription, managed services and services.

So that inflection point things happen. I think you're seeing it in the overall financial results on from the leverage perspective. We hit double digit operating margin for the first time last quarter. So I think we're in a spot where we're now seeing the benefit of the greater portion of our business being the high growth areas. And I think, you'll continue to see that as we move forward. And so, if you're focused on ARR, I think, the results will be impressive as we continue to move forward because the portion of our business that is more mature just continues to be less of the overall business. If we look at just pure appliance billings [ph], that was less than 10% of our overall billings last quarter.

Unidentified Company Representative

Right? If I take on either ARR billings, I know many companies want to move off of billings and I think ARR candidly probably is a better metric for many companies including your own. But you usually have a, in business model transitions you have a good or bad portion and sums declining, sums growing. For your particular opportunity set, do you see the current trends associated with either ARR billings, but let -- maybe we'll stick with ARR as being more of a steady state and the mix just changes so your growth accelerates or do you see opportunities for less deceleration or more acceleration on the individual pieces?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I think as we look at the, the two components, we feel like the product and related has stabilized, is down to minus 2% sequentially. If you look at the cloud subscription and the platform and managed services category, we expect that will continue to be above market growth rates. And so, as that mix continues to shift, the overall growth in ARR, should go up.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Yes, well, I think that will be interesting, which does lead me to one of my - probably last set of questions is, one of the challenges for your organization is your demand level trends, whether ARR billings or revenue at a certain cadence. And your expense levels are such that you did have a good operating margin last quarter, but your free cash flow generation is still I would say limited relative to your revenues. And so, I think that has an impact on valuation for your stock, the more if your free cash flow generation moves up higher it has an opportunity, I think to push the shares higher as well. But what needs to happen in order for, you think your free cash flow generation to improve?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I think it's improving now and I think it will continue to improve. I think 2021 will be a pretty significant step forward from a free cash flow perspective. I think we're growing revenues faster than we expect to growth expenses, and with the kind of the transformation work that we did earlier in 2020 that's going to set us up for a pretty good expense base going into next year. And so as we look forward, we believe cash flow will be more appealing and better reported metric each quarter going forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

And help me understand what you mean by a better base on the expense side? That's really what I was getting at, because you went through restructurings two years ago, two, three years ago. And so I would assume it's, there's no cost takeouts here that you're going to do, do you think you're talking about more just limiting expense growth relative to your ARR revenue growth?

Frank Verdecanna

It's really twofold. In the first and second quarter of 2020, we did some pretty significant cost reductions on the more mature areas of the business. Now we have for two reasons. One was to reduce overall expense base, but more important was to invest more significantly in the higher growth areas. So, it was more of a reallocation of resources, but overall spend write down.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, but when you say next year expense, expense will be lines, you mean expenses will be, tell me what you're thinking about? When it sounds like you can get some operating leverage out of the business, I assume it's just more limited expense growth relative to what you think the revenues will do?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. And then there is a full year benefit next year of having, most of the restructuring we did was in the second quarter. So we'll get half the year benefit in 2020 full year benefit.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, that's okay. Yes, understood. Okay, let's transition to my last question is really about M&A. And what you see the opportunities are for your, given that you talked about your free cash flow generation, I think should improve how you're thinking about M&A, versus some of the opportunities that you see in front of you?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, I think, a couple thoughts. As a founder, I'm always interested in what everybody else is working on. So we never closed the door on it. We know we want to be the best in the world. We're following companies and tracking folks that can contribute to that mission. We don't have to do anything. But we certainly want folks if they're, if they are seeking an opportunity, we'd like for them to knock on our door. So no imminent plans, but we're always interested in what's going on in the community.

Unidentified Company Representative

Where do you find --I mean, it was interesting last night, I don't know if you talked about Salesforce. But Benioff said, look valuations, he didn't use these words, but valuations are a little expensive right now. He tends to look at a lot of public market assets. I would assume that you're looking at more private market assets. What are you in? I'm sure a lot of people Kevin could come knocking on your door and particularly, you've been a leader in security industry forever. What do you find that price discovery is right now, in terms of, do you feel like even private market assets are relatively expensive following behind public market assets?

Kevin Mandia

Well, there's a bunch of different camps, right? There are companies that have proven themselves in a private market, and they're very optimistic and they have a better situation. But with COVID, a lot of folks in the private markets, their growth plans went to survival plans. And you never know. I mean, they're different businesses that didn't quite get the critical mass before COVID hit. And I do believe the pandemic is going to have more of an impact on the smalls than the bigs and then also, it's just it's going to be hard to try them out.

So I think for, there's, regardless of price, you always want to track the founders, the innovators in your industry and see where they're at. And the good ones are always going to probably demand more of a high price. So, but I could see a compression in some of those prices as the pandemic continues.

Unidentified Company Representative

That's an interesting point, Kevin. I hadn't thought about that. Okay, well the last I'm going to give you guys an opportunity Frank or Kevin jump in here and the question is going to be a little bit different. Again, FireEye I think flies under the radar screen and sometimes in the security with the broader investment community. And I just wanted to know if you want to make any statements about you get a ton of questions from investors all the time. Of course, in any one different given quarter, what do you think investors are missing as it relates to FireEye?

Kevin Mandia

Frank, you go first. I know you love that question.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I think investors probably the biggest thing that the misconception is just that, we're a network appliance company, or we were an email, security vendor. I think the biggest missing piece to it is that, how comprehensive our portfolio of both products and solutions are, and the fact that we have many different ways into a customer and then once we're in the customer, do a very good job of cross-selling.

So, I think if you look at our portfolio, I think we've got a lot of things that are the best detection of world best solutions and services in the world that, if we tie it all together, I think we're going to continue to be, very relevant player and I think you're going to see that on the financial metrics and the valuation side.

Unidentified Company Representative

Kevin?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, I always use Frank, the channel, the investor mindset, I channel these. We have all the tools and all the capabilities to make you as secure as you can possibly be on the internet, and it's a lot of work, but we're going to prove that out. You’re going to see us come out. We already have managed validation coming out. The ability to test and have a binary result, you are either protected or not, regardless of the technology used, you could use pan, you could use CrowdStrike, you could use [indiscernible], you could use Carbon Black. You can go through all of them.

People need unvarnished truth. How good is their security and FireEye is the best company to tell you and we're going to prove that out. That's going to be the market that usurps and overtakes the threat management market of scan patch, scan patch, we're taking it to the next step. We'll prove that out and we're going to have a lot of fun doing it.

Frank Verdecanna

So my two cents on that we're over time here. So I think I'm -- bad things are going happen to me if I don't turn this off in a second. But I would think about durability is the number one issue and can you turn this ARR growth as your mix evolves into a durable number 8%,10% whatever that number looks like. That's number one. And Kevin ultimately, if you filter that down into lower level translates into the basket of goods and services you have, does that support a durable top line?

Okay, so number two is what I struggle with a little bit is as you get, I'm just going to pick a number, 10%. As you get to 10%, can you evolve the business models? So you're generating 20% to 25%, free cash flow margins, right? And it takes a while to, I think growth to absorb that expense level and therefore turn into that kind of free cash flow margins.

But that would be my answer back to you is number one durability around high single digits, low double digits, then to translating that into generating meaningful cash flow. And that's what I think will prove out the model over time. Those are my two cents.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, guys, listen, we certainly appreciate your time. I know I'm over I apologize and I do. I'm hosting another company here shortly. But on behalf of Bank of Montreal, we wish you guys all the best and we certainly appreciate your participation today. Many thanks.

Kevin Mandia

Right Thanks.

Frank Verdecanna

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -